Uber-stylish hotel staycations for Valentine's Day

HOTEL SOLOHA

Your urban tropical retreat just got a whole new meaning . This vibrant 45-room boutique hotel in the Keong Saik neighbourhood is decked in quirky tropical and forest-inspired artworks, including a pop-art mural by local artist, Ethrisha Liaw.

Creature comforts include a luxurious Hansgrohe rain shower, a smart TV that connects to Youtube, Netflix and Spotify, as well as adjustable room lighting options (for Deluxe with Window rooms only) to set the mood.

Its Room for Love Valentine's Day package includes a box of three cupcakes, chocolate, a bottle of red wine, early check-in and late check-out, plus a party pack with an adult toy and accessories. Hotel Soloha Partners get an additional 10 per cent off.

Valentine's Day room rates start from $238++ for a junior suite to $290++ for a family loft. Use promo code SOLOHAVDAY20 during booking.

M SOCIAL SINGAPORE

Designed by renowned French designer Philippe Starck, this boutique hotel is an explosion of bold design, colours and futuristic elements.The Loft Terrace Room, especially, evokes a Manhattan loft vibe with a towering ceiling and a terrace filled with lush greenery.

Couples who book the Sweet Escapade Valentine's Day package get a Special Valentine's Day 3-course dinner at Beast & Butterflies together with free-flow of prosecco (both available on 14 Feb only), and a bottle of wine per stay.

The Sweet Escapade Day package starts from $345++ for the Cosy Alcove Room $455++ for the Loft Terrace Room. Use promo code ALENTP20 during booking.

SIX SENSES DUXTON AND SIX SENSES MAXWELL

Celebrate your love for each other and for the environment with a romantic weekend at Six Senses Duxton or its sister Six Senses Maxwell.

The former, designed by London-based actress-turned-designer Anouska Hempel, is a reflection of old world Singapore. Meanwhile, the latter showcases the more flamboyant but polished aesthetic sensibilities of French architect and interior designer Jacques Garcia.

The Sustain Your Love package includes a welcome drink and dinner for two at Six Senses Brasserie, 15 per cent off a la carte spa treatments, a couple yoga class on 16th February and a special turndown amenity.

And in line with its sustainability movement, you'll even get to take part in an environmentally-friendly hydrosol-making course on Friday and an Alchemy Bar body scrub workshop on Saturday.

The Sustain Your Love package starts from $420++ per night and is applicable for a one-night stay on either 14th or 15th February

RAFFLES HOTEL SINGAPORE

It doesn't get more decadent than a stay in this newly restored grand dame with its lavish colonial interiors. Your luxurious French Splendour experience starts with a Raffles limousine ride to the hotel, where you'll get to check into one of the elegant Promenade, Grand Hotel, or Presidential Suites.

Savour a lunch or dinner at the three Michelin-starred La Dame de Pic, wake up to a Semi-Buffet Breakfast at Tiffin Room, then delight in English afternoon tea at The Grand Lobby (all available for up to two guests). You'll also get a bottle of Champagne Billecart-Salmon Brut Reserve.

The French Splendour Suite Experience for Valentine's Day is priced at $4,999 for bookings from 10-16 February.

FULLERTON BAY HOTEL

For a staycay with a view, take your weekend retreat to Fullerton Bay Hotel with its swanky waterfront location. A bottle of champagne and chocolate truffles greet you when you check into its swanky Bay View Room.

Indulge in a complimentary 90-minute aromatherapy for two at The Fullerton Spa, then make your way to The Lookout for a complimentary private 3-course dinner for two.

The Romance by the Bay package is priced at $2,818++ per night.

NAUMI HOTEL

Design lovers will upscale boutique hotel that's peppered with eclectic art pieces, installations and sculptures. Its 73 contemporary rooms favour simplicity and clean lines.

But if you prefer your room with a bit more character, check into the Eden & Nirwana room that takes its design cues from Andy Warhol, or the Gabrielle & Camellia room that pays homage to Coco Chanel.

If you're in on the Romantic Rhapsody offer that comes with a stay in the Habitat Room, you'll get to toast your love with a mini bottle of wine, and dig into a complimentary buffet breakfast for two.

Book directly via the hotel and you can also enjoy a complimentary Naumi Cheers Hour (60-minute free-flow of house pour beers and wines, soft drinks, coffee or tea from 6pm to 7pm), and enjoy early check-in and late check-out timings.*

The Romantic Rhapsody package is priced at S$338++ and valid for stays from 14 to 16 February 2020. Availability and terms and conditions apply.*

THE WAREHOUSE HOTEL

Housed in a former historic godown, The Warehouse Hotel is undeniably one of the chicest hotels in town with its luxe industrial vibes - you'll be impressed once you step into its lobby adorned with plush leather couches, dark furnishings, and a ceiling adorned with lightbulbs and vintage pinwheels.

The five-star boutique houses 37 rooms, all of which exude urban style with wood accents, steel fixtures and concrete walls. For extra panache, go for a loft-style room - the River View Suite gazes out to the Singapore River from the topmost floor.

Rooms are priced from about $475++ for the Warehouse Sanctuary (based on 14 Feb 2020).

CAPELLA SINGAPORE

Far from urban city life, nestled amid 30 acres of lush landscaped grounds and with beautifully appointed accommodation that are a mix of modern and historic elements, we reckon the luxurious Capella Singapore's set to be a haven for you and your sweetheart.

Its Romantic Retreat package comprises an accommodation of your choice, a romantic poolside dinner and daily breakfast at The Knolls. You'll even get to whip up a dish together at a couples' cooking class, then end the day with a 60-minute couple massage at Auriga Spa.

A minimum of two-night stay period required. Visit its website for rates and more information.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.