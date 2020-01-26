The ultimate gastronomical holidays

If there is one thing we can all agree on its that holidays are all about rest and relaxation.

But, if your idea of the perfect holiday also revolves around finding some of the finest foods and wines available, Scott Dunn might just have the thing for you.

CULINARY NEW ZEALAND

Scott Dunn invites food lovers and wine enthusiasts to discover New Zealand's local delicacies, from its world-famous lamb to the award-winning Pinot Noir.

They organise daily excursions for guests to sample the best of New Zealand's wine and cuisine, such as an accompanied tour of Waiheke Island picturesque vineyards, meeting the local vintners and farmers of Hawkes Bay and cycling through premium wine and food-producing lands on Tasman's Great Taste Trail in Nelson.

Throughout the trip, guests will stay in some of New Zealand's most luxurious lodges including The Farm at Cape Kidnappers with spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean; the farm incorporates boutique accommodation with an indulgent spa - perfect for travellers to relax in after a long day of wine tasting.

GOURMET CALIFORNIA

Starting in the vibrant city of San Francisco, the Gourmet California tour includes a private food tour for guests to explore and taste their way around the city.

The excursion will visit the city's different culinary neighbourhoods, stopping off at Saison or Benu - San Francisco's famous Michellin-starred haunts that are must-visits for every gourmand.