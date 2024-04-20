An ultimate guide to the hottest music festivals in Asia (2024)

In 2024, the Asian continent is set to host a diverse array of music festivals that promise an electrifying mix of cultural experiences, cutting-edge music and unforgettable memories.

From the serene beaches of Taiwan, to the the vibrant cityscapes of Japan, each festival brings its unique flair, showcasing a blend of local and international talents across various genres. Here's a comprehensive guide to the must-visit music festivals in Asia this year.

Rainbow Disco Club, Japan – April 2024

Celebrating its fifth year, Rainbow Disco Club (April 19 to 21, 2024) transforms the Higashi-Izu Cross Country Course into a musical paradise. Artists like Four Tet and the duo of DJ Nobu b2b DJ Masda will take to the stages, including the visually and acoustically captivating RDC Stage and the Red Bull Stage.

This festival is a haven for lovers of disco, house, and electronic music, set against the lush backdrop of Izu. Attendees can expect an array of visual spectacles, from intricate laser shows to immersive lighting, curated by visionaries like REALROCKDESIGN and C.O.L.O, enhancing the overall festival experience.

Rainbow Disco Club runs April 19-21, 2024, at Higashi-Izu Cross Country Course, Inatori, Higashiizu, Kamo District, Shizuoka 413-0411, Japan. Tickets are priced from ¥16,000 (S$141.43).

Organik Festival, Taiwan – April 2024

This gem of a festival returns to Taipei's secret northern coast from April 26 to 28, 2024, immersing attendees in three days of rhythm and melody. With its 11th edition, Organik Festival showcases 34 acts from local and international scenes across three stages.

The Organik Stage offers breathtaking views framed by mountains and the sea; the Red Pillars, set in an abandoned warehouse, provides an underground vibe; and the Ambient Greenhouse offers a serene musical experience.

The lineup features a diverse range of artists, including the likes of Lena Willikens and Diskonnected, ensuring a vibrant celebration of electronic music. Beyond the music, the festival encourages exploration of the local natural and cultural wonders, complete with diverse food options and engaging workshops.

Organik Festival runs April 26-28, 2024, at No. 15, Xiayuankeng, Shimen Dist., New Taipei City 253, Taiwan (R.O.C.). Tickets are priced from €157.50 (S$228.49).

The Air House, South Korea – May 2024

Slated for May 24 to 26, 2024 in Seoul, The Air House is not just any music festival; it's a "Nature Underground Music Festival" with a focus on sustainability. This carbon-neutral event showcases a commitment to environmental stewardship through the use of reusable containers, detailed analysis of waste, energy, and participant transportation, as well as initiatives like carbon offsetting through forest conservation.

The festival's lineup, including artists like REBOLLEDO, MLCH and YUKSEK, promises a diverse musical experience complemented by eco-friendly practices.

Attendees can also engage in play and meditation zones, offering activities like yoga and aerobics in nature, making it a holistic experience that merges enjoyment with environmental consciousness.

The Air House runs May 24-26, 2024, at 1, Namiseom-gil, Namsan-myeon, Chuncheon-si, Gangwon-do, South Korea. Tickets are priced from ₩109,000 (S$106.89).

Paramount Open Air Party, Japan – May 2024

Taking place at the Gunma Cycle Sports Center from May 25 to 26, 2024, Paramount Open Air is a showcase of diversity in music and culture. With a lineup that includes Anthony Linell and Danielle, the festival is a melting pot of techno, indie, and more.

The event's setting in Gunma offers a picturesque backdrop, where music lovers gather to experience not just the sounds but the beauty of Japan's landscape. Paramount Open Air stands out for its emphasis on open-air enjoyment, providing a perfect blend of music, nature, and camaraderie among attendees.

Paramount Open Air Party runs May 25-26, 2024, at Gunma Cycle Sports Center, 3853 AramakiMinakami, Tone-gun, Gunma 379-1411. Tickets are priced from ¥6,000 (S$52.96).

Rural, Japan – July 2024

Set against the stunning backdrop of Kodatei Prefecture, Rural, held July 12 to 15, 2024, invites attendees to its “nowhere CAMP” theme, promising a serene escape into music and nature.

This four-day event offers a lineup that includes Elaheh and Forest Drive West, setting up dance floors amidst the breathtaking landscapes of the Numajiri Highlands in Inawashiro. The festival's pre-party, a popular tradition, also makes a return, inviting early arrivers to begin their musical journey amidst Tohoku’s mountains and lakes.

Rural runs July 12-15, 2024, at nowhere CAMP, Numajiriyamako-2864 Kogai, Inawashiro, Yama District, Fukushima 969-2752, Japan. Tickets are priced from ¥13,000 (S$114.74).

