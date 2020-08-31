Ultimate guide to cheap buffets in Singapore under $16++

As much as I am very tempted by all the 1-for-1 buffet deals , I would admit that I’m not the biggest buffet fan as I often cannot eat enough to justify the cost/
For some big eaters, going for buffets is value for money, as they can eat their money’s worth and more.
As much as I would want to eat my money’s worth, my stomach disagrees.
I even had difficulty finishing my Yakun set for breakfast this morning, barely making it past half of my Kaya toast…
This makes going for buffet a total waste of money for me.
But I still want to enjoy the wide variety of food available at buffets.
This led me on the path to compiling this list of cheap buffet venues in Singapore.
In case you were wondering, buffets are still allowed in phase 2 of Circuit Breaker — albeit with safe distancing restrictions and management.
Buffet operators still can’t do a self-service buffet line, but many have switched to either an ala carte service for their buffet items or have resorted to other creative ways like covered trolleys to bring food and condiments to diners.
TL;DR: Cheap buffets in Singapore under $16++
Here are some cheap buffets under $16++ ($18.83) that we have compiled and categorised based on the different type of cuisines.
|Buffet Type
|Restaurant Name
|Price/Pax (Adult)
|Korean Cuisine
|Ssikkek Korean BBQ
|$14.90 nett
|Maru Korean BBQ
|$14++
|Daessiksin Korean BBQ
|$14.90++
|I'm KIM Korean BBQ + I'm KIM Junior
|$14.90++
|Danji Korean BBQ Buffet
|$15++
|Oppa BBQ
|$16++
|Japanese Cuisine
|ShabuSai
|$14.99++
|Teowchew Cuisine
|MANLE
|$12.90+
|Indian Cuisine
|Prata Corner/ Al Jasra
|$7.90 nett
|Moghul Mahal
|$12 nett
|Greenleaf Cafe
|$15 nett
|Thai Cuisine
|Charcoal Thai
|$13.90 nett
|Pot Addiction
|$15.90++
Disclaimer: Prices indicated here are for weekday lunches. Information accurate as of Aug 20, 2020. But with the Covid-19 situation, things are a bit more uncertain.
Be sure to call up the restaurant to check and make your reservations nice and early before heading down in order to avoid disappointment!
Cheap Korean buffets under $16++
|Restaurant Name
|Day
|Time
|Price/Pax (Adult)
|Price/Pax (Child)
|Location
|Ssikkek Korean BBQ
|Mon - Fri
|Lunch
|$14.90 nett
|$10.90 nett
|Bras Basah Complex #02-01 44/46 Tanjong Pagar Road Oriental Plaza, #01-01
|Sat - Sun + Public Holiday
|$24.90 nett
|$18.90 nett
|Mon - Thu
|Dinner
|$22.90 nett
|Fri - Sun Night + Public Holiday
|$24.90 nett
|Maru Korean BBQ
|Tue – Fri
|Lunch
|$14++
|$9++
|16 Cheong Chin Nam Rd S599740
|Sat – Sun
|$24++
|$18++
|Tue – Fri
|Dinner
|$21++
|$15++
|Sat – Sun:
|$24++
|$18++
|Daessiksin Korean BBQ
|Mon - Fri
|Lunch
|$14.90++
|$8.90++
|Orchard Gateway #03-17 Bugis+ #04-05
|Dinner
|$24.90++
|$18.90++
|Sat - Sun + Public Holiday
|Lunch + Dinner
|$24.90++
|I'm KIM Korean BBQ + I'm KIM Junior
|Mon - Fri
|Lunch
|$14.90++
|$9.90++
|School Of The Arts Singapore #01-04/07 (I'm KIM) Scape #03-01 (I'm KIM Junior)
|Sat - Sun + Public Holiday
|$24.90++
|$16.90++
|Mon - Fri
|Dinner
|$24.90++
|Sat - Sun + Eve/Public Holiday
|$25.90++
|Danji Korean BBQ Buffet
|Mon – Fri
|Lunch
|$15++
|$8++
|188L Tanjong Katong Road #01-01 S437156
|Sat - Sun
|$24.80++
|$16++
|Mon – Fri
|Dinner
|$22++
|Sat - Sun
|$24.80++
|Oppa BBQ
|Mon - Fri
|Lunch
|$16++
|$9++
|JCube, 2 Jurong East Central 1 #03-10 S609731
|Dinner
|$26++
|$18++
|Sat - Sun + Public Holiday
|Lunch + Dinner
|$26++
|$18++
When you think of Korean Cusine, Korean BBQ is probably the first thing that pops into your head.
