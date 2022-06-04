PSA: Ladies, don’t turn a blind eye to this issue of eyelash maintenance.

Here’s why. The age-related ebb and flow of our follicular growth cycle means these tiny hairs may thin out over time. Indeed, it’s perfectly possible that some of these eyelashes will cease to exist entirely.

Want more bad news? The loss of our lashes can be compounded by the crimping and curling we subject them to, not to mention the tugging and tearing that comes with makeup removal.

Brows raised in consternation? Fret not. Scroll through for tricks that will stand you in good stead when looking after your eyelashes!

Clean your lashes

PHOTO: Amazon, Watsons

The ultimate guide to ‘growing’ longer and thicker eyelashes naturally! Clean your lashes.

Easy does it when it comes to stripping off gunk and grease at the end of the day. But when it comes to removing mascara, especially those with waterproof formulas, it’s important for you to know which cleansers to keep your lashes clean everyday.

While makeup removing wipes are easily one of the most convenient types of makeup removers, it can be a little too harsh for your lashes, especially if you’re pulling too hard at the lash line. Instead, we recommend going for oil based cleansers like cleansing oils, cleansing balms or even soaking a cotton pad with micellar water.

For the latter, it’s important to remember that you should never rub, but press on the cotton pad gently on your lashes for about three seconds to loosen stubborn stains before sweeping off in one deft, decisive stroke. Prep another piece and repeat until the cotton comes off clear.

As for cleansing balms, it’s safe to say that it’s easily one of the easiest ways to remove waterproof mascaras formulas as it slowly melts away your makeup and you can easily rinse it away in a snap, so you won’t have to worry about tugging your natural lashes.

Add a bodybuilding booster PHOTO: LiLash Investing in a dedicated eyelash serum may seem like an overkill for penny-pinching types, but it’s really not all that different from coughing up cash for conditioners to go with your shampoo. Besides, when it comes to eyelash serums, we say a little goes a long way. Some of our must-buys on our list include the LiLash Purified Eyelash Serum that has been highly raved on TikTok. Safe for sensitive eyes, this serum is formulated to boost the length, thickness and curl of your lashes. And while we do wish that it would give us instant results, like all eyelash serums, you’ll start to notice results after two weeks of use. All you need to do is to apply it before bedtime along the lash line and leave it on for the rest of the night. We even put the eyelash serum to the test and we noticed that lashes started to grow more evenly and longer after two weeks. Of course, for more visible results, you would have to use the lash serum every day for the next three months.

Massage to multiply PHOTO: Sephora Most of us fork out good money for a stimulating scalp massage at the salon, so it makes superb sense to do the same for your eyelashes, right? Here’s how to bump up blood flow to the orbital region and galvanise the growth of your lashes. Warming up a dollop or two of a lubricating lightweight eye serum between your clean fingers and starting from the inner corners, press gently on your upper lash line for about five seconds, inching outwards at five-second intervals. Remember, always press outwards, moving from your tear ducts to the tapering end of your eyelid. This bit is important: Fanning outwards aids in funnelling accumulated fluid into lymphatic channels for drainage. And yes, memorise this maxim when it comes to anything eye-related – always press, never rub. In any case, the prodding of your pressure points also prompts fluid drainage for a de-puffing effect, plus it’ll feel pretty darn good after a long day of eyeballing your electronic device.

Brush your lashes regularly PHOTO: Amazon Like the hair on your head, brushing your lashes regularly may help to avoid breakage. Not only will brushing help to distribute natural, nourishing oils to your lashes, but doing so will also help to make your lashes look long and separated.

Take supplements PHOTO: iHerb Although the evidence to support biotin alone for hair growth is weak and limited, many have claimed that consuming these supplements has helped them to improve hair growth and that includes eyelashes. For the unacquainted, biotin is usually taken to help strengthen, protect and promote the growth of your hair and nails. And while the improvement in hair growth cannot be attributed to biotin alone, it could possibly help in boosting the rate of growth.

This article was first published in Her World Online.