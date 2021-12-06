'Like an Uber for sitters': Mum of 2 builds an app that allows parents to book babysitters with a click

As all of us probably already know by now that parenting is no easy job. From having to juggle house chores, work and the kiddos, mummies and daddies should never feel guilty about needing a bit more help at home. And this is exactly what the Aunty app is here for!

Aunty is an efficient way to connect parents to pre-vetted sitters through just a press on their phone. Find out the story behind this amazing app and how it can help you too!

'I was at my wits’ end and really needed help'

Being a mum of two herself, Amanda knows all about the struggles of parenthood. From sleepless nights, postpartum pain, breastfeeding challenges and toddler tantrums, she’s gone through it all.

Then during the Covid-19 pandemic, Amanda was faced with an unexpected situation at home. At a time when she needed help the most, both her helper and nanny were unavailable to assist her. Needless to say, she was left with no support.

After feeling so exhausted managing the "daily chaos at home", this was when she started to think of creating a platform to connect mums and grandmothers living close by to help her out.

It was then that Amanda created the Aunty app.

A babysitting app to lend busy parents a hand

With Aunty, parents get to find potential sitters, chat with them, and book them within minutes! It is also the first babysitting app in Singapore that screens and conducts checks before sitters get listed to help out busy parents.

Whether you have any last-minute plans or just really need to catch a break, the app offers quick and easy access to quality childcare. Parents can also make bookings from one hour to three months in advance. You can search, interview and pay your sitter all through the app!

Hourly rates for hiring a sitter are displayed on each sitter’s profile. Parents can rest assured that their sitters are responsible young adults and/or fellow mums wanting to support their community while also earning some side income.

“Parenthood is exciting and you are not meant to do it alone,” says Amanda. “It brings me great joy to create something that would help fellow parents. And I truly believe that when parents are well-rested, they would be able to raise happy and thriving children.”

What other parents have to say about the Aunty app

“We never thought we would get to go on dinner dates again after having a baby…. until @aunty.sg came along. The app was very intuitive and it took me less than an hour to confirm a sitter. The sitter (Gracious) was punctual and professional, and we instantly felt at ease with her.

"Can’t believe we are already planning for our next date night knowing that our kid will be in good hands of the sitters at @aunty.sg” — Luiza

“Aunty is such an easy app to use! It only took me 3 mins to setup and I was able to book a babysitter in the next 5 minutes!

"This app is perfect and I like how the babysitters on the app have been interviewed/vetted before which gives me some assurance. I also like the chat function where I can directly contact the babysitter before the actual babysitting session. I highly recommend any mummy to use this app!” — Emily

“Firstly I’ll like to thank you for setting up the Aunty app. I had problems looking for a nanny and help and it was really essential to me when both my parents and in-laws were unable to help take care of my baby. And it didn’t help when my husband’s work does not allow him to work from home.

"So last week my baby had a flu and was unable to go to child care, times like these is the worst as he would need full attention or he’ll be extremely clingy. Both my husband and I were unable to take so many days of leave. We were panicking when neither of us could reschedule our meeting hence unable to take leave.

"I was seeking high and low through friends and on social media platforms, trying to get some reliable help. I was so lucky that I managed to chance upon Aunty!

Aunty was easy to navigate and I made my 1st booking immediately and looked forward for my sitter to come by the next day. I am extremely thankful for Cynthia! She helped feed my milk to my baby, bathe him, played and sang to him, fed him lunch and put him to sleep. She even helped me wash up his bottles and utensils.

"Everything was great! Thank you so much for creating this app, I will definitely use it again. It is a GREAT help.” — Serena

You can download the Aunty app on App Store or Google Play!

