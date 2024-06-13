TV and food pairings: What to eat based on what you're binge-watching this June

Dearest gentle readers, is there anything better than having a binge-athon with delicious treats?

June promises an impressive line-up of quality television this season. We're talking the return of crowd favourites like Netflix's Bridgerton, Hulu's The Bear, HBO Max's House of the Dragon, Amazon's The Boys, plus a highly-anticipated K-drama to enjoy with your tea-spilling, gossip-loving friends.

Every new release is a chance to throw a watch party, even if it's for an exclusive guest list of one, and we've got a few food pairings to recommend.

From decadent chocolate cupcakes to succulent Angus beef burgers, find out what to eat based on the show you're planning to watch this month!

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 (June 13): KOI Thé and Butter Studio

Everybody loves a sweet friends-to-lovers romance, and season three of Bridgerton is giving us just that.

Returning to Penelope and Colin's story this month means we'll be seeing more of those mouth-watering pastries that seem to grace every scene.

If you're planning your own tea party, set the table with Butter Studio's delicious assortment of cupcakes, such as those from their Chocolate Indulgence Birthday Bundle (from $53), which features Nutella, Ondeh Ondeh, red velvet toffee and Oreo cupcakes.

To complement the sweet desserts, consider ordering in peach teas from KOI Thé - not only do they make for refreshing beverages, they also match the gorgeous pastel hues of the show. And here's the cherry on top: from now till end June, enjoy $1.99 delivery from KOI Thé, Butter Studio and more on foodpanda, no promo code required.

House of the Dragon Season 2 (June 16): Tenderbest and your finest wine

The excruciating wait is finally over - House of the Dragon season two is dropping on June 16.

Prepare a feast fit for a Targaryen by ordering a whole crispy spring chicken from Tenderbest (from $16). Then, add on as many sides as you wish. Picture crispy fries, coleslaw, garlic bread, cream of mushroom and much more.

While you'll never be able to try the fictional Arbor red from Westeros, you can still find a remarkable variety of real-world wine choices on pandamart. You could even try recreating House of the Dragon actress Emma D'Arcy's drink of choice, a 'negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it'.

The Bear Season 3 (June 27): Burger King

If you've ever felt peckish while watching Hulu's The Bear, you're not alone.

Hankering for a burger after every episode is perfectly natural, considering that the show's set in a sandwich shop. Plus, who wouldn't get hungry after all that anxiety from watching the drama unfold?

You can satisfy your cravings easily with Burger King when The Bear returns on June 27. Sink your teeth into an Ultimate Angus Classic BBQ burger (from $11.75) or a classic Whopper (from $9.85) and pretend you're a patron at The Original Beef of Chicagoland.

P.S. When you order from Burger King via foodpanda this month, you can take advantage of the $1.99 delivery fee promotion too.

Hierarchy (June 7): Ajumma's and ice cream

Fans of revenge K-dramas like The Glory and The World of the Married may have heard of this new show: Hierarchy.

Released on June 7, the Netflix series is centered around the drama that unravels at a prestigious private high school when a new student transfers in.

As for what to eat if you're planning to binge watch this show, it's a no-brainer. Nothing hits the spot like having Korean cuisine while watching a K-drama.

Ajumma's fits the bill nicely as their crispy and spicy tteokbokki (from $15.50) or the hearty broth from their sundubu jigae (from $21.10) can give you the warm-bellied comfort you'll need to get through a thriller like this.

You can also get your Korean food fix from pandamart. For instance, CJ Foods Bibigo Frozen Kimchi Cheese Rice Balls (500g) make for a great snack and the best part is, they can be heated up in two minutes or less!

At the same time, make sure to stock up on ice cream - you'll never know when the writers might pull a surprise tear-jerking scene.

Here's a tip: use the promo code GROCERIES from now 'til the end of June to save up to 15 per cent more on your bingeing essentials on pandamart.

The Boys Season 4 (June 13): Canadian pizza and beer

After a long and tiring work week, sometimes all you need is a night with The Boys.

The Amazon Prime superhero series has all you need for a cathartic weekend away from all your troubles - gore, grit, action and comedy. Now all we need is some comfort food.

Hunker down with a BBQ Chicken Bonanza Pizza from Canadian Pizza (from $21.25) and don't forget the beer to share with your friends and family. Order your favourites via pandamart and have them delivered within an hour at any time - a handy tip to remember when you're midway into an overnight binge session.

Save more when you order from foodpanda

Another benefit of ordering from foodpanda comes in the form of yuu Rewards.

With every $1 you spend on foodpanda, you'll earn one yuu Point for it. All you need to do is link your yuu ID to your foodpanda account to start earning Points.

Accumulate enough Points and you can redeem a myriad of attractive rewards through the yuu App. That includes foodpanda vouchers that you can redeem for as low as 200 yuu Points to offset your next order!

And if you've got the DBS yuu Card, you can earn up to 36x yuu Points, which could add up to 18 per cent in cash rebates.

So if you're already intent on hosting a resplendent feast to catch the season premieres of your favourite shows, why not order from foodpanda to enjoy convenience, extra savings and (more importantly) delicious food?

To keep updated on foodpanda's promotions in June, subscribe to the foodpanda SG lobang Telegram channel.

This article is brought to you in partnership with foodpanda.

sophia.kuek@asiaone.com