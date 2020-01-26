The ultimate gastronomical holidays

If there is one thing we can all agree on its that holidays are all about rest and relaxation.
But, if your idea of the perfect holiday also revolves around finding some of the finest foods and wines available, Scott Dunn might just have the thing for you.
Scott Dunn invites food lovers and wine enthusiasts to discover New Zealand's local delicacies, from its world-famous lamb to the award-winning Pinot Noir.
They organise daily excursions for guests to sample the best of New Zealand's wine and cuisine, such as an accompanied tour of Waiheke Island picturesque vineyards, meeting the local vintners and farmers of Hawkes Bay and cycling through premium wine and food-producing lands on Tasman's Great Taste Trail in Nelson.
Throughout the trip, guests will stay in some of New Zealand's most luxurious lodges including The Farm at Cape Kidnappers with spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean; the farm incorporates boutique accommodation with an indulgent spa - perfect for travellers to relax in after a long day of wine tasting.
Starting in the vibrant city of San Francisco, the Gourmet California tour includes a private food tour for guests to explore and taste their way around the city.
The excursion will visit the city's different culinary neighbourhoods, stopping off at Saison or Benu - San Francisco's famous Michellin-starred haunts that are must-visits for every gourmand.
Next stop is one of the world's greatest and most picturesque destinations, Napa Valley, with its infamous wineries and tasty farm-to-table restaurants. Scott Dunn's dedicated Destination Experts will ensure all reservations are secured and prearranged at the country's best restaurants - featuring fine wines and mouth-watering food from the region. Foodies can learn California's cooking techniques in the chef-led cooking classes that can be organised in both San Francisco and the Napa Valley. Wine lovers this is one for you, as this tour allows you to sample the very best of Argentinean and Chilean wines whilst journeying through the two beautiful South American countries. Enthusiasts will explore world-renowned vineyards and enjoy the wineries' various award-winning vintages, all paired with sumptuous meals. Throughout the tour, Scott Dunn ensures travellers stay in exclusive accommodation including a 3-night stay at the luxurious boutique lodge Clos Apalta Residence in Chile's iconic Colchagua Valley - famous for producing some of the country's best wines. The trip concludes with a venture onto the contemporary The Vines Resort & Spa in Mendoza, the heart of Argentina's wine lands that is home to the delicious Malbec grape. Curated for food lovers, this itinerary discovers the gastronomical delights of Spain, experiencing the best of Basque and Catalan cuisine. Starting in San Sebastian, the culinary capital of the Basque Country, guests will sample a varied fare - from the city's sophisticated Michelin-starred restaurants to the more traditional and lively pintxo bars. When in Barcelona, guests will be able to learn local cooking techniques with a cookery masterclass from an expert chef to get to grips with the secrets behind traditional Spanish and Catalan dishes. For those in search of a culture fix, guests can wander around the cosmopolitan city to witness its impressive architecture, including a trip to the Sagrada Familia to wonder at its towering spires and colourful interiors. This article was first published in BLLNR.
Read also
Read also
More about
Lifestyle
travel
Food and Drinks
Next stop is one of the world's greatest and most picturesque destinations, Napa Valley, with its infamous wineries and tasty farm-to-table restaurants.
Scott Dunn's dedicated Destination Experts will ensure all reservations are secured and prearranged at the country's best restaurants - featuring fine wines and mouth-watering food from the region.
Foodies can learn California's cooking techniques in the chef-led cooking classes that can be organised in both San Francisco and the Napa Valley.
Wine lovers this is one for you, as this tour allows you to sample the very best of Argentinean and Chilean wines whilst journeying through the two beautiful South American countries.
Enthusiasts will explore world-renowned vineyards and enjoy the wineries' various award-winning vintages, all paired with sumptuous meals.
Throughout the tour, Scott Dunn ensures travellers stay in exclusive accommodation including a 3-night stay at the luxurious boutique lodge Clos Apalta Residence in Chile's iconic Colchagua Valley - famous for producing some of the country's best wines.
The trip concludes with a venture onto the contemporary The Vines Resort & Spa in Mendoza, the heart of Argentina's wine lands that is home to the delicious Malbec grape.
Curated for food lovers, this itinerary discovers the gastronomical delights of Spain, experiencing the best of Basque and Catalan cuisine.
Starting in San Sebastian, the culinary capital of the Basque Country, guests will sample a varied fare - from the city's sophisticated Michelin-starred restaurants to the more traditional and lively pintxo bars.
When in Barcelona, guests will be able to learn local cooking techniques with a cookery masterclass from an expert chef to get to grips with the secrets behind traditional Spanish and Catalan dishes.
For those in search of a culture fix, guests can wander around the cosmopolitan city to witness its impressive architecture, including a trip to the Sagrada Familia to wonder at its towering spires and colourful interiors.
This article was first published in BLLNR.