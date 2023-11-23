From Tuas to Changi: Singapore's East-West Line (EWL) routes, key stations, future developments and nearby living options

Poised to be a major MRT line in Singapore, the EWL promises to deliver convenience, speed, and the welcome avoidance of traffic jams.

This eagerly anticipated transit lifeline is designed to connect the eastern and western realms of Singapore, seamlessly weaving through the southern districts and the central business hub.

East-West Line — the longest trail in Singapore

Stretching majestically across our city-state, the East-West Line is set to claim its position as the longest operational train line in Singapore.

Anticipated to cover 57 kilometres, this rail system will encompass 35 strategically placed stations, each destined to serve as a gateway to the vibrant heart of the Lion City.

As commuters traverse this extensive trail, they'll delight in the ease of transition facilitated by nine key interchanges, seamlessly connecting them to other vital MRT lines such as the North-South Line (NSL) and Downtown Line (DTL).

East-West Line stations

As the EWL progresses from Tuas Link MRT in the west to the future Pasir Ris MRT and Changi Airport MRT in the east, the East-West Line is set to unfold 35 distinctive stations.

These stations are not merely future stops but are anticipated to become pivotal junctures in urban exploration.

Key interchanges such as Jurong East, Raffles Place, and City Hall are planned to ensure a seamless transition between the East-West Line and the North-South Line.

Additionally, intersections with the upcoming Downtown Line at Bugis, Tampines, and Changi Airport are expected to expand your travel horizons.

Future developments

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has unveiled a transformative chapter for the EWL with the introduction of 106 new six-carriage trains from Alstom.

The improved cabin design embraces open spaces, accommodating wheelchairs, bicycles, and strollers, ensuring a more inclusive travel experience. Wider single-frame windows grant passengers expansive views, turning the commute into a visual journey.

Informative LCD systems, along with a dynamic display system, provide passengers with detailed route and station information. A self-test system ensures the fitness of the trains for daily operations, a testament to reliability and safety.

The deployment of these trains is expected to gradually roll out until the end of 2026.

Living along the East-West Line

Deciding where to call home in anticipation of the EWL's completion?

Whether you plan on living in the East or the serene West, the East-West Line is set to bring residents to mature estates that blend the best of both worlds.

On the eastern side, towns like Marine Parade, Bedok, and Tampines are expected to stand as a testament to the charm and maturity of the EWL.

Meanwhile, on the western side, try exploring the communities of Clementi, Queenstown, Jurong East, and Jurong West. These areas, anticipated to be well-served by the EWL, are expected to boast a plethora of amenities and become hubs of activity.

Keep an eye on the upcoming HDB BTO in December, featuring 6,010 units, including projects in Bedok, Jurong West, and Queenstown.

Buona Vista, a burgeoning business and lifestyle hub in the west, would also be a good choice to put down roots. Adjacent to Fusionopolis and in close proximity to the National University of Singapore, Buona Vista is expected to offer a dynamic living experience.

Here are some new launch condos in the area for you to consider in the area:

In the east, Tampines is poised to emerge as one of the hottest estates, rich in amenities with malls like Tampines One, My Tampines Hub, and Tampines Mall.

Additionally, Pasir Ris 8, located just a two-minute stroll from Pasir Ris MRT, also presents an exceptionally convenient option. Besides its proximity to the bus interchange, this property, slated to obtain its TOP also in 2026, is co-located with a polyclinic, significantly boosting its accessibility and overall appeal.

This article was first published in 99.co.