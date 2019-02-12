A UK mother's heartfelt message about baby sling safety after her newborn dies

UK mum Marianne Matthews was only trying to get her four-week-old baby boy Eric stop crying. So like many mothers would do, she placed him in a sling and took him for a walk.

She never knew she was about to make a huge mistake.

She never thought this would be the last time she saw her precious baby alive.

In a heartbreaking post she wrote on Rospa.com, she pleads with other parents not to make the same mistake.

Marianne explains that while she was walking with her little one in the sling - which was a stretchy wrap sling and came with minimal instructions - she started nursing him as he got hungry.

When she got home, she noticed that her baby had stopped breathing, and he was bleeding from his nose.

"Everything happened so quickly and quietly I didn't realise that something was very wrong. He had either choked or got into difficulties. By the time I got back, he had stopped breathing," she said.

She immediately rushed her baby to hospital, but it was too late. Eric had died.

While this sad incident happened in 2014, the safety message it carries for all parents is timeless.

Marianne writes, "The dangers of slings were not mentioned in the antenatal classes we attended, or in any of the baby books we read, and you never think these kinds of tragedies are something that will happen to you."

In fact, all the baby books she had read advised that when it came to baby carriers, a fabric sling was one of the safest options for newborns as it enabled them to be held snug against their mother's chest.

Marianne's heartfelt plea to other mums is to never multi-task while carrying an infant in a sling, especially when it comes to breastfeeding.

She also urges parents to only buy baby products from reputed brands, and that come with clear safety instructions and warnings.

A REAL DANGER

Paediatric pathologist Dr Mary Malone, who carried out a postmortem on Eric, said the cause of death was asphyxiation, usually the result of incorrect positioning of the baby inside the sling.

Death by asphyxiation when a baby carried in a sling is much more common than many think.