Tyre workshops in Singapore that offers free lifetime tyre rotation

Tyre rotation is the act of removing your tyres and wheels and moving them to a different position (from front to back and vice versa) so that your tyres last longer from wear and tear.

Why do tyre rotation?

By switching tyre positions, you'll ensure that your tyres get worn out evenly and you won't have to change tyres frequently. In simple terms, you can save money!

How often do you need to rotate tyres?

Depending on how often you drive, the duration can vary. By a general rule of thumb, you should rotate your tyres every 6 months or if your car has travelled 8,000km to 10,000km (whichever comes first)

Tyre rotation and balancing typically can cost anywhere between $10 to $50 (for all 4 tyres) but if you don't want to spend that money, here are a whole list of tyre workshops that give you free tyre rotation services for life, if you buy your tyres from them of course!

*The following workshops have been listed by their general locations in Singapore

EAST

365 Automotive uses the latest fully automatic tyre changer PHOTO: Motor Directory

365 Automotive provides complete tyre fitting and balancing services using the latest fully automatic tyre changer.

The machine delivers fast and precise fittings with zero error. Being a touchless changer, it will not scratch or damage your rims in the process. Notable tyre brands: Dunlop, Michelin, Goodyear, Kumho, Bridgestone, Continental FREE services (with tyre purchase): Tyre rotation Operating hours: 10.00am - 7.00pm (Mon - Sat) Address: 25 Kaki Bukit Road 4 #01-55 Synergy @ KB S(417800) Contact number: 6385 3327 / 8799 2284

Hello Tyre provides various tyre-related services including tyre rotation, balancing, inflation, repair and patching PHOTO: Motor Directory

Hello Tyre provides other tyre-related services such as tyre rotation, balancing, inflation, repair & patching. It is open daily, even on public holidays! Notable tyre brands: Michelin, Bridgestone, Hankook, Goodyear FREE services (with tyre purchase): Tyre rotation Operating hours: 9.00am - 8.30pm (Mon - Fri) 9.00am - 5.00pm (Sat, Sun & PHs) Address: 286 Macpherson Road S(348609) Contact number: 9025 7158

Apart from tyres, Kim Hoe Tyre & Battery also provides wheel alignment service with a Hunter Electronic 3D wheel alignment system PHOTO: Motor Directory

Kim Hoe Tyre & Battery boasts a well-stocked warehouse with new and used tyres/rims to meet the different needs of every customer.

It uses the Hunter Electronic 3D wheel alignment system which is fast and accurate. How fast? Like 90 seconds kind of fast! Notable tyre brands: Continental, Michelin, Yokohama, Goodyear, Falken, Dunlop, Hankook, Pirelli FREE services (with tyre purchase): Tyre rotation Operating hours: 9.00am - 6.15pm (Mon - Sat) Closed on Sun & PHs Address: 1 Kaki Bukit Avenue 6 #01-81 Autobay @ Kaki Bukit S(417883) Contact number: 6509 3738 / 9794 8756

NORTH

Arrow Tyres have over 10,000 pieces of tyres in stock at any given time PHOTO: Motor Directory

Arrow Tyres Pte Ltd is committed to provide vehicle owners in Singapore with quality tyres and sports rims. With over 10,000 tyres in stock at any given time, you'll definitely find what you need! Notable tyre brands: Michelin, Bridgestone, Continental, Goodyear, Dunlop FREE services (with tyre purchase): Tyre rotation (every 10,000km) Operating hours: 9.00am - 7.00pm (Mon - Sat) 9.00am - 4.00pm (Sun & PHs) Address: 50 Serangoon North Avenue 4 #01-16 First Centre S(555856) Contact number: 6570 8087 / 8399 8810 / 9128 3828

Knight Auto Accessories' long heritage means they are able to offer quality advice and recommendations PHOTO: Motor Directory

Established in 1986, Knight Auto Accessories assures its customers that they will receive quality advice and recommendations when it comes to car-related matters. Notable tyre brands: Michelin, Continental, Bridgestone, Yokohama, Dunlop FREE services (with tyre purchase): Tyre rotation Operating hours: 9.00am - 7.00pm (Mon - Sat) Address: 2 Jalan Tampang S(758946) Contact number: 9742 8989 / 6754 3616

With their imported Italian-made tyre fitment machines, Pitstop Tyres is able to install up to 24-inch tyres! PHOTO: Motor Directory

