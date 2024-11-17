Ultimate guide to New Year's Eve dinners and parties in Singapore: Best spots to ring in 2025

Ready to ring in 2024 in style? From glitzy rooftop soirees to chic dining spots and late-night dance floors, Singapore's New Year's Eve scene promises something for every celebration style.

Whether you're looking to toast the night with gourmet bites, sip champagne under city lights, or dance into the early hours, we've rounded up the top spots for an unforgettable night out.

Here's your ultimate guide to the best dinners, countdowns, and parties in Singapore to start the New Year with a bang.

Marquee Singapore

Kick off 2025 with an unforgettable New Year's Eve at Marquee Singapore, where EDM icon MaRLo takes over the decks for a high-energy night of pulsing beats, cocktails, and electric vibes.

Known for his trance-infused sound that has lit up stages at Tomorrowland and Ultra Music Festival, MaRLo's set will bring the crowd to life in Marquee's sprawling three-storey venue, complete with its iconic Ferris wheel and dazzling light displays.

Raise your glass and get ready to dance beneath soaring ceilings as the countdown to 2025 begins.

Marquee Singapore presents MaRLo runs on Dec 31, 2024, 10pm-6am at 10 Bayfront Avenue B1-67 Galleria Level, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 018972. Tickets are priced at S$30 (limited early bird, no drink), S$40 (inclusive of 1 drink voucher) for general admission.

Tiffin Room, Raffles Hotel Singapore

Ring in the New Year in one of Singapore's most storied settings, at Raffles Hotel Singapore's Tiffin Room with an indulgent North Indian feast crafted by Chef Kuldeep Negi.

The signature Mera Dabba dining experience (S$128++ per pax) features festive creations like Achari Jhinga Tandoori Prawns, Bhatti Murgh Tikka, Saag Gosht Lamb Chop, and Goan Fish Curry, all served in elegant, four-tiered copper Tiffin Boxes with garlic naan, butter naan and makai roti.

Finish with a trio of Indian desserts, and elevate your evening with two hours of free-flow champagne options, including Billecart-Salmon Brut Reserve NV (S$138++ per pax), Ruinart Blanc de Blancs (S$188++ per pax), and Dom Perignon 2015 (S$588++ per pax).

Up the ante with the festive IMUA menu at Butcher's Block, or Long Bar's unlimited champagne, Singapore Sling, drinks, canapes, and DJ beats.

Tiffin Room's New Year's Eve Mera Dabba Dinner Experience runs on Dec 31, 2024, 6.30pm-9.30pm at Raffles Hotel Singapore, 1 Beach Rd, Singapore 189673. Price starts at S$128++, with optional champagne add-on offerings.

W Singapore - Sentosa Cove

Celebrate New Year's Eve in style at the kitchen table, where a lavish buffet dinner awaits, featuring mouthwatering dishes such as Whole Lamb Leg, Roasted Angus Prime Ribs, and Slow Cooked Canadian Pork Belly, complemented by a selection of house-made sauces like Chimichurri and Bearnaise.

Guests can also delight in sustainable chilled seafood, including succulent Lobsters and Irish Oysters, alongside delectable charcuterie and artisanal cheeses.

This all-inclusive package (Early Bird: S$348++ till Dec 15, Usual Price: S$388++) not only offers an exceptional dining experience but also grants access to the electrifying countdown party at WOOBAR, as well as bottomless champagne and cocktails until midnight at both dining spots.

Guests are encouraged to dress in their best retro glam outfits (80s to 2000s) for a chance to win exciting prizes. With live entertainment such as a live band and a DJ, a stunning balloon drop, lucky draw prizes, and a fun photo booth, this unforgettable evening promises to be the ultimate way to welcome in 2024.

the kitchen table & WOOBAR's New Year Eve's Celebrations run on Dec 31, 2024, 7pm - 12am, at W Singapore — Sentosa Cove, 21 Ocean Way, Singapore 098374.

The Dinner Buffet with non-alcoholic beverages is priced at S$168++ per adult. The Dinner Buffet and Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage 2015 package is priced from S$388++ per adult. Book by 15 December to take advantage of early bird pricing at S$348++.

Crossroads Buffet, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

Spread the festive cheer this New Year's Eve at Crossroads Buffet with a lavish culinary experience that's all about indulgence and celebration.

Guests can indulge in a mouthwatering selection, featuring a live sashimi station, fresh crustaceans, and exclusive sea urchin offerings available for lunch.

The buffet showcases a tantalising array of premium roasts and wok-kissed Asian-inspired dishes, including Sea Urchin & Aburi Scallop Tartare, Roast Turkey, Poached Tarragon Butter Boston Lobster, Indonesian Curry Crab, and Braised Abalone Noodles.

Make room for desserts and satisfy your sweet tooth at the chocolate fondue station, overflowing with an assortment of fruits, cookies, biscuits and more. Not forgetting classics like Bread and Butter Pudding, Sticky Date Pudding, Burnt Cheesecake, and more.

To elevate the celebration, indulge in a selection of beverage add-ons, including Henriot champagne, house red or white wines, and prosecco, ensuring toasts flow throughout the festivities. Make your dining reservations today to kick off the New Year in the heart of Orchard Road!

Crossroads Buffet's New Year's Eve buffet runs on Dec 31, 2024, at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238865.

The buffet lunch is priced at S$98++ for adults and S$58++ for children, while the dinner experience is available for S$108++ per adult and S$58++ per child. Quote "NYCRB15" to get 15 per cent off New Year's Eve lunch and dinner buffet. Valid for bookings made before Dec 15, 2024. Applicable for adult price only.

Coastes

Make this New Year's Eve one to remember at Coastes with a beachside BBQ buffet, where stunning views of Siloso Beach meet an all-you-can-eat spread from 6pm onwards.

For S$135 per adult and S$50 per child, indulge in a mouthwatering array of live-grilled BBQ favourites like Lamb T Bones, Pork Belly with Soy Honey Glaze, Snow Crab, and Fresh Tiger Prawns, paired with refreshing salads, seafood on ice, and hearty mains like Pork Cheek Risotto and Grilled Barramundi.

Top off your meal with mini desserts and fresh fruit as you take advantage of NYE drink promos, including beer starting from S$28++ per jug of 1664 Brut Lager and an upsized Carlsberg bucket (8 bottles) for S$72++, plus premium spirits promo packages.

When you've had your fill, head next door to Sand Bar for a lively Countdown Party, included with ticket purchases (age limit applies). Limited early bird tickets with a 10per cent discount are available for the first 100 bookings-grab yours now and welcome 2025 with toes in the sand and a cocktail in hand!

Coastes' New Years Celebrations run on Dec 31, 2024, 6pm onwards, at 50 Siloso Beach Walk #01-06 Singapore 099000. Tickets, inclusive of GST, are priced from S$135 (Adult), S$50 (Child aged 12 years and below). Each ticket includes a choice of soft drink and complimentary access to Sand Bar's New Year's Eve Countdown Beach Party.

Sand Bar

Welcome 2