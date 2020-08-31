Ultimate guide to cheap buffets in Singapore under $16++

As much as I am very tempted by all the 1-for-1 buffet deals , I would admit that I’m not the biggest buffet fan as I often cannot eat enough to justify the cost/

For some big eaters, going for buffets is value for money, as they can eat their money’s worth and more.

As much as I would want to eat my money’s worth, my stomach disagrees.

I even had difficulty finishing my Yakun set for breakfast this morning, barely making it past half of my Kaya toast…

This makes going for buffet a total waste of money for me.

But I still want to enjoy the wide variety of food available at buffets.

This led me on the path to compiling this list of cheap buffet venues in Singapore.

Enjoy!

In case you were wondering, buffets are still allowed in phase 2 of Circuit Breaker — albeit with safe distancing restrictions and management.

Buffet operators still can’t do a self-service buffet line, but many have switched to either an ala carte service for their buffet items or have resorted to other creative ways like covered trolleys to bring food and condiments to diners.

TL;DR: Cheap buffets in Singapore under $16++

Here are some cheap buffets under $16++ ($18.83) that we have compiled and categorised based on the different type of cuisines.

Buffet Type Restaurant Name Price/Pax (Adult) Korean Cuisine Ssikkek Korean BBQ $14.90 nett Maru Korean BBQ $14++ Daessiksin Korean BBQ $14.90++ I'm KIM Korean BBQ + I'm KIM Junior $14.90++ Danji Korean BBQ Buffet $15++ Oppa BBQ $16++ Japanese Cuisine ShabuSai $14.99++ Teowchew Cuisine MANLE $12.90+ Indian Cuisine Prata Corner/ Al Jasra $7.90 nett Moghul Mahal $12 nett Greenleaf Cafe $15 nett Thai Cuisine Charcoal Thai $13.90 nett Pot Addiction $15.90++

Disclaimer: Prices indicated here are for weekday lunches. Information accurate as of Aug 20, 2020. But with the Covid-19 situation, things are a bit more uncertain.

Be sure to call up the restaurant to check and make your reservations nice and early before heading down in order to avoid disappointment!

Cheap Korean buffets under $16++

Restaurant Name Day Time Price/Pax (Adult) Price/Pax (Child) Location Ssikkek Korean BBQ Mon - Fri Lunch $14.90 nett $10.90 nett Bras Basah Complex #02-01 44/46 Tanjong Pagar Road Oriental Plaza, #01-01 Sat - Sun + Public Holiday $24.90 nett $18.90 nett Mon - Thu Dinner $22.90 nett Fri - Sun Night + Public Holiday $24.90 nett Maru Korean BBQ Tue – Fri Lunch $14++ $9++ 16 Cheong Chin Nam Rd S599740 Sat – Sun $24++ $18++ Tue – Fri Dinner $21++ $15++ Sat – Sun: $24++ $18++ Daessiksin Korean BBQ Mon - Fri Lunch $14.90++ $8.90++ Orchard Gateway #03-17 Bugis+ #04-05 Dinner $24.90++ $18.90++ Sat - Sun + Public Holiday Lunch + Dinner $24.90++ I'm KIM Korean BBQ + I'm KIM Junior Mon - Fri Lunch $14.90++ $9.90++ School Of The Arts Singapore #01-04/07 (I'm KIM) Scape #03-01 (I'm KIM Junior) Sat - Sun + Public Holiday $24.90++ $16.90++ Mon - Fri Dinner $24.90++ Sat - Sun + Eve/Public Holiday $25.90++ Danji Korean BBQ Buffet Mon – Fri Lunch $15++ $8++ 188L Tanjong Katong Road #01-01 S437156 Sat - Sun $24.80++ $16++ Mon – Fri Dinner $22++ Sat - Sun $24.80++ Oppa BBQ Mon - Fri Lunch $16++ $9++ JCube, 2 Jurong East Central 1 #03-10 S609731 Dinner $26++ $18++ Sat - Sun + Public Holiday Lunch + Dinner $26++ $18++