Ultimate guide to cheap buffets in Singapore under $16++

As much as I am very tempted by all the 1-for-1 buffet deals , I would admit that I’m not the biggest buffet fan as I often cannot eat enough to justify the cost/

For some big eaters, going for buffets is value for money, as they can eat their money’s worth and more.

As much as I would want to eat my money’s worth, my stomach disagrees.

I even had difficulty finishing my Yakun set for breakfast this morning, barely making it past half of my Kaya toast…

This makes going for buffet a total waste of money for me.

But I still want to enjoy the wide variety of food available at buffets.

This led me on the path to compiling this list of cheap buffet venues in Singapore.

Enjoy!

In case you were wondering, buffets are still allowed in phase 2 of Circuit Breaker — albeit with safe distancing restrictions and management.

Buffet operators still can’t do a self-service buffet line, but many have switched to either an ala carte service for their buffet items or have resorted to other creative ways like covered trolleys to bring food and condiments to diners.

TL;DR: Cheap buffets in Singapore under $16++

Here are some cheap buffets under $16++ ($18.83) that we have compiled and categorised based on the different type of cuisines.

Buffet Type Restaurant Name Price/Pax (Adult)
Korean Cuisine Ssikkek Korean BBQ $14.90 nett
  Maru Korean BBQ $14++
  Daessiksin Korean BBQ $14.90++
  I'm KIM Korean BBQ + I'm KIM Junior $14.90++
  Danji Korean BBQ Buffet $15++
  Oppa BBQ $16++
Japanese Cuisine ShabuSai $14.99++
Teowchew Cuisine MANLE $12.90+
Indian Cuisine Prata Corner/ Al Jasra $7.90 nett
  Moghul Mahal $12 nett
  Greenleaf Cafe $15 nett
Thai Cuisine Charcoal Thai $13.90 nett
  Pot Addiction $15.90++

Disclaimer: Prices indicated here are for weekday lunches. Information accurate as of Aug 20, 2020. But with the Covid-19 situation, things are a bit more uncertain.

Be sure to call up the restaurant to check and make your reservations nice and early before heading down in order to avoid disappointment!

Cheap Korean buffets under $16++

Restaurant Name Day Time Price/Pax (Adult) Price/Pax (Child) Location
Ssikkek Korean BBQ Mon - Fri Lunch $14.90 nett $10.90 nett Bras Basah Complex #02-01 44/46 Tanjong Pagar Road Oriental Plaza, #01-01
  Sat - Sun + Public Holiday   $24.90 nett $18.90 nett
  Mon - Thu Dinner $22.90 nett
  Fri - Sun Night + Public Holiday   $24.90 nett
Maru Korean BBQ Tue – Fri Lunch $14++ $9++ 16 Cheong Chin Nam Rd S599740
  Sat – Sun   $24++ $18++
  Tue – Fri Dinner $21++ $15++
  Sat – Sun:   $24++ $18++
Daessiksin Korean BBQ Mon - Fri Lunch $14.90++ $8.90++ Orchard Gateway #03-17 Bugis+ #04-05
    Dinner $24.90++ $18.90++
  Sat - Sun + Public Holiday Lunch + Dinner $24.90++
I'm KIM Korean BBQ + I'm KIM Junior Mon - Fri Lunch $14.90++ $9.90++ School Of The Arts Singapore #01-04/07 (I'm KIM) Scape #03-01 (I'm KIM Junior)
  Sat - Sun + Public Holiday   $24.90++ $16.90++
  Mon - Fri Dinner $24.90++
  Sat - Sun + Eve/Public Holiday   $25.90++
Danji Korean BBQ Buffet Mon – Fri Lunch $15++ $8++ 188L Tanjong Katong Road #01-01 S437156
  Sat - Sun   $24.80++ $16++
  Mon – Fri Dinner $22++
  Sat - Sun   $24.80++
Oppa BBQ Mon - Fri Lunch $16++ $9++ JCube, 2 Jurong East Central 1 #03-10 S609731
    Dinner $26++ $18++
  Sat - Sun + Public Holiday Lunch + Dinner $26++ $18++

When you think of Korean Cusine, Korean BBQ is probably the first thing that pops into your head.

It appears in most of the Korean dramas we watch. Paired with a glass of soju and the sizzling of the meat, the thought of it is enough to make you salivate.

If you have watched the Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, you would have known and mastered the four step BFN (Barbeque, Fried Rice and Naengmyeon) routine to make the most out of your Korean BBQ experience.

BFN stands for Barbeque. Fried Rice. Naengmyeon.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/MBCdrama

To know more details about each KBBQ outlet, you can check out a more comprehensive list at KBBQ Buffets You Can Get Below $25++.

Cheap Japanese buffets under $16++

Restaurant Name Day Time Prices/Pax (Adult) Prices/Pax (Child)
Shabu Sai Mon - Fri Lunch $14.99++ $9.99++ (3 - 9 years old) FREE (3 years & below)
  Sat - Sun, Eve/Public Holiday   $22.99++
  Mon - Thur Dinner $22.99++
  Fri - Sun, Eve/Public Holiday   $24.99++

Shabu Sai

At $14.99++, you can enjoy All-You-Can-Eat Japanese Hotpot Buffet at Shabu Sai.

They have different ranges of soup bases as well, from Sukiya to Tomyum. You can choose to top up $1.99 for free-flow drinks and ice cream!

