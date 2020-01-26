The ultimate gastronomical holidays

PHOTO: BLLNR
Poppy Skinner
BLLNR

If there is one thing we can all agree on its that holidays are all about rest and relaxation.

But, if your idea of the perfect holiday also revolves around finding some of the finest foods and wines available, Scott Dunn might just have the thing for you.

CULINARY NEW ZEALAND

Scott Dunn invites food lovers and wine enthusiasts to discover New Zealand's local delicacies, from its world-famous lamb to the award-winning Pinot Noir.

They organise daily excursions for guests to sample the best of New Zealand's wine and cuisine, such as an accompanied tour of Waiheke Island picturesque vineyards, meeting the local vintners and farmers of Hawkes Bay and cycling through premium wine and food-producing lands on Tasman's Great Taste Trail in Nelson.

Throughout the trip, guests will stay in some of New Zealand's most luxurious lodges including The Farm at Cape Kidnappers with spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean; the farm incorporates boutique accommodation with an indulgent spa - perfect for travellers to relax in after a long day of wine tasting.

GOURMET CALIFORNIA

Starting in the vibrant city of San Francisco, the Gourmet California tour includes a private food tour for guests to explore and taste their way around the city.

The excursion will visit the city's different culinary neighbourhoods, stopping off at Saison or Benu - San Francisco's famous Michellin-starred haunts that are must-visits for every gourmand.

Next stop is one of the world's greatest and most picturesque destinations, Napa Valley, with its infamous wineries and tasty farm-to-table restaurants.

Scott Dunn's dedicated Destination Experts will ensure all reservations are secured and prearranged at the country's best restaurants - featuring fine wines and mouth-watering food from the region.

Foodies can learn California's cooking techniques in the chef-led cooking classes that can be organised in both San Francisco and the Napa Valley.

WINERIES OF CHILE & ARGENTINA

PHOTO: BLLNR

Wine lovers this is one for you, as this tour allows you to sample the very best of Argentinean and Chilean wines whilst journeying through the two beautiful South American countries.

Enthusiasts will explore world-renowned vineyards and enjoy the wineries' various award-winning vintages, all paired with sumptuous meals.

Throughout the tour, Scott Dunn ensures travellers stay in exclusive accommodation including a 3-night stay at the luxurious boutique lodge Clos Apalta Residence in Chile's iconic Colchagua Valley - famous for producing some of the country's best wines.

The trip concludes with a venture onto the contemporary The Vines Resort & Spa in Mendoza, the heart of Argentina's wine lands that is home to the delicious Malbec grape.

GOURMET SPAIN

Curated for food lovers, this itinerary discovers the gastronomical delights of Spain, experiencing the best of Basque and Catalan cuisine.

Starting in San Sebastian, the culinary capital of the Basque Country, guests will sample a varied fare - from the city's sophisticated Michelin-starred restaurants to the more traditional and lively pintxo bars.

When in Barcelona, guests will be able to learn local cooking techniques with a cookery masterclass from an expert chef to get to grips with the secrets behind traditional Spanish and Catalan dishes.

For those in search of a culture fix, guests can wander around the cosmopolitan city to witness its impressive architecture, including a trip to the Sagrada Familia to wonder at its towering spires and colourful interiors.

This article was first published in BLLNR.

More about
Lifestyle travel Food and Drinks

TRENDING

Singapore confirms 4th case of Wuhan virus; patient from Wuhan stayed at Sentosa hotel
Singapore confirms 4th case of Wuhan virus; patient from Wuhan stayed at Sentosa hotel
Andie Chen says ang bao &#039;married rule&#039; is silly - how much do celebs spend on ang baos?
Andie Chen says ang bao 'married rule' is silly - how much do celebs spend on ang baos?
Internet laughs at antics of inattentive woman who got knocked down by carpark gantry arm
Internet laughs at antics of inattentive woman who got knocked down by carpark gantry arm
Malaysia&#039;s Health Ministry to discuss banning Chinese nationals from entering country
Malaysia's Health Ministry to discuss banning Chinese nationals from entering country
8 guys reveal the real reasons why they cheat, and they have nothing to do with sex
8 guys reveal the real reasons why they cheat, and they have nothing to do with sex
Local celebs dish on the worst questions relatives ask on Chinese New Year
Local celebs dish on the worst questions relatives ask on Chinese New Year
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that&#039;s not hotpot, McDonald&#039;s, KFC or Malay food
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that's not hotpot, McDonald's, KFC or Malay food
6 things to do during CNY if you&#039;re not visiting relatives
6 things to do during CNY if you're not visiting relatives
Kneeling down to &#039;bai nian&#039;? &#039;Twinning&#039; on outfits? Tay Ping Hui and other celebs on their favourite CNY traditions
Kneeling down to 'bai nian'? 'Twinning' on outfits? Tay Ping Hui and other celebs on their favourite CNY traditions
Singaporean passengers and crew of Scoot flight to fly home on Sunday after quarantine in Hangzhou
Singaporean passengers and crew of Scoot flight to fly home on Sunday after quarantine in Hangzhou
&#039;Better safe than sorry&#039;: Actress Eswari stays healthy not just for herself
'Better safe than sorry': Actress Eswari stays healthy not just for herself

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that&#039;s not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that's not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year

Home Works

House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess

SERVICES