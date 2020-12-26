The ultimate guide to finding the right sex toy

Down for some bedroom fun but don’t know which is best sex toy for your needs? Scroll the gallery to check out the toy that can be controlled by your partner even if he’s miles away, and the one that allows you to see (and record) your orgasm from the inside:

1. Arcwave Ion

PHOTO: Horny.SG

If you’re looking for a gift to surprise him that he’ll definitely enjoy, the Arcwave Ion will be right up his alley. Widely acclaimed as the World’s first Pleasure Air Stroker, this device works to stimulate a female orgasm in the male body.

Designed to be absolutely noiseless up to skin contact — thanks to its Smart Silence Technology — the Arcwave Ion is made with Pleasure Air Technology that promises to deliver an orgasm like no other, in a matter of minutes (or seconds).

While there’s nothing wrong about going down on him during partnered play, there’s something liberating about letting your hands take a vacation.

Available for $280 from horny.sg

2. Wand

PHOTO: Cherry Affairs

Next up is the Wand by We-Vibe, which has attracted a dedicated fan base with its deep, rumbly vibrations. Aside from making all your wishes come true, the wand also comes with two different attachments to deliver different sensations — one fluttery and focused, the other, smooth and stroking.

This toy is shaped to deliver precise sensation and control, with a flexible head that moves along with you. Not to forget, it can also be connected on the free We-Connect™ app — so you can play and share control of the Wand from anywhere, be it with or without your partner.

Available for $295.96 from Cherry Affairs.

3. We-Vibe Moxie

PHOTO: Pinklifestyle

Is it time to upgrade your sex toy drawer? Maybe you already have a tried-and-true vibrator that gets you where you want to go, but if you’re looking for some variety especially when you’re on the road or at home, consider this.

The We-Vibe Moxie is a portable clitoral vibrator that magnetically attaches to your clothes. The great thing about this is that it fits comfortably while providing stimulation when you’re on-the-go. It’s also really silent and comes with 10 vibration modes.

Better yet, the free We-Connect app lets you control the toy from anywhere in the world — meaning your partner can have a hand in your pleasure no matter how far away they are.

Available for $180 from Pinklifestyle.

4. Crave Vesper

PHOTO: Alice Maple

This vibrator is so discreet that you could literally wear it around your neck (with the chain included) and nobody would notice!

Available in solver and gold; it has three speeds, a pulse mode and runs pretty quiet. It’s super slim, though, making it a clitoral vibrator that’s for using on the outside. Just remember to wash thoroughly if you’re using it for both purposes.

Available for $115.90 from Alice Maple.

5. Fun Factory Miss Bi

PHOTO: Alice Maple

One of the most powerful midsized rabbit vibrators in the market, Fun Factory Miss Bi provides simultaneous stimulation to the clitoris and vagina.

It offers seven speeds and a thicker shaft at the lower end for maximum pleasure. It’s super versatile and fun, so it’s little surprise that ti’s the go-to sex toy for so many women.

Available at $158.90 from Alice Maple.

6. Bijouz Magnifique Handcuffs

PHOTO: Amazon

Turn these beautiful Wonder Woman-esque bangles into wrist restraints when it’s time to heat things up in the bedroom. They have a removable strap, so it’s easy to take them from from classy to sexy.

Available from $40 on Amazon

7. Je Joue Ami Kegel

PHOTO: Je Joue

Up your orgasm games with the Je Joue Ami Kegel exercise set. Kegal exercises strengthen your pelvic floor muscles, which means a tighter vagina so both of you will feel more intense sensations during sex.

Comprising three silicone inserts of different weights and sizes, just slide one in and keep it there for 30 mintes or more.

Use daily for best results.

Available for $59 from Je Joue

8. LELO Ora 2

PHOTO: Cherry Affairs

The only sex toy to win an award at the prestigious Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, LELO Ora 2 is both an oral sex simulator and a clitoral vibrator.

It contains a nub that circles and vibrates under a soft layer of silicone, mimicking a flicking and swirling tongue. It has 10 simulation modes and is pretty quiet, so no one will know what you’re up to.

Available at $390 from Cherry Affairs.

9. MysteryVibe Crescendo

PHOTO: Amazon

The MysteryVibe Crescendo is a worthy investment – the number of awards it has won is a testament to its effectiveness.

It’s designed to fit your body and the shaft can be bent to any position you require. Its slender shape means you can use for penetrative stimulation without too much intensity, especially if you’re sensitive. Its slim cut also makes it great for beginners who’ve never tried a vibrator before.

Available for $131.99 on Amazon

10. SKYN Vibes Massager

PHOTO: Amazon

Discretion is king with the SKYN Vibes Massager, thanks to a quiet motor and a discrete carry case. This dual-stimulation device can be used solo or when you’re with your partner. It has a sensual shape, velvety finish, and is also hypoallergenic and easy to clean.

The USB-rechargeable toy has an illuminated panel for use in the dark and up to 20 different speeds.

Available for $27 on Amazon

11. Smilemakers Vibrators

PHOTO: Watsons

With fun names for different shapes like The Millionaire and The Fireman, there’s bound to be a Smile Maker vibrator to suit you. They’re 100 per cent waterproof, and have 4 speeds and 2 pulsation modes to experiment with.

Available at $64.95, from Watsons and Redmart.

12. Sona Cruise 2

PHOTO: Amazon

Expect deeper, gentler sensations with the Sona Cruise 2, as its soft silicone has been engineered to absorb its sonic waves and distribute them back into your body. The vibrator uses sonic pulses, which allows for a contactless experience.

The waves provide plenty of extra sensation, particularly around the clitoris. There are eight pleasure settings, and it’s waterproof, too.

Available from $84 on Amazon

13. Svakom Siime Eye

PHOTO: Svakom

A bit of a self-voyeur? Then the Svakom Siime Eye is just the vibrator for you. It has a wireless camera at the tip so you can see what your orgasms looks like from the inside. You can then upload the steamy video to your phone and take your sexts to the next level.

Available for $249 at Svakom

14. We-Vibe Sync

PHOTO: Horny.sg

Spice things up in the bedroom with the We-Vibe Sync. It comes with a wireless controller so your partner can adjust the speed and intensity while you sit back and relax. It can even be controlled via a smartphone app — perfect for couples in an LDR.

Available at $460 from Horny.sg

15. Womanizer Pro by Epi24

PHOTO: Amazon

Not sure about coming into contact with a foreign object in your intimate area? The Womanizer has a contactless stimulation option, using Pleasure Air Technology.

It also comes with suction and pressure waves to give you a novel orgasmic experience, plus 12 levels of intensity, and is blinged out in with Swarovski crystals for a touch of class.

Available at $149, from Amazon.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.