Turn up the new year heat with McDonald's mala shaker fries

2020 will soon be over and what better way to welcome 2021 than with a little bit of heat that's bound to spice things up? From 31 December, McDonald's will be ringing in the New Year with brand new Mala Shaker Fries and exciting new deals.

McDonald's never misses with their shaker fries, so this crispy golden fries, with a generous sprinkling of spicy and numbing Mala goodness, will be perfect for all the Mala lovers out there. Tossed in a blend of Szechuan peppercorns, chilli powder and other umami spices, the Mala Shaker Fries is available for S$3.50 ala carte or for S$0.70 when you buy it with an Extra Value Meal.

If you love all things spicy and Mala, then definitely have the Mala Shaker Fries with an Upsized McSpicy meal to take your meal to the next fiery level. The fiery sensation consisting of the McSpicy, Mala McShaker Fries and a medium drink goes for a special deal of S$8.00 and is bound to be a thrilling combination for your tastebuds.

If you grab a friend with you, you get to save a little bit more! McDonald's is bringing out 2x Value Meals consisting of two McSpicy, two Mala Shaker Fries and two Medium Coke for only S$15. And yes, these are available at all McDonald's restaurants, and via McDelivery, GrabFood and foodpanda.

With public holidays around the corner, you can also enjoy a great start to the day with some delicious breakfast.

PHOTO: McDonald's Singapore

Starting 4 January, you can get more for less with the all new Breakfast McSaver meal. From just S$4.50, you can have one (or all three!) of your hearty breakfast favourites - Egg McMuffin, Sausage McMuffin or Chicken McMuffin - with a yummy Hashbrown and a hot McCafe Premium Roast Coffee or Tea.

The Breakfast McSaver meal will be available via McDelivery, Grabfood, foodpanda and McDonald's restaurants except for Lucky Plaza, Resorts World Sentosa, Lido and Gardens By The Bay.

PHOTO: McDonald's Singapore

If you'd like to save more and have access to more deals, then download the My McDonald's App. From 4 January onwards, McDonald's will be welcoming crazy deals such as S$2.00 McSpicy with any purchase and 1-for-1 deals in the month of January for a la carte McSpicy (4-6 January), Double Filet-O-Fish (11-13 January) and Breakfast Deluxe (25-27 January).

PHOTO: McDonald's Singapore

You can also play the latest McShaker game on the app to stand a chance to win and add more deals, like S$1.00 Mala Shaker Fries, S$1.00 Frappes, Free Vanilla Cones or Hashbrowns with any purchase, to your McDonald's App.

2021 is going to be a lit year, and thank goodness we have McDonald's for that.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.