Pitstop Tyres Pte Ltd is a high-performance PCR tyre and alloy sports rims retailer. It only uses Italian-made and imported tyre and wheel fitment machines that are up-to-date. These machines are capable of up to 24-inch tyre fitments! Notable tyre brands: Goodyear, Dunlop, Michelin, Yokohama, Pirelli, Continental, Falken, Federal performance series FREE services (with tyre purchase): Unlimited Tyre Rotation and balancing, Nitrogen Gas Top-up, Puncture Repair Operating hours: 11.00am - 9.00pm (Mon - Sat) Address: 9 Tagore Lane #02-22 9@Tagore S(787472) Contact number: 6254 5575 / 9109 4429

Apart from tyres and rims, TS Auto also specialises on audio systems and car air-con repair and servicing PHOTO: Motor Directory

TS Auto Pte Ltd is a well-known company for not only its tyres & rims but audio systems and car air-con repair & servicing as well! It is easily accessible with ample parking facilities catered for their customers. Notable tyre brands: Continental, Bridgestone, Michelin, Yokohama, Goodyear, Falken, Dunlop, Hankook, Pirelli, Toyo FREE services (with tyre purchase): Tyre rotation Operating hours: 9.00am - 7.00pm (Mon - Sat) 9.00pm - 6.00pm (Sun) Address: 361/367 Sembawang Road S(758378) Contact number: 9761 8310 / 6755 2901

WEST

CLH Tyre Trading features a fully air-conditioned customer lounge for you wait for your car to be comfortably fixed PHOTO: Motor Directory

CLH Tyre Trading's fully air-conditioned lounge allows your family and you to escape the heat and humidity while you watch your tyres get changed with a cold beverage. Notable tyre brands: Bridgestone, Michelin, Yokohama, Falken, Continental, Dunlop, Goodyear, Pirelli, Kumho FREE services (with tyre purchase): Tyre rotation, Nitrogen Gas Top-up, Tyre Patching Operating hours: 9.00am - 6.30pm (Mon - Sat) Address: 7 Soon Lee Street #01-45/46 iSpace S(627608) Contact number: 6862 6818

Apart from a wide range of new and old tyres to choose from, you can also get your car's alignment done at Good Morning Tyres PHOTO: Motor Directory

Good Morning Tyres retails a wide range of both new and used tyres. It also has advanced technology equipment such as a laser image alignment system. Notable tyre brands: Toyo, Goodyear, Bridgestone FREE services (with tyre purchase): Tyre rotation (every 10,000km) Operating hours: 9.00am - 7.00pm (Mon - Sat) Address: 1 Soon Lee Street #01-51 Pioneer Centre S(627605) Contact number: 6265 4800 / 6344 5538 / 9691 8107

Soon Huat Tyres is a trusted one-stop tyres and car servicing workshop PHOTO: Motor Directory

Soon Huat Tyres is your trusted one-stop tyres and car servicing workshop for cars and commercial vehicles. It also offers fast and cheap mobile tyre patching repair and replacement service for car owners. Notable tyre brands: Michelin, Bridgestone, Falken, Dunlop, Yokohama FREE services (with tyre purchase): Tyre rotation (every 10,000km), Nitrogen Gas Top-up Operating hours: 9.00am - 7.00pm (Mon - Fri) 9.00am - 6.00pm (Sat) 9:00am - 2:00pm (Sun) Address: 48 Toh Guan Road East #01-102 Enterprise Hub S(608586) Contact number: 9365 5498 / 6896 6976﻿

Stamford Tyres is one of the most recognisable tyre shop in Singapore, with a total of 15 outlets PHOTO: Motor Directory

Established in the 1930s, Stamford Tyres has 15 outlets in Singapore (at present, 2019). Its main business activities revolve around the distribution of major international tyre brands. Notable tyre brands: Continental, Falken, Sumo Firenza tyres, Sumo Tire FREE services (with tyre purchase): 3 X Tyre rotation, Nitrogen Gas Top-up, Tyre Patching Operating hours: 9.00am - 7.00pm (Mon - Sat) 10.30am - 3.30pm (Sun & PHs) Address: 19 Lok Yang Way Stamford Tyres Megamarts - Jurong S(628635) Contact number: 6262 3355

This article was first published in sgCarMart.