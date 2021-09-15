The ultimate guide to the best mooncakes in Singapore this 2021

It’s that time of the year again. In the lead-up to Mooncake Festival, a.k.a. Mid-Autumn Festival, on Sept 21, 2021 — many of our favourite hotels and restaurants are rolling out their own mooncake collections.

Think — innovative and exciting new variations of the traditional pastry, like Green Apple with Soju Truffle, Mala and more. Of course, we can’t forget about the classics like the usual lotus paste and yolk combinations too.

So if you’re looking for delicious mooncakes to send to your loved ones or even to yourself, you’ve come to the right place. Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best mooncake flavours to try this Mid-Autumn Festival.

Glenfiddich

Bored of the same old mooncakes? Why not try something a little more unique like the limited edition Glenfiddich Snow Skin Mooncakes.

Available for pre-order via iShopChangi, each set will include a bottle of Glenfiddich 15-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky (700ml) and a box of four individually packed mooncakes (two Glenfiddich 12YO Infused Mooncakes, two Glenfiddich 15YO Infused Mooncakes).

The two flavours that you can look forward to will include two matcha-pistachio snow skin mooncakes with roasted barley and dark brown sugar filling and a white chocolate pear jam whisky truffle, and two Glenfiddich Our Solera Fifteen snow skin mooncakes with honey and orange blossom filling and a molten dark ganache whisky truffle.

Order here.

Shangri-La Singapore

PHOTO: Shangri-La Singapore

In celebration of the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival, Shangri-La Singapore will be offering its signature Shang Palace Four Treasures.

The exclusive set will consist of four baked mooncakes which include flavours like the Reduced Sugar White Lotus Seed Paste with Single Yolk, Reduced Sugar White Lotus Seed Paste with Double Yolk, Mixed Nuts with Chicken Ham, and Reduced Sugar Plain White Lotus Seed Paste.

Now that people are warier about what they consume on a daily basis, these mooncakes are delicious alternatives that will satisfy your mooncake cravings even while you’re cutting down on your sugar intake.

Otherwise, if you still prefer to be a little more adventurous with your mooncakes, you can opt for Shangri-La Singapore’s 50-year Aged Mandarin Peel with Rose and Red Bean Mooncake, which was exclusively made for Shangri-La’s 50th anniversary, or even try the Mini Dino-Milo Mooncakes, that’s available as part of the exclusive kid’s gift set.

View the full menu here.

Peach Garden

If you love all things mala, we’ve just got the mooncake that will tickle you fancy. Enter Peach Garden’s Premium Mala Paste Mooncake with Assorted Nuts. Yes, you read that right. Unlike traditional mooncakes, this particular mooncake is one that will set your tastebuds on fire.

It’s sweet, savoury, spicy and everything else in between. If there’s one mooncake set that your relatives and friends will remember (and appreciate) this Mid-Autumn festival, it would most definitely be this hot number.

Order here.

Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant

PHOTO: Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant

From perennial classics to new unique flavours, you’ll definitely find what you want at Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant at this Mid-Autumn festival. Packaged in a limited edition box that’s designed to convey well-wishes of happiness, prosperity and success to your loved ones, this mooncake set is one that will be a bang for your buck.

For those who prefer baked mooncakes, try opting for the restaurant’s White Lotus Seed Paste Baked Mooncakes with Double Yolk, Single Yolk or Macadamia Nuts, or even the Green Bean Paste with Pumpkin Seeds “Gai Zai Bing” baked mooncakes — for those who like something that’s more nostalgic.

Alternatively, there are also a few snowskin mooncake flavours for you to try as well. Some of them include the Rose Bird’s Nest with Golden Custard Paste Snowskin, Champagne Truffle with Milk Green Bean Paste Snowskin and Cognac Truffle with Chestnut Paste Snowskin mooncakes.

View the full menu here.

Chilli Padi

Kueh lapis lovers, this one’s for you. Chilli Padi recently launched its Mid-Autumn festival mooncake set. Here, each mooncake holds within it a core of cream or ganache, encircled by a ring of, you guessed it, kueh lapis.

With four variations of snowskin kueh lapis mooncakes, you can expect flavours like Lychee Kisses, Cranberry Dreams, Autumn Blues (made with sweet white chocolate and creamy mascarpone), and Hazelnut Nights.

