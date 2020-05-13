Types of storage racks for storeroom and bomb shelter and where to buy them in Singapore

Just got the keys to your new home?

One of the many essential things to get is storage racks for your storeroom. This provides ample space to keep your less used items in an organised manner.

In this article, we’ll be covering the different types of racks you can choose from and where to buy them in Singapore.

Types of Storeroom Racks

1. Standard Rectangle Storeroom Rack

PHOTO: Storage Rack SG

This is the standard unit of storage rack for all storerooms and bomb shelters. Typically, there’s an option of 4 tier and 5 tier shelving to cater to all storage needs.

2. L-shape Storeroom Rack

PHOTO: Yee Sin Storage

The L-shape rack is a common choice for BTOs that come with a door on either the right or left (instead of middle) of the storeroom.

It is essentially 2 standard rectangle racks put together, but with the option of removing the centre pole.

3. U-shape Storeroom Rack

PHOTO: Yee Sin Storage

For storerooms with a door in the middle, homeowners would usually opt for a U-shape rack. This maximises the space while providing easy access to the stored items.

This rack is similar to an L-shape, just that it comes with 3 rectangle racks.

4. Difference between Bolt and Boltless Racks

In the past, storage racks relied on bolts to stabilise and support the load. However, with recent advancement in technology, there are now boltless alternatives.

Advantages include:

Easier to install

More stable, can hold more weight

Doesn’t require maintenance

5. Difference between Metal and Plywood Shelves

The difference between metal and plywood shelves varies for different storeroom rack suppliers in Singapore.

In some cases, there isn’t a difference in load capacity. However, for some companies, the quality of the materials may differ so plywood may be more durable than metal.

Do enquire about this with your preferred supplier.

Where to buy storeroom racks in Singapore

Delivery Installation Boltless / Bolted Shelf material Colours SgShelving Free Boltless Metal

Plywood White Sim Win Liang Free delivery for purchases above $120 Boltless Metal Silver

White

Black

Blue StoreRoomRack.com $20 Free Boltless Metal White Yee Sin Storage $15 for purchase of less than $180 Both Metal

(only boltless)

(only boltless) Plywood Grey (only bolted)

Brown (only bolted)

White

Black

(only boltless; additional charge) Storeroom Rack

Singapore $15 $15 Boltless Metal

Plywood

(3-4 days waiting time) Beige Boltless Rack

Singapore Free Free Both Metal

Plywood Grey

Beige

Black

(additional charge) Kasto Rack SG Free Free Boltless Metal

Plywood White

Black

1. SgShelving

Email: sgshelving@mail.com or use their contact form

SgShelving’s boltless storeroom racks are designed to be sturdy, durable and long-lasting.

Many customers have complimented them for their punctual delivery and installation services. On top of that, their customer service and after-sales follow up are impeccable.

2. Sim Win Liang

Email: sales@simwinliang.com

Sim Win Liang is a leading pioneer in the storage solutions space, with over three decades of experience.

Their official distributorship of METALSISTEM Italy is a testament to their product quality – all racks have been manufactured based on EN10204 standards, assuring their durability.

3. StoreRoomRack.com

Email: enquiries@storeroomrack.com or use their contact form

Started in 2004, StoreRoomRack.com has been growing rapidly due to their countless referrals. They have provided racks for a wide range of entities from government companies to HDB owners.

What makes them different is that they offer white boltless racks that can be fixed with 4 – 6 metal shelf tiers.

4. Yee Sin Storage

Email: yeesinstorage@yahoo.com.sg

Yee Sin Storage was launched back in 1984 and has since become a leading supplier of storage racks in Singapore.

Their main solutions include

Bolted rack (Plywood)

Boltless rack (Metal or Plywood)

Boltless medium duty rack (Plywood)

Size of racks can also be customised based on your needs.

5. Storeroom Rack Singapore

Email: rack@storeroomracksg.com

Storeroom Rack Singapore specialises in offering affordable L-shape boltless racks as they believe it’s the safest and most environmentally friendly option. To top it off, each tier is able to withstand a total load of 400kg.

Prior to the installation, you can opt for a 3D render to visualise how the racks look like in your storeroom.

6. Boltless Rack Singapore

WhatsApp: +65 8511 1934

The team at Boltless Rack Singapore is known for their fast installation and great customer service. They supply several types of racks including

Bolted heavy duty rack (Plywood)

Boltless heavy duty rack (Plywood)

Boltless rack (Metal)

Do note that there may be additional charges for white or black coloured racks, as the default colours are grey and brown.

7. Kasto Rack

WhatsApp: +65 9741 1623

Founded in 2013, Kasto Rack is known for their multi-functional storage solutions. Moreover, their decades of expertise in metal works and fabrication have equipped them to deliver safe and quality racks.

Price comparison of storeroom rack suppliers in Singapore

To get a gauge of the price range, we created a sample floorplan and contacted each supplier for a quotation.

PHOTO: HomeRenoGuru

These are the quoted prices for a 4-tier, L-shaped (without centre pole) white rack with metal shelves.

Note: Storeroom Rack Singapore and Boltless Rack Singapore do not have white racks, so we took the quotation for beige racks.

Supplier Main rack Extension rack Height of rack Quoted price** SgShelving 105cm x 61cm 152cm x 46cm 183cm $378 Sim Win Liang 99cm x 50cm 156cm x 50cm 197.2cm $384 Storeroomrack.com 120cm x 40cm 140cm x 50cm 200cm $410 Yee Sin Storage 120cm x 60cm 150cm x 45cm 183cm $410 Storeroom Rack

Singapore* 120cm x 60cm 150cm x 45cm 184cm $432 Boltless Rack

Singapore* 106cm x 46cm 198cm x 46cm 183cm $440 Kasto Rack 120cm x 60cm 150cm x 45cm 184cm $460 *Beige racks

**Includes delivery and installation Disclaimer: These prices are for illustration purposes only and are accurate at the time of publication. Rack dimensions are recommended by each supplier. If you wish to add height or opt for different rack dimensions, the price will vary. How to measure your storeroom to fit your storage rack This is how a typical BTO bomb shelter will look like. PHOTO: Storeroom Rack Singapore Step 1: Take measurements of your wall PHOTO: HomeRenoGuru

The main measurements of your storeroom that you should measure are A, B, X, Y and the height of the room.

Note: If your storeroom has skirting, ensure that measurements are taken from skirting floor to skirting. All measurements should be taken from the floor.

Step 2: Take note of where your circuit board is

Next, take note of where your circuit board is. If there are any protruding beams, do highlight it to your supplier as well.

This is to ensure that the vertical beam of your rack doesn’t block the circuit board and isn’t obstructed by any beams.

Step 3: Contact your preferred storeroom rack suppliers for quotation

After determining any obstructions, it’s time to shortlist a few of your preferred suppliers and request for a quotation.

It would help if you know what you want, i.e.

L-shape or U-shape shelves

Metal or plywood shelves

Colour of rack

Number of shelves per pack (usually 4 – 6 shelves per rack are available)

Step 4: Decide on the dimensions of your storeroom racks

PHOTO: Yee Sin Storage

Ideally, each supplier should have suggested a few options for your storeroom rack dimensions.

Compare them to see which company provides

the best value and

the most space-efficient rack dimensions.

Do take note of the delivery and installation fees as well.

Tip: Ensure that there is at least 3cm of allowance at all sides to fit your racks comfortably.

Choosing storeroom racks for your home

With the many rack solutions companies out there, it’s best to engage the most reliable one that can meet your budget and storage needs.

This article was first published in HomeRenoGuru.