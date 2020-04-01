Tuition rate compilation: How much will it cost to send your children for tuition?

Ah… tuition. One of the most profitable industries in Singapore, and the bane of every student suffering in this education system.

We all know tuition is a bit of a chore, but in the current kiasu Singapore landscape, it has become difficult to escape from it.

If you are a parent looking to send your children to tuition, this is an estimated cost on how much you will spend on tuition and enrichment classes if you were to give your child additional enrichment from pre-school to university:

Of course, these are just mere generalisations and assumptions. If you are a parent looking to hire a tutor, it is important to know what is the market rate for tutors out there, so that you will not be paying a notch above the rest.

TL;DR: TUITION RATE IN SINGAPORE - HOW MUCH DOES IT COST TO HIRE A TUTOR IN SINGAPORE?

Tutor's Qualification Lower Primary Upper Primary Secondary ITE Junior College/ Diploma A Level/ Diploma $20 - $25/hour $20 - $25/hour $25 - $49/hour $20 - $40/hour $35 - $45/hour Undergraduate $22- $25/hour $22 - $25/hour $30-$45/hour $25 - $45/hour $35 - $50/hour Degree Graduate

Full-time Tutor $$25- $40/hour $35- $45/hour $40-$60/hour $30 - $60/hour $50/hr - $90/hour Current Teacher

Ex-Teacher $35 - $50/hour $45 - $60/hour $60-$90/hour $50 - $90/hour $90 - $130/hour

THE EDUCATION JOURNEY OF A TYPICAL SINGAPOREAN

A typical Singaporean goes through three major phases in the education system before hitting the workforce.

An average Singaporean spends six years in primary school and four to five years in secondary school before moving on for their post-secondary education.

WHAT IS THE TOTAL COST OF TUITION IN SINGAPORE (PRIMARY SCHOOL)?

SUBJECTS TAKEN IN PRIMARY SCHOOL

English Language, Mother Tongue Language and Mathematics are taught since Primary 1 and 2. The subject science is then introduced in Primary 3.

Here’s the number of subjects if one were to have tuition for all his subject in primary school:

Education Level Number of subjects Subjects Primary 1 3 English Language, Mother Tongue Language, Mathematics Primary 2 3 Primary 3 4 English Language, Mother Tongue Language, Mathematics, Science Primary 4 4 Primary 5 4 Primary 6 4

COST OF TUITION IN SINGAPORE (PRIMARY SCHOOL)

Assuming a student receives

Two hours of tuition for every subject every week

This adds up to eight hours of tuition per month for each subject.

In a year, a total of 96 hours of tuition per subject.

*We understand there are holidays, but we factor in possibly extra lessons coming up to exam periods too!

With this, here are the expenses should a primary school student receive tuition for every subject:

Education Level Number of subjects Rates per subject Expenses per subject

(96 hours) Primary 1 3 S$20 - S$50/hour S$1,920 - S$4,880/year Primary 2 Primary 3 4 Primary 4 S$20 - S$60/hour S$1,920 - S$5,760/year Primary 5 Primary 6

If you are looking to enrol your child in a tuition class, expect to pay ~$1,920-$5,760/year for tuition for a single subject!

WHAT IS THE TOTAL COST OF TUITION IN SINGAPORE (SECONDARY SCHOOL)?

SUBJECTS TAKEN IN SECONDARY SCHOOL

Depending on the course one takes in secondary school, the subjects and time of education vary accordingly.

Education Level Number of subjects Subjects Secondary 1 5 - 7

(Depending on school and course path) English, Mother Tongue, Science, Mathematics. Principle of Accounting (POA), Geography, History, Literature Secondary 2 Secondary 3 5 - 9

(Depending on school and course path) English, Mother Tongue, Elementary Mathematics, Additional Mathematics, Pure Physics, Pure Chemistry, Pure Biology, Combine Physic/Chemistry, Combine Chemistry/Biology , Combine Physic/Biology, Principle of Accounting (POA), Econnomics, Geography, History, Literature in English, Malay Literature, Tamil Literature Secondary 4 Secondary 5

NORMAL (TECHNICAL)

In the Normal (Technical) course:

Students will take five to seven subjects at the GCE N-Level Examination

Compulsory subjects: English Language, Basic Mother Tongue Language, Mathematics, Science and Humanities

NORMAL (ACADEMIC)

In the Normal (Academic) course:

Students will take five to eight subjects at the GCE N-Level Examination

Compulsory subjects: English Language, Basic Mother Tongue Language, Mathematics and Computer Applications

Option to take GCE N(A)-Level and/or GCE O-Level at Secondary 4, and GCE O-Level at Secondary 5.

EXPRESS/SPECIAL

In Express/ Special course:

Students will take seven to eight subjects at the GCE O-Level Examination

Compulsory subjects: English Language, Basic Mother Tongue Language, Mathematics, Science and Humanities

COST OF TUITION IN SINGAPORE (SECONDARY SCHOOL)