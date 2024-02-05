lifestyle

Turn up for huat: Get freebies at MRT stations

February 05, 2024 By Justin Choo

So as the flurry of Chinese New Year activities start to ramp up, Stellar Lifestyle, the business arm of SMRT, has requested the God of Fortune himself to make appearances at selected MRT stations to spread good fortune and joy to all who greet him.

But you don’t have to Chinese to give him a warm welcome to receive free gold coin chocolates and Stellar Lifestyle retail vouchers. He has a schedule though, but for most of us train-commuting folk, it’s pretty easy to cross paths. So if you’re in the area… why not? #lowhangingfruit

Schedule

Date

Location

Time

Feb 1, Thu

Woodlands MRT (NSL)

6.15 pm – 7.00 pm

Feb 2, Fri

Raffles Xchange

11.00 am – 12.00 pm

Feb 2, Fri

Esplanade Xchange

1.00 pm – 2.00 pm

Feb 4, Sun

Woodlands Integrated Transport Hub

4.00 pm – 4.30 pm

Feb 4, Sun

Stellar@TE2 (Woodlands TE2, TEL)

4.30 pm – 5.00 pm

Feb 6, Tue

Boon Lay MRT Station

11.00 am – 12.00 pm

1.00 pm – 2.00 pm

Feb 7, Wed

Tampines MRT Station

11.00 am – 12.00 pm

1.00 pm – 2.00 pm

Feb 7, Wed

Newton MRT Station

2.00 pm – 3.00 pm

Feb 8, Thu

Sembawang MRT Station

4.00 pm – 5.00 pm

The God of Fortune is partial to selfies too, so tag @OurStellarLifestyle if you do share it on your socials. Updates can also be found on their Facebook page.

This article was first published in Potions.sg.

