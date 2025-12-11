Last run this weekend: Viral home-based business Two Sisters' Smoothie to close after a year

After a year of serving up icy sweet treats, popular home-based business Two Sisters' Smoothie will be shuttering for good.

Founders Lydia Batricia Azman and her sister-in-law Lew Su Ling announced the news in an Instagram Reel on Dec 8.

"We've poured our hearts, time, weekends and freezer space into this little dream," they said.

"From corporate events, schools, and fitness pop-ups, to selling out on days that we didn't expect, every 'this is so good' meant the world to us."

Thanking the public for their support, the pair said that they will be open for one last run this weekend (Dec 13 and 14).

However, they did not share the reason for the closure.

AsiaOne has reached out to the duo for more details.

Sisters who loved smoothies

Lydia and Su Ling, who enjoy drinking cold drinks on a hot day, opened Two Sisters' Smoothie last December.

Shortly after this, their Instagram-worthy drinks made waves on social media, attracting mostly youths who formed queues outside their home at Frankel Close.

Their smoothie bar, set up at the front of the house, is mostly open on weekends from 9.30am to 5.30pm. The area also seats eight to 10 people.

Their drinks are inspired by the ones sold at upscale American grocery shop Erewhon. Its Strawberry Glaze Skin Soothie, also known as the "Hailey Bieber smoothie", retails for US$20 (S$25.90).

Unlike the pricey Erewhon smoothies, the drinks at the home-based business are more wallet-friendly, ranging from $5.90 to $7.90

Customers are given three choices for the base of their smoothie — almond milk, coconut water and apple juice — so they can customise it to suit their taste.

Some popular drinks on Two Sisters' Smoothie's menu are Strawberry Glaze, which is a blend of strawberries, banana, plain yoghurt, and homemade jam, as well as The Islander, which features mango, banana, plain yoghurt, charcoal powder, and homemade mango jam.