It appears in most of the Korean dramas we watch. Paired with a glass of soju and the sizzling of the meat, the thought of it is enough to make you salivate.
If you have watched the Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, you would have known and mastered the four step BFN (Barbeque, Fried Rice and Naengmyeon) routine to make the most out of your Korean BBQ experience.
BFN stands for Barbeque. Fried Rice. Naengmyeon.PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/MBCdrama
To know more details about each KBBQ outlet, you can check out a more comprehensive list at KBBQ Buffets You Can Get Below $25++.
Cheap Japanese buffets under $16++
|Restaurant Name
|Day
|Time
|Prices/Pax (Adult)
|Prices/Pax (Child)
|Shabu Sai
|Mon - Fri
|Lunch
|$14.99++
|$9.99++ (3 - 9 years old) FREE (3 years & below)
|Sat - Sun, Eve/Public Holiday
|$22.99++
|Mon - Thur
|Dinner
|$22.99++
|Fri - Sun, Eve/Public Holiday
|$24.99++
Shabu Sai
At $14.99++, you can enjoy All-You-Can-Eat Japanese Hotpot Buffet at Shabu Sai.
They have different ranges of soup bases as well, from Sukiya to Tomyum. You can choose to top up $1.99 for free-flow drinks and ice cream!
|Outlet
|Address
|Opening Hours (Lunch)
|Opening Hours (Dinner) Last Order: 9.30pm
|Causeway Point
|1 Woodlands Square #05-14/15 Singapore 738099
|11am - 5pm (daily)
|5pm - 10pm (daily)
|Orchard Central
|181 Orchard Road #08-09/11 Singapore 238896
|Mon - Fri: 11.30am - 3pm Last Order: 2.45pm Sat - Sun + Eve/Public Holiday: 11:30am - 5pm
|Mon - Fri: 6pm - 10pm Sat - Sun + Eve/Public Holiday: 5pm - 10pm
|Westgate
|3 Gateway Dr #B1-12 Singapore 608532
|11am - 5pm (daily)
|5pm - 10pm (daily)
|Northpoint City (South Wing)
|930 Yishun Ave 2 #B1-198/199 Singapore 769098
|NEX
|23 Serangoon Central, #03-07 Singapore 556083
|11:30am - 5pm (daily)
|5pm - 10pm (daily)
|Suntec City Mall 3 Temasek Boulevard (Fountain of Wealth)
|Temasek Boulevard (Fountain of Wealth) #B1-133 Singapore 038983
|Tampines 1
|Tampines Central 1 #02-04 Singapore 529536
|Changi City Point
|5 Changi Business Park Central 1, #B1-28/29 Singapore 486038
Cheap Indian buffets under $16++
When I think of Indian Cuisine, Prata would be my go-to meal!
All-you-can-eat Prata? Wonder if I can stack it up like crepes.
|Restaurant Name
|Prices/Pax From
|Location
|Prata Corner/ Al Jasra
|$7.90 nett
|Kembangan
|Moghul Mahal
|$12 nett
|Clarke Quay
|Greenleaf Cafe
|$15 nett
|Little India
Al Jasra (Halal)
Charging just $7.90 nett, the Halal Muslim-owned Al Jasra offers up the cheapest buffet in town — period.
For that price, you get to feast on up to 16 different varieties of Prata to you heart’s content.
The buffet covers the classics and more unusual flavours like strawberry prata.
