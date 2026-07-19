Tunggu Sekejap: The P.Ramlee Suite returns to Wild Rice Singapore this August

There is a particular kind of songbook that never quite leaves a household. For many Singaporean and Malaysian families, P. Ramlee’s music is that songbook, hummed by grandparents, replayed on Sunday mornings, folded into weddings and wakes alike.

Tunggu Sekejap: The P. Ramlee Suite returns to The Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre at Wild Rice this August, back for a second run after its earlier sold-out staging.

The show is built around a simple, almost intimate premise. Julian Wong, one of Singapore’s better-known music arrangers, draws from across P. Ramlee’s discography and reworks it into a three-movement orchestral suite, anchored by three of his most famous songs: Azizah, Getaran Jiwa and Tunggu Sekejap.

Rather than staying behind the score, Wong steps into the piece himself, narrating how these songs found their way into his life. That narration becomes a conversation, imagined and staged, with P. Ramlee, played by Fadhli Ramlee.

What to expect from the P. Ramlee Tribute Concert

The music is performed live by re: mix, a 30-member chamber orchestra, under music director Foo Say Ming, whose direction has been described as bringing both warmth and technical grip to the arrangements.

Ivan Heng directs, reuniting the same creative team behind Don’t Call Him Mr. Mari Kita, a production remembered for handling Singapore theatre and Malay cultural memory without slipping into pastiche.

What separates this from a straightforward tribute concert is the theatrical framing. It is less a re-enactment of P. Ramlee’s career and more a reflection on why his work continues to matter, told through someone who grew up on it.

Reviewers of the earlier run noted the blend of humour and melancholy running through the piece, along with the strength of the string arrangements, a detail worth flagging for anyone who associates P. Ramlee’s catalogue mainly with film soundtracks rather than concert repertoire.

Where to Catch the Show in Singapore

Tunggu Sekejap: The P. Ramlee Suite runs from August 13 to 30 at The Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre @ Wild Rice. For an audience raised on P. Ramlee’s films without ever having seen his songs performed live and orchestrated, this is likely the closest version of that experience currently on a Singapore stage.

Tickets are available at wildrice.com.sg. Visit the website for full showtimes and booking details.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is P. Ramlee?

P. Ramlee (1929–1973) was a Malay singer, actor, composer and filmmaker, widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in Malay cinema and music from the mid-20th century.

Who performs in the concert?

The 30-member chamber orchestra re:mix performs under conductor Foo Say Ming, alongside Julian Wong and Fadhli Ramlee, who plays P. Ramlee.

Is this the first time the show has been staged?

No, this is a second run of the production, which was previously staged to strong reviews.

Are there ticket discounts available?

Wild Rice Angels receive 20 percent off Category 1 and 2 tickets; students, full-time NSFs and senior citizens receive 10 percent off, with group discounts for 20 or more tickets.

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This article was first published in City Nomads.