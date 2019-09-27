TV host Vivian Lai opens bubble tea shop in Esplanade Xchange

Called Teabrary, Vivian Lai's bubble tea shop is located in Esplanade Xchange and her star power and on-site presence have drawn queues.
PHOTO: Instagram/veravivian
Loh Keng Fatt
The Straits Times

You have seen commercials where Vivian Lai touts beverages for Pokka.

Now, you can visit a bubble tea shop run by the 42-year-old.

Called Teabrary, it is located in Esplanade Xchange and her star power and on-site presence have drawn queues.

The business also has branches in Cambodia, China and Taiwan.

Mediacorp host Lai told 8 Days that she brewed up the venture here since Singapore is "a hot, summery country (and) so it makes sense to sell drinks here".

She is a hands-on boss, revealing that she sampled "thousands of cups for R&D till my stomach hurt".

"I have been coming down to the shop to help with the operations after my filming. I do washing up, and I have mopped the floor," added Lai who was recently in the news over her husband's woes.

Her husband Alain Ong Eng Sing was deputy group chief executive of Pokka Corporation (Singapore) and chief executive of Pokka International before he was removed last September following internal investigations.

In August, it was reported that Pokka had sued Mr Ong, alleging that he was part of a conspiracy that has caused the drink maker to suffer at least $10 million in losses.

Reports then said Lai was under immense stress from the public, and media, scrutiny.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Local celebrities Bubble tea

TRENDING

10 things you never knew SQ girls have to do on a flight
10 things you never knew SQ girls have to do on a flight
Faye Wong spends $12,000 a month to send daughter to &#039;atas&#039; Swiss boarding school
Faye Wong spends $12,000 a month to send daughter to 'atas' Swiss boarding school
Singaporean influencer Mongabong says people warned her about being friends with Xiaxue
Singaporean influencer Mongabong says people warned her about being friends with Xiaxue
Cafes in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re overseas
Cafes in Singapore that'll make you believe you're overseas
Outrage erupts online after convicted undergrad molester escapes jail time
Outrage erupts online after convicted undergrad molester escapes jail time
Xiaxue not sorry for calling Greta Thunberg &#039;so damn cringe&#039;
Xiaxue not sorry for calling Greta Thunberg 'so damn cringe'
This baby-faced Filipino teacher is actually 23
This baby-faced Filipino teacher is actually 23
Family Mart at Bangkok airport to shut its doors
Family Mart at Bangkok airport to shut its doors
We &#039;quit&#039; our jobs to join a circus, right here in Singapore
We 'quit' our jobs to join a circus, right here in Singapore
China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
SBS Transit staff member rescues boy hanging from MRT escalator in nick of time
SBS Transit staff member rescues boy hanging from MRT escalator in nick of time
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend

LIFESTYLE

TV host Vivian Lai opens bubble tea shop in Esplanade Xchange
TV host Vivian Lai opens bubble tea shop in Esplanade Xchange
Got into an e-scooter accident in Singapore? Here are 7 things you can do
Got into an e-scooter accident in Singapore? Here are 7 things you can do
Which of these 5 luxury bags are worth spending your salary on?
Which of these 5 luxury bags are worth spending your salary on?
10 &#039;interesting&#039; buys from the Golden Mile Complex Thai supermarket
10 'interesting' buys from the Golden Mile Complex Thai supermarket

Home Works

Furniture and furnishing gems in Singapore&#039;s Northeast region
Furniture and furnishing gems in Singapore's Northeast region
Warm white, cool white: How to choose a suitable colour temperature for each space in the house
Warm white, cool white: How to choose a suitable colour temperature for each space in the house
A room with not much natural light? Here&#039;s what to do
A room with not much natural light? Here's what to do
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Ordinary in extraordinary: He is local TV&#039;s first actor with Down syndrome
Ordinary in extraordinary: He is local TV's first actor with Down syndrome
Actor Roy Chiu openly declares he&#039;s pursuing co-star Janine Chang
Actor Roy Chiu openly declares he's pursuing co-star Janine Chang
Chinese mum almost kills baby after delaying emergency C-section for auspicious date
Chinese mum almost kills baby after delaying emergency C-section for auspicious date
&#039;I didn&#039;t think you&#039;d be so wild&#039;: Andy Lau tells Singapore fans at sold-out concert
Andy Lau jokes he's not allowed to speak Cantonese in Singapore

SERVICES