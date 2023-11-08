UK woman's first stop on her Singapore food tour has her feeling 'obsessed'

When in Singapore, the best way to experience the city is through its array of mouthwatering local fare.

That's what British digital nomad Daisy Dyke did when she was in the Lion City. She reached out on her TikTok page earlier this month asking for the best spots to try Singaporean food, and netizens dropped all of their recommendations.

One of them was the popular Ya Kun Kaya Toast which was the first place she visited.

She documented her experience in a 57-second clip on Nov 2.

She ordered set A from the menu, which comes with kaya toast with butter, two soft-boiled eggs and kopi, but she opted for the iced version.

"It's one of the best coffees I've ever tasted in my life," Daisy said after sipping on her kopi.

She found the toast to be sweet, but after dipping it in the egg, she mentioned, "I'm obsessed."

The dish clearly made an impression on her as she returned to Ya Kun Kaya Toast for her last meal in Singapore.

In the comments section, netizens praised her for eating the kaya toast the way locals do.

One user mentioned, "she is eating it right." To which, Daisy mentioned that she copied it from another customer who dipped the toast in eggs.

One user also praised her for adding soy sauce and pepper to her eggs, mentioning how some foreigners don't typically season the half-boiled eggs.

Other users in the comments section also shared some of their go-to spots for local food.

During her three-day stay in Singapore, she tried other iconic foods as well, including the King and Queen of Fruits.

She really enjoyed the durian, comparing the flesh to a creamy custard.

The mangosteen got a thumbs up too, mentioning that it had citrusy notes.

Other highlights from her foodie exploration included chicken rice from Maxwell Food Centre's Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice, minced pork noodles from Newton Food Centre, and satay from Lau Pa Sat.

AsiaOne has reached out to Daisy for comment.

