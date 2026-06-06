'This wasn't an easy decision': Two Men Bagel House to implement GST after 12 years

Since its opening in 2014, Two Men Bagel House has not charged GST for its famous bagels.

However, in an Instagram post on May 25, the local brand shared that from June 1 onwards, GST would be applied across all their outlets, excluding their Punggol branch.

Menu prices will remain unchanged.

"For 12 years, we've absorbed GST to keep our food fair and accessible because that's what we believe in," the brand wrote.

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However, due to changes in the overall F&B landscape, Two Men Bagel House has no choice but to implement GST.

"We have to adapt or we won't survive. Rising costs across operations and supply chains have brought us to a point where absorbing GST is no longer sustainable if we want to continue upholding the standards, people, and quality that define Two Men Bagel House," the post read.

"This wasn't an easy decision. It's one made with care to protect our team, stay true to our product, and keep building something that lasts."

Two Men Bagel House also said that at its core, the brand has always been about people, community, and the everyday moments shared over food.

"We deeply appreciate your understanding as we take this step to continue building Two Men Bagel House for the long run. Thank you for standing by us," it added.

In the comments section, many netizens left encouraging comments regarding the GST implementation.

"9 per cent is a small fee to pay for the best bagels in Singapore. Keep smashing it," said one.

Another said that Two Men Bagel House made the right decision to increase prices instead of compromising on quality.

Several also expressed relief that the local bagel specialist was not closing down.

"Thank you for your transparency and openness. I appreciate that this was a hard decision and I thank you for sharing this with us. I love your bagels and will keep on supporting. So glad to see the update is about costs versus what I know we were all fearing," shared one netizen.

Another said: "I thought you guys were closing. GST is fine, please just keep making bagels."

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melissateo@asiaone.com