Outlet Address Opening Hours (Lunch) Opening Hours (Dinner) Last Order: 9.30pm
Causeway Point 1 Woodlands Square #05-14/15 Singapore 738099 11am - 5pm (daily) 5pm - 10pm (daily)
Orchard Central 181 Orchard Road #08-09/11 Singapore 238896 Mon - Fri: 11.30am - 3pm Last Order: 2.45pm Sat - Sun + Eve/Public Holiday: 11:30am - 5pm Mon - Fri: 6pm - 10pm Sat - Sun + Eve/Public Holiday: 5pm - 10pm
Westgate 3 Gateway Dr #B1-12 Singapore 608532 11am - 5pm (daily) 5pm - 10pm (daily)
Northpoint City (South Wing) 930 Yishun Ave 2 #B1-198/199 Singapore 769098
NEX 23 Serangoon Central, #03-07 Singapore 556083 11:30am - 5pm (daily) 5pm - 10pm (daily)
Suntec City Mall 3 Temasek Boulevard (Fountain of Wealth) Temasek Boulevard (Fountain of Wealth) #B1-133 Singapore 038983
Tampines 1 Tampines Central 1 #02-04 Singapore 529536
Changi City Point 5 Changi Business Park Central 1, #B1-28/29 Singapore 486038

Cheap Indian buffets under $16++

When I think of Indian Cuisine, Prata would be my go-to meal! 

All-you-can-eat Prata? Wonder if I can stack it up like crepes.

Restaurant Name Prices/Pax From Location
Prata Corner/ Al Jasra $7.90 nett Kembangan
Moghul Mahal $12 nett Clarke Quay
Greenleaf Cafe $15 nett Little India

Al Jasra (Halal)

Charging just $7.90 nett, the Halal Muslim-owned Al Jasra offers up the cheapest buffet in town — period.

For that price, you get to feast on up to 16 different varieties of Prata to you heart’s content. 

The buffet covers the classics and more unusual flavours like strawberry prata.

The best part? The place is open 24/7, which means you can have it for breakfast, lunch, dinner or supper! Or all meals if you like as well!

If you’re looking for more Halal buffet options and not restricted to a $15 budget, we’ve also compiled a list of restaurants and their Halal buffet promotions for you to check out as well.

Address Opening Hours
459 Changi Rd, Singapore 419882 24 Hours (Daily)

Moghul Mahal restaurant

For just $12 nett, you get to enjoy a traditional North Indian food buffet during lunchtime from Mondays to Fridays, 11.30am to 2.30pm.

Address Opening Hours
Singapore Khalsa Association 2 Tessensohn Road Singapore 217646 11:30 am - 2:30 pm 6:30 pm - 10:30 pm (Daily)

GreenLeaf Café

For just $15 nett, indulge in a healthy vegetarian feast from 11am to 4.30pm.

Do note that the buffet is only available for lunch and the menu changes often. So exciting!

Address Opening Hours
43 Cuff Rd Singapore 209753 11 am – 4:30 pm 5 pm – 10:30 pm (Closed on Tuesday)

Cheap Asian buffet under $16++

Restaurant Name Day Time Price/Pax (Adult) Price/Pax (Child) Location
MANLE Mon - Fri Lunch 11:30am - 4pm $12.90+ $8.90+ City Square Mall
  Sat - Sun + Public Holiday   $16.90+ $12.90+
  Daily Dinner (5pm - 10pm) $16.90+ $12.90+

MANLE

Available daily from 11.30am – 3pm (last order at 2.30pm), you can enjoy the Teochew Porridge Lunch Buffet at City Square Mall with a scrumptious spread of traditional and modern Teochew dishes.

Best part? It will only cost you $12.90+, charging only 7 per cent GST.

Outlet Address Opening Hours
City Square Mall 180 Kitchener Road #B1-01/-02 Singapore 208539 11:30 am - 4 pm 5 pm – 10 pm

Cheap Thai buffets under $16++

Restaurant Name Day Time Price/Pax (Adult) Price/Pax (Child) Price/Pax (Students) Price/Pax (Senior Citizen >60 years old) Location
Charcoal Thai Mookata Mon - Fri Lunch $15.95 nett $7.95 nett (Children between 1m - 1.3m) Children under 1m eat free! $7.95 nett (Promo ends 31 Dec 2020) $13.95 nett Clementi
    Dinner $20.95 nett $18.95 nett
  Sat - Sun + Public Holiday Lunch $20.95 nett -
    Dinner $23.95 nett
Pot Addiction Mon - Fri Lunch $15.90++ $8.90++ $13.90++ $13.90++ Sembawang
    Dinner $23.90++ $8.90++ $21.90++ $21.90++
  Sat - Sun + Eve/Public Holiday Lunch $25.90++ $11.90++ (Below 1.2m) $23.90++ $23.90++
    Dinner $25.90++ $25.90++

Charcoal Thai

For just $15.95 nett, you get to have a sumptuous Mookata Buffet, with a wide variety of meat and seafood of your choice. 

Address Opening Hours
321 Clementi Ave 3, #02-08 Singapore 129905 11 am - 10:30 pm (Daily)

Pot Addiction SG

At $14.90++ per person, you get to enjoy a shiok Mookata session with up to 4 of your friends.

For steamboat soup bases, there is a variety of flavours to choose from – Tonkotsu, Chicken and everyone’s favourite Mala. There is also an extensive range of seafood, meat and other dishes that are provided.

If your child is below 1.2m in height, he or she gets to dine for free as well!

Address Opening Hours
Sun Plaza, 30 Sembawang Drive #02-14 Singapore 737718 11am - 3:30 pm 5pm -10:30 pm (Daily)

