Tying the knot soon? You'd want to attend this free virtual wedding fest

Getting married is a major event in one’s life. It takes months, if not years, of planning. The Covid-19 pandemic has derailed some couples’ wedding plans especially during the Circuit Breaker period. Now that we’re in Phase 2 where you are allowed to hold weddings and have up to 50 guests (with safe distancing measures in place), you might be starting to plan your delayed ceremony.

While you might not want to go wedding planner-shopping physically from shop to shop now, the good news is, you can now do it online.

The Virtual Wedding Festival, which takes place on September 19 and 20, is what every bride- and groom-to-be needs. Plus, admission is free!

Attendees can look forward to not only speaking to sponsors and vendors, but also attend webinars and live shows. That’s not all, you can also enjoy 8per cent cashback on all bookings, discounts and perks on services.

To top it off, you also stand a chance to win prizes from participating brands — all these without leaving your home!

There are 100 participating wedding vendors, so you’ll be spoilt for choice!

Register now on their website and pre-book consultation slots with the vendors. On the day itself, “turn up” for your appointment and browse through the other services and activities available. You’ll also receive a free goodie bag that will be sent to you a day before the event!

This article was first published in Her World Online.