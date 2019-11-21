Truth or myth: Baby vaccinations at polyclinics are free and fresher

PHOTO: 123rf
Young Parents

Should you take your baby to a polyclinic or a private clinic for vaccinations?

Is it better to have the jabs at a polyclinic because they're free and the doses are "fresher"?

Yes, the jabs listed in the National Childhood Immunisation Programme are free for Singapore citizens at a polyclinic, except vaccines against hepatitis B, pneumococcal, influenza and HPV.

But you shouldn't worry about the "freshness", says Dr Wendy Sinnathamby, a specialist in paediatrics and consultant at Kids Clinic at Mount Alvernia.

All vaccines have an expiry date. They're typically stored in their original packaging in refrigerators at temperatures stipulated in the product info.

The difference when you go to a private clinic is that prior to the vaccination, your child will be given a developmental assessment by a paediatrician.

The shot is also administered by the doctor, not a nurse.

