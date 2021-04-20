TWG Tea has 1-for-1 macarons till April 25

Need a sweet pick-me-up to get yourself through another gruelling work week? You'll be glad to know that TWG Tea will be having a one-for-one promotion for their macarons from April 19 to 25. 

The macarons, which come in tea-infused flavours including matcha and bain de roses, usually go for $2 per piece and you can purchase them in gift boxes of six,12, or 24. 

Do note that this promotion is only valid at TWG Tea's physical stores

Deal ends: April 25 

