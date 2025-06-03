We asked frequent concertgoers what makes the ultimate concert experience – here's what they said

When it comes to concerts, the spotlight usually shines on the performers. And if you're a concert junkie, you know the feeling – loud cheers, flashing lights and your heart pounding with every beat.

But for some fans, a good venue is what makes the night.

To find out what truly defines the ultimate concert experience, we speak to frequent concertgoers who've seen it all across Singapore's concert scene.

And as it turns out, Arena @ EXPO has been checking a lot of those boxes with its latest upgrades – here's the lowdown.

Easing unbearable queues

Whether it's for soundcheck, entry or merch, long queues are part of the concert experience. Our colleague Belle, who is a regular concert attendee, sums it up best: fans will tahan the long waits, sweltering weather and sore feet if it means seeing their favourite artiste.

Fortunately, Arena @ EXPO now offers an indoor, air-conditioned queueing area where fans can wait comfortably inside during ticket and security checks, shielded from Singapore's infamous heat and humidity.

Besides comfort, it also helps with crowd control by keeping things organised and prevents snaking queues from spilling outside the venue.

But that's not all – whether you've just raided the merch booth or came straight from work with a laptop bag, you now have the option to store your belongings securely at the newly introduced cloakroom near the queueing zone.

Intimacy over scale

For many fans, venue size matters – and bigger isn't always better. Jade, a K-pop fan and self-described introvert, shares: "I get easily overwhelmed at big concerts due to large crowds and being surrounded by so many people can be quite draining for me."

This is where Arena @ EXPO strikes a balance. With a 6,700-person capacity, it's big enough to create a high-energy atmosphere, yet small enough that fans don't feel distant or lost in the crowd.

A mid-sized venue like this means you still get the buzz of a big show without losing that up-close connection.

Good seats, good sightlines

Bad views are a universal gripe. Dana, another seasoned live music fan, who has been to her fair share of concerts, recalls sitting near the stage once at a previous concert. "Despite being in the first few rows, my view still wasn't great due to the venue's seat layout," she recalls.

At the same time, other fans like Yuan Ru, who is an avid pop concert fan, prioritise having a clear view even if it meant sitting further back. She explains that "being too close to the stage sometimes means competing with others to get the best view of the idols, which can get very tiring."

And let's be honest, no one wants to watch a concert through the gap of two heads.

But, with venues like Arena @ EXPO and its improved tiered seating, the elevated rows are now distanced properly and designed to ensure that every seat has a good view of the stage.

It's a simple change, but it makes a huge difference, particularly for back row ticket holders who may worry that their view can get obstructed.

What goes on backstage

For fans, the show doesn't just begin with the lights going down.

"It's always fun when artistes post backstage moments before a concert, whether it's silly TikTok videos in full stage outfits or clips of them doing a group cheer right before the show starts," shared Safiyyah, who regularly follows behind-the-scenes content from her favourite idols.

At Arena @ EXPO, the back-of-house area is thoughtfully equipped to support those moments. With spacious, well-furnished dressing rooms, artistes have a private, comfortable space to get ready and capture those pre-show snippets fans love.

Fuelling up before the show

Spending hours at venues can get tiring and the experience can get sour if you are working on an empty stomach.

"We need enough energy to be able to last throughout the concert, so I usually eat a proper meal before I head off to the venue," Yuan Ru shares. Similarly, Dana also mentions how she would grab food from nearby F&B outlets if there's time before the concert.

Fans will be glad to know that Arena @ EXPO is surrounded by a variety of nearby eateries including MarketPlace @ EXPO, a curated food hall offering both local and international cuisines, with the bonus of live music performances if you're lucky. You'll also find familiar names like Subway and Joe & Dough available nearby for a quick bite before the show.

Whether it's a quick snack or a proper pre-show meal, the convenience helps fans fuel up without having to venture too far off-site.

What's more, concert attendees can enjoy 10 per cent off their meals just by flashing their tickets at these participating F&B outlets:

Joe & Dough

TAG Restaurant & Bar

Subway

MarketPlace @ EXPO (selected stalls only)

This promotion runs until the end of the year, so don't miss out on the chance to save while you snack!

It's the little things that count

For many fans, it's the smaller details that shape the experience. From air-conditioned queues and tiered seatings to a convenient cloakroom and nearby food options, it's clear that Arena @ EXPO's revamp was designed with real fans' feedback in mind.

And when everything runs smoothly, you're free to focus on what really matters: singing, dancing and maybe – if you're lucky enough – making eye contact with your favourite idol.

