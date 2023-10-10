Uggli Muffins closing its doors for good, plans free muffins giveaway on Oct 11

After months of searching for a successor, Uggli Muffins is calling it quits.

The hawker bakery stall will close both its outlets, in Toa Payoh and Jalan Besar, on Tuesday (Oct 10).

Back in May, Uggli Muffins shared a Facebook post to ramp up the search for a potential successor.

The post explained that the stall's owner is single and getting old with no successor in sight.

Uggli Muffins seemed ambitious in their pursuit of a successor.

They were looking for someone with experience in the F&B industry and the "hunger to bring the brand to the next level".

And it seemed like there were suitors aplenty.

"There have been an unbelievable number of enquires. Looks like everyone is too eager to get rid of me," Uggli Muffin commented on the May Facebook post.

It's quite remarkable that, a few months down the road, the establishment is set to shut its doors for good.

Special giveaway

Given their inability to secure a successor, Oct 10 was their final day of operation.

To thank their supporters, Uggli Muffins will be having a free giveaway on Oct 11 at both outlets.

It starts at 11am till 2pm, while stocks last.

Each person is entitled to one free giveaway set unless they are collecting for medical staff, charity organisations or social enterprises.

Uggli Muffins did not reveal what a giveaway set includes.

There's every chance that their famed baby muffins will be part of it.

These comes in an assortment of flavours like almond chocolate chip, macadamia and chocolate.

In the Facebook post's comment section, Uggli Muffins fans seemed devastated at the announcement of the business closure.

"Please continue. We love your muffins," one user mentioned.

Another supporter asked if it was possible for Uggli Muffins to run baking classes as they "hate to see these recipes die".

Address:

127 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh, #02-34, Singapore 310127

202 Jalan Besar, Singapore 208888