The best part? The place is open 24/7, which means you can have it for breakfast, lunch, dinner or supper! Or all meals if you like as well!
If you’re looking for more Halal buffet options and not restricted to a $15 budget, we’ve also compiled a list of restaurants and their Halal buffet promotions for you to check out as well.
|Address
|Opening Hours
|459 Changi Rd, Singapore 419882
|24 Hours (Daily)
Moghul Mahal restaurant
For just $12 nett, you get to enjoy a traditional North Indian food buffet during lunchtime from Mondays to Fridays, 11.30am to 2.30pm.
|Address
|Opening Hours
|Singapore Khalsa Association 2 Tessensohn Road Singapore 217646
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm 6:30 pm - 10:30 pm (Daily)
GreenLeaf Café
For just $15 nett, indulge in a healthy vegetarian feast from 11am to 4.30pm.
Do note that the buffet is only available for lunch and the menu changes often. So exciting!
|Address
|Opening Hours
|43 Cuff Rd Singapore 209753
|11 am – 4:30 pm 5 pm – 10:30 pm (Closed on Tuesday)
Cheap Asian buffet under $16++
|Restaurant Name
|Day
|Time
|Price/Pax (Adult)
|Price/Pax (Child)
|Location
|MANLE
|Mon - Fri
|Lunch 11:30am - 4pm
|$12.90+
|$8.90+
|City Square Mall
|Sat - Sun + Public Holiday
|$16.90+
|$12.90+
|Daily
|Dinner (5pm - 10pm)
|$16.90+
|$12.90+
MANLE
Available daily from 11.30am – 3pm (last order at 2.30pm), you can enjoy the Teochew Porridge Lunch Buffet at City Square Mall with a scrumptious spread of traditional and modern Teochew dishes.
Best part? It will only cost you $12.90+, charging only 7 per cent GST.
|Outlet
|Address
|Opening Hours
|City Square Mall
|180 Kitchener Road #B1-01/-02 Singapore 208539
|11:30 am - 4 pm 5 pm – 10 pm
Cheap Thai buffets under $16++
|Restaurant Name
|Day
|Time
|Price/Pax (Adult)
|Price/Pax (Child)
|Price/Pax (Students)
|Price/Pax (Senior Citizen >60 years old)
|Location
|Charcoal Thai Mookata
|Mon - Fri
|Lunch
|$15.95 nett
|$7.95 nett (Children between 1m - 1.3m) Children under 1m eat free!
|$7.95 nett (Promo ends 31 Dec 2020)
|$13.95 nett
|Clementi
|Dinner
|$20.95 nett
|$18.95 nett
|Sat - Sun + Public Holiday
|Lunch
|$20.95 nett
|-
|Dinner
|$23.95 nett
|Pot Addiction
|Mon - Fri
|Lunch
|$15.90++
|$8.90++
|$13.90++
|$13.90++
|Sembawang
|Dinner
|$23.90++
|$8.90++
|$21.90++
|$21.90++
|Sat - Sun + Eve/Public Holiday
|Lunch
|$25.90++
|$11.90++ (Below 1.2m)
|$23.90++
|$23.90++
|Dinner
|$25.90++
|$25.90++
Charcoal Thai
For just $15.95 nett, you get to have a sumptuous Mookata Buffet, with a wide variety of meat and seafood of your choice.
|Address
|Opening Hours
|321 Clementi Ave 3, #02-08 Singapore 129905
|11 am - 10:30 pm (Daily)
Pot Addiction SG
At $14.90++ per person, you get to enjoy a shiok Mookata session with up to 4 of your friends.
For steamboat soup bases, there is a variety of flavours to choose from – Tonkotsu, Chicken and everyone’s favourite Mala. There is also an extensive range of seafood, meat and other dishes that are provided.
If your child is below 1.2m in height, he or she gets to dine for free as well!
|Address
|Opening Hours
|Sun Plaza, 30 Sembawang Drive #02-14 Singapore 737718
|11am - 3:30 pm 5pm -10:30 pm (Daily)
This article was first published in Seedly.