View the full menu here.

Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza

First up on our list of interesting mooncake flavours to try is none other than Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza’s White Rabbit Truffle with Cranberry Paste.

While the snowskin mooncake may sound really sweet, the combination is one that’s really interesting and well-balanced. Besides, the hotel is widely known for baking its own mooncakes and boasts a recipe that contains no preservatives or artificial flavouring.

But if this new flavour is not up your alley, you’ll be glad to know that the hotel will also be serving some of its other bestsellers as part of its lineup for this Mid-Autumn Festival and will include flavours like the classic White Lotus Seed Paste with Single/Double Yolk Baked Mooncake and White Lotus Seed Paste Mooncake with Macadamia Nuts.

View the full menu here.

JW Marriott Singapore South Beach

Can’t decide between something fruity or boozy? Why not have the best of both worlds with JW Marriott’s Green Apple with Soju Truffle mooncake.

Aside from this paradoxically refreshing flavour, you can also opt for other unique options like the Pineapple Cempedak, Mocha with Chocolate Truffle and Milk Tea with Bailey Truffle to your list of new mooncake flavours to try this Mid-Autumn Festival.

What’s more, the mooncakes here are also packaged in a beautifully designed box that comes in two colour options: Blossom Blue and Peranakan Teal. The first is shaped like the Chinese character for the moon, 月, while the latter takes on a vibrant presentation adorned with decorative Peranakan motifs.

View the full menu here.

Shisen Hanten by Chen Kentaro

Shisen Hanten, a stunning 2 Michelin star restaurant located at the heart of Orchard, is rolling out its very own selection of mooncakes and the flavours are as intriguing as ever.

The five mooncake flavours that you can look forward to are namely the Mixed Nuts with Jamon Iberico, White Lotus Paste which comes in Single or Double Yolk, Macadamia Nuts and White Lotus Paste (Low Sugar), Azuki Red Bean Paste and Pine Nuts as well as their new flavour this year – the Japanese Pumpkin with Sakura Petals and White Lotus Paste (Low Sugar).

The latter is an ode to autumn flavours and a celebration of Japanese culture — as pumpkin routinely features in Japanese snacks.

View the full menu here.

Sheraton Towers Singapore

Featuring a resplendent curation of traditional baked and contemporary snowskin mooncakes by award-winning Li Bai Cantonese restaurant, you’ll find what you need here at Sheraton Towers Singapore.

This year, Sheraton Towers has just unveiled two new creations to its menu: White Lotus Seed Collagen Paste with Single Egg Yolk mooncake and the new Mini Snow Skin Brown Sugar Mochi. The latter is expected to be a popular favourite amongst bubble tea lovers, as it is reminiscent of the well-loved brown sugar bubble tea, featuring brown sugar filling that is generously studded with chewy mochi.

To top it all off, the treats will also be encased in a one-tier treasure trove — a new premium packaging featuring a gorgeous 3D paper-cut design. Limited edition regenerated nylon bags will also be available for purchase — which is perfect especially if you’re looking to give these mooncakes as a gift to your loved ones.

View the full menu here.

The Ritz-Carlton

In celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival, The Ritz-Carlton has just introduced two new flavours to its lineup of mooncakes — the baked Osmanthus Oolong and Lychee Tea Paste with Macadamia mooncake. These mooncakes are perfect for those who prefer something that’s floral, fruit and nutty, and they’re also really well-balanced, you’ll definitely enjoy every bite of it.

Alternatively, the hotel will also be serving some of its other perennial favourites like the mini snowskin Lycheetini mooncakes which comprise a mix of real lychee bits with the same fruit liqueur, and the snowskin ‘Mao Shan Wang’ Durian mooncakes that aim to delight lovers of this delectable fruit.

View the full menu here.

The St. Regis

The St. Regis Singapore’s signature Chinese restaurant, Yan Ting, is well known for offering some of the most authentic Cantonese cuisines.

And this year, the restaurant is bringing back its classic baked mooncakes in four different flavours which include the White Lotus Paste with Single, Double or Four Yolks, the decadent White Lotus Paste with Assorted Nuts and Yunnan Ham and the Reduced Sugar White Lotus Paste with Macadamia Nuts (for those who’d like to opt for a healthier choice).