We The Fest, Indonesia – July 2024

Indonesia's We The Fest is Jakarta's offers a blend of international and local acts across pop, rock, and electronic music. From July 19 to 21, 2024, Jakarta will buzz with the excitement of We The Fest's 10th anniversary. As Southeast Asia's premier music festival, it has previously hosted stars like Lorde and Dua Lipa.

This year's edition promises a blend of music, art, fashion, and food, celebrating a decade of bringing global music culture to Indonesia. Attendees can expect an eclectic lineup, engaging art installations, and a fashion-forward crowd, making it a holistic festival experience.

We The Fest runs July 19-21, 2024, at Gelora Bung Karno Complex, Jl. Pintu Satu Senayan, Gelora, Kecamatan Tanah Abang, Kota Jakarta Pusat, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta 10270, Indonesia. Tickets are priced from Rp1,500,000 (S$126.70).

Fuji Rock Festival, Japan – July 2024

Celebrating its 25th anniversary at Naeba from July 26 to 28, 2024, Fuji Rock is more than a music festival is not only one of Asia's largest and most iconic music festivals, but it is also a cultural phenomenon. With an array of artists like Peggy Gou and Hiromi Uehara, the festival is a testament to the diversity of music, from electronic to jazz and beyond.

Additionally, Fuji Rock's commitment to environmental sustainability is evident in its practices, from recycling initiatives to its new "Camp Village," offering glamping options for attendees seeking a nature-immersive experience amidst nature.

Fuji Rock Festival runs July 26-28, 2024, at Naeba Ski Resort, 202 Mikuni, Yuzawa, Minamiuonuma District, Niigata 949-6212, Japan. Tickets are priced from ¥9,000 (S$79.46).

LaLaLa Festival, Indonesia – August 2024

Making a grand return to Jakarta from Aug 23 to 25, LaLaLa Festival offers a unique festival experience at the JIEXPO. Originally started as a dream in 2016, it has evolved into a significant event featuring international stars like Conan Gray and local talents such as Isyana Sarasvati.

This music festival stands out for its dedication to exploring uncharted musical territories and fostering a deep appreciation for Indonesian culture amidst the bustling city of Jakarta. The lineup for 2024 has not been announced yet.

LaLaLa Festival runs Aug 23-25, 2024, at JIEXPO Kemayoran Jalan Haji Benyamin Sueb Arena JIExpo Kemayoran. Tickets are priced from Rp 700,000 (S$58.60).

Labyrinth, Japan – October 2024

From Oct 12 to 14, 2024, Labyrinth invites attendees to the mystical Hodaigi Campground in Gunma for a psychedelic techno experience. Known for its minimalist setup and exceptional sound quality, the music festival offers a musical journey with Funktion-One speakers amidst lush forests.

Squint hard, and you might just get a glimpse of Donato Dozzy or feel the likes of Peter Van Hoesen's forceful techno pushing your eardrums to their limit. The experience is enhanced by the festival's single stage setup, ensuring an uninterrupted flow of music and a shared journey for all attendees.

Labyrinth Festival runs Oct 12-14, 2024, at Hodaigi Campground, 915-1 Fujiwara, Minakamimachi, Tone-gun, Gunma, 379-1721. Tickets are priced from ¥20,000 (S$176.59).

Clockenflap, Hong Kong – November/December 2024

Taking place from Nov 29 to Dec 1, Clockenflap is Hong Kong’s flagship outdoor music festival, offering an eclectic mix of music, art, and food at the Central Harbourfront.

The festival is a celebration of creativity and diversity, featuring a wide range of genres and acts by local and international acts across multiple stages, alongside art installations and gourmet culinary experiences, set against the iconic skyline of Hong Kong.

Clockenflap runs Nov 29 to Dec 1, 2024 at Central Harbourfront, 9 Lung Wo Rd, Central, Hong Kong. Tickets have not been released yet.

Wonderfruit, Thailand – December 2024

Scheduled for Dec 12 to 16, 2024 in Pattaya, Wonderfruit is more than a music festival; it’s a movement towards sustainable living through art, culture, music, wellness and nature.

Set in the beautiful fields of Siam Country Club, it offers a platform for creative expression and eco-friendly practices, encouraging attendees to explore wonder in all its forms.

Wonderfruit runs Dec 12 to 16, 2024, at The Fields of Siam Country Club, 50 Moo 9 T. Banglamung,​ Pong, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150 Thailand. Tickets have not been released yet.

Magnetic Fields, India – December 2024

Closing the year in December, India’s Magnetic Fields Festival offers an eclectic mix of contemporary music and traditional Rajasthani culture.

Held in the historic Alsisar Mahal, this festival is a blend of the old and the new, providing a surreal backdrop for an unforgettable musical journey. The festival is renowned for its eclectic lineup, immersive art installations, and workshops, providing a unique blend of the ancient and the modern in a celebratory atmosphere.

Dates for Magnetic Fields 2024 have not been released yet.

This article was first published in City Nomads.