Trying to conceive? These 9 tips can help

Read also

Stress can be the root of a multitude of health-related issues.

Though there aren’t any clear, direct links between stress and infertility, research is being done to draw a relation between the two. Many doctors believe that stress, specifically trying too hard to conceive, is accountable for nearly 1/3 of all infertility problems.

Allen Morgan, MD, director of Shore Institute for Reproductive Medicine in Lakewood, N.J. says that while doctors don;t know too much about the relation between the two at the moment.; however, “What [experts] do know now is that when stress-reduction techniques are employed, something happens in some women that allows them to get pregnant when they couldn’t get pregnant before.”

4. START TAKING MULTIVITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS

Okay, so taking a multivitamin is hardly an “organic” solution to infertility. But taking a one-a-day type of multivitamin or a prenatal supplement can lend a hand in boosting your overall fertility.

Supplements with folate/folic acid will do wonders for your chances of conception, mums!

5. KEEP YOUR WEIGHT IN CHECK

In a study published in the British Medical Journal that found that very lean women and very obese women (BMI >38) had lower conception rates. So, the key is to instill healthy eating and exercise habits that you maintain over the course of your pregnancy.

The best way to know what a healthy weight is for you, is to calculate your BMI (Body Mass Index). If you’re curious about your BMI click here to visit the Australian Government’s BMI calculator and healthy weight information page.

6. EAT AS IF YOU'RE PREGNANT: CLEAN AND HEALTHY