But if you’re not a fan of traditional mooncakes, Yan Ting will also be offering a wide array of snowskin mooncake options for you to choose from too.

Some of these flavours range from the popular Pure ‘Mao Shan Wang’ Durian to new delightful flavours like Royal Milk Tea Paste with Gula Melaka Truffle, Pandan Paste with Macadamia Nuts and Yuzu Paste with Lemon Citrus.

View the full menu here.

Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium

After a five year hiatus from the mooncake scene, Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium is back with new flavours for you to try this September. Focusing on traditional baked mooncakes, the hotel will be offering flavours such as green tea, black sesame, lychee, white lotus and more — of which more than half of the flavours are halal.

For those who are more adventurous, Holiday Inn will also be offering two new exciting flavours like the Sea Salt Caramel Praline Snowskin Mooncake, which sees the inclusion of buttery smooth caramel and white lotus seed paste, while the Green Tea Paste with Chrysanthemum Praline Snowskin Mooncake, boasts a blend of light floral notes and chocolate praline, that tastes refreshing with every bite.

View the full menu here.

Goodwood Park Hotel

When it comes to creative mooncake flavours, you can definitely count on Goodwood Park Hotel to impress. This year, the hotel has released a tropical-themed snowskin mooncake, the Tropicana. The mooncake sees the combination of coconut and passionfruit puree studded with chunks of pineapple and coconut flakes.

Another delightful flavour that’s been added to the menu is also the hotel’s Chicky Duo. Unlike your usual mooncakes, these particular treats are deftly handcrafted into the shape of baby birds, baked into a pie.

Filled with white lotus paste enriched with a quarter of golden salted egg yolk, the delicate baked snack is enrobed in light buttery pastry skin that tastes as good as it looks.

View the full menu here.

The Peninsula

PHOTO: The Peninsula

If there’s one thing The Peninsula is known for, it’d have to be its iconic Mini Egg Custard Mooncakes. Unlike other traditional treats, this unique and contemporary mooncake has gained traction over the region, for good reason.

Made following its very own recipe that was created in 1986, the mooncakes comprise of premium-grade duck eggs, butter and coconut milk, just to name a few. On top of that, it also comes with a light custard that’s mouthwatering and oh-so-savoury — it’s best enjoyed warm.

View the full menu here.

Crowne Plaza Changi Airport

For those looking for a local flair for their mooncakes, Crowne Plaza Changi Airport might just have something that will delight your taste buds.

Inspired by some of our favourite Asian desserts, you’ll find unique flavour such as Yuzu, Adzuki Beans, Mango Pomelo and Orh Nee. Not to mention, the hotel has also added the White Lotus Orange Paste with Melon Seeds baked mooncake to its baked selection too.

Providing the perfect gifting experience, these mooncakes will be encased in an elegant gift box adorned with orchid motifs that’s reminiscent of Crowne Plaza Changi Airport’s iconic façade.

View the full menu here.

Raffles Hotel Singapore

If you’ve tried the Champagne Truffle Snowskin Mooncake from Raffles Hotel Singapore, then you’ll be glad to know that it’s back for another year this season for the Mid-Autumn Festival!

Some of the other mooncakes that are making a debut this year include the Da Li Rose and Strawberry Chocolate Snowskin Mooncake — for those who love something sweet and floral — as well as the Yunnan Dark Brown and Truffle Snowskin Mooncake that goes well with your favourite cup of tea.

View the full menu here.

Mandarin Oriental

Cherry Garden has just unleashed a bevy of exquisitely crafted mooncakes for the Mid-Autumn Festival this year in both their baked and snowskin varieties.

Think — Chestnut Paste with Hokkaido Milk, Apricot and Melon Seeds and the Pandan Coconut snowskin, and not to mention, a must-try on the menu for tea afficianados, the BiluoChun Green Tea with Guava and Chestnut snowskin.

But if you’re looking for something a little less sweet, then look over to Cherry Garden’s series of low-sugar mooncakes which will include the Low Sugar Silver Lotus Paste with 1/2 yolks and the Lychee Martini and Chocolate Truffle.

View the full menu here.

