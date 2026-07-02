UK tourist calls Singapore 'worst country he has visited', netizens clap back

A British tourist was slammed by netizens claiming to be from Singapore after he said the little red dot was "the worst country he has travelled to".

The man, who goes by British_Bert on TikTok, posted a video with the abovementioned text on Wednesday (July 1), adding that Singapore was "not even close" to the other cities he has visited.

He briefly explained his stance in the caption, writing: "For me.. it's still a great country may I add! Just found it slightly boring to what I find enjoyable."

The tourist added that Singapore is still worth a visit — describing its food, people and skyline as "amazing" — but advising others to only come for short trips.

However, it seemed that his initial statement had angered some Singaporeans, who took to the comments to clap back.

One comment read: "Probably too good for your standards."

Some commentors also told him not to return to Singapore, while others pointed out how his statement was "funny coming from a British person".

While there were many angry comments, some netizens tried to reason with the tourist and understand why he made such a statement.

Another netizen wrote: "I'm sorry you had a bad experience, but one trip doesn't define a whole country. There are good and bad experiences everywhere, and expressing criticism respectfully goes a long way."

To this, the Briton — who, according to an earlier post, resides in Indonesia — responded that he still saw many positive aspects about Singapore.

"It's not a bad place, just bad for me," he wrote.

Some comments expressed agreement with the tourist's opinions as well, calling Singapore boring and expensive.

The man then made another video to address the influx of negative comments he had received, where he elaborated on the reasons he formed this opinion of Singapore.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@az_brown/video/7657485200301264151[/embed]

"Singaporeans are fuming," he said, adding that the comments had him cracking up.

While the tourist acknowledged how clean and safe Singapore is, he stated that these are not his priority when travelling somewhere.

He mainly judged a country based on the presence of nature and the things to do there, which he felt Singapore lacked in.

"The only thing I found to do there was sit at bars and restaurants and get drunk," he said.

The man also mentioned that while people in Singapore were "not bad", those in neighbouring countries were "way more welcoming".

AsiaOne has reached out to British_Bert for more information.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com