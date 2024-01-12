Try fermented food, plant-based protein and more at 'Singapore's first alternative food festival'

Over the years, the culinary scene has seen a wave of food that champions sustainability, plant-based food and the like.

And if you want to dip your toes into the future of food, the Flavours of Tomorrow Festival beckons.

Get a taste of fermented food, plant-based protein and more at 'Singapore's first alternative food festival'.

Presented by CapitaLand’s Singapore Science Park, Innovate 360 and NUS Enterprise, the festival aims to "challenge preconceptions about sustainable nutrition and alternative proteins".

Taking place from Jan 20 to 21 at Teletech Park, the free festival is hosting a slew of activities, from live entertainment to more than 75 retail and art pop-ups and more than 25 food booths.

Food-wise, expect a wide variety of food products that push the envelope.

For instance, there’s Shandi Global, specialising in plant-based chicken.

Using its patent technology, Shandi Global has managed to create plant-based chicken through non-GMO ingredients like pea protein, quinoa, chickpeas, flax seeds, brown rice and coconut oil.

For each meal, expect to fork out $12. Alternatively, you can purchase an early bird food voucher for $10 on the festival's official website.

Other must-tries include plant-based hotdogs by Miss Chardog, acai bowls by The Berry Spot, fluffy sourdough donuts by Kobashi and of course the ubiquitous oat milk by Oatside.

Beyond the culinary delights, immerse yourself in the festival's activites with AR/VR games and engaging talks by influential figures from the food tech startup industry.

Address: Teletech Park, 20 Science Park Road Singapore Science Park 2, Singapore 117674

