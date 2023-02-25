Turn up your Asian vacation with nature-inclined tours in Japan, jazzy beach-side concerts & more

With more and more countries opening their borders opened and “revenge travel” ij full force, your next trip in Asia will be anything but dull. Looking to spruce up the itinerary? Dive into azure waters, partake in nature and historical walks, swing to jazzy tunes by the beach, and kick back at stylish hotels after a day of exploring.

Walk Through Spring In Japan

PHOTO: City Nomads

Slow down and immerse in Japan’s natural landscape with curated walking tours that explore off-the-beaten tracks. Walk in the shoes of wandering haiku poet Basho in the 6-day, 5-night self-guided Basho Wayfarer tour. This leisurely walking tour takes you from Sendai to Yamadera, walking no more than 14km daily.

Get closer to nature with the fully-guided 5-day, 4-night Kunisaki and Yufuin Walk, where you will tread along the verdant paths taken by ancient monks. Expect to walk approximately three hours a day from Fukuoka to Yufuin. The sustainably-minded tour operator works closely with the local communities to provide authentic Japanese accommodation and meals, complete with relaxing onsen experiences.

Book your walking tours from Walk Japan here.

Extra Love at Sindhorn Midtown Bangkok

Extending Valentine’s day to the entire month, luxury hotel Sindhorn Midtown Bangkok celebrates with the exclusive “Midtown Month of Love” room package.

Starting from THB5,750++ per night, enjoy a one-night stay in any room of your choice, adding extra love with food and beverage credits worth THB1,500 nett. Treat you and your loved one to delectable meals at any of the hotel’s dining outlets, enjoy a hearty buffet breakfast at Bangkok ’78, or sleep in and chill with in-room dining service.

Midtown Month of Love is available for booking and stays till Feb 28, 2023. Book here.

Divers’ Paradise in North Male Atoll Refreshes as Dhawa Ihuru

Just 20 minutes from Velana International Airport, the idyllic island getaway reveals new dining concepts like Twin Island dine-around, where diners can also dine at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru. While the new 24/7 social hub, Nest, welcomes other holidaymakers to connect with Dhawa Ihuru’s guests over delicious refreshments.

As a divers’ paradise, there are 30 diving spots to explore house reefs. And if you want to explore more, the Kahan’bu Catamaran water sports centre will take you to the most beautiful sites in the Maldives. The centre can also plan romantic dinners on uninhabited islands while offering other watersports activities. As an introductory offer, enjoy 25per cent savings off the all-inclusive island getaway when you book a minimum of four nights.

Dhawa Ihuru is located at North Male Atoll, Malé 08300, Maldives, p. +960 664-3502.

ALSO READ: Local tourism: 5 budget-friendly alternatives to vacation abroad

Samui Summer Jazz Festival Returns

Jazz it up with some music by the beach as the Samui Summer Jazz Festival returns this May. The festival will see an international lineup of over 20 jazz artists jamming with some of Thailand’s best jazz musicians like Koh Mr Saxman. Held over six nights at six stunning beachside venues, get ready to sway to the music of jazz sensations like Skia Laroo and her band or swing to the big sounds of the Alexander Beets Quintet.

Samui Summer Jazz Festival runs 2-7 May 2023 at Centara Reserve Samui, Hansar Samui, Santiburi Samui, Six Senses Resort & Spa, SEEN Beach Club at the Avani Samui, and W Koh Samui. Please refer to the website for programming details.

Modern Asian Hotel Aki Welcomes Travellers to Hong Kong

With their borders open, it’s time to rediscovers the wonders of Hong Kong. For stays of three nights and above, look to Aki Hong Kong and their exclusive Hong Kong Destination package, which includes HKD400 F&B credits, free daily laundry, complimentary access to the gym, co-working space and more.

Opened in August 2022, Aki Hong Kong is the latest MGallery by Accor hotel situated in the heart of Wan Chai. The 173-room hotel boasts a suite of tatami rooms, a Japanese-inspired tapas restaurant with international fare, and a whisky bar on the top floor.

Aki Hong Kong is located at 239 Jaffe Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, p. +852 2121 5000. Hong Kong Destination offer is available from now until April 30, 2023.

This article was first published in City Nomads.