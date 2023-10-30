'The trust is unreal': Self-service thrift store in Bugis has no staff, concept piques curiosity

Walk into any shop and you'd expect to see at least one member of staff there.

Not at Woofie, though.

This thrift store, located in Golden Landmark Shopping Complex, has zero employees.

All you do after stepping into the store is to look out for hidden gems and make payment after.

As odd as it may sound, it really is that simple.

On Oct 21, Woofie posted an 18-second-long TikTok video explaining how this rather distinctive concept works.

Describing itself as Singapore's first $10 thrift store, Woofie has a pricing list that is as straightforward as it gets.

From headgear to hoodies, jerseys to cargo pants, every item in the store goes for $10 each.

In case you're wondering, everything has been washed so nothing to worry about on that front.

A nice touch is that all pieces in the store are colour-coordinated and categorised.

So if you're on the lookout for a specific item of clothing, rest assured that you won't be digging through stacks of clothes to find it.

In the comments section, netizens were clearly intrigued by Woofie's concept and many came with questions.

An obvious issue was payment. How does a customer pay for their items if the store has no employees?

Woofie mentioned that there is a self-service payment area for PayNow, PayLah! and cash in exact amounts.

Do note that no change is given so be sure to bring cash in $10 denominations.

The thrift store was honest in noting that "people have stolen before". But there are plenty of CCTV cameras so these shoplifters do get caught.

"The trust is unreal," one user commented.

Others simply couldn't hide their excitement and were keen to have their first experience of thrifting at Woofie.

A separate video, posted on Oct 13, provides a behind-the-scenes look of what it's like running the business.

Like most young adults, co-owners Matthew Tan and Desiree Chang shared how their mornings and afternoons are usually filled with classes and study sessions.

Matters relating to Woofie began only at 8pm, where the clothes were collected from a storage unit before being transferred to a laundromat for washing.

If you're big on thrifting and less so on social interactions with strangers, Woofie might be the perfect thrift store for you.

Address: 390 Victoria St, Golden Landmark Shopping Complex, #03-31, Singapore 188061

Opening hours: Daily except Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10am-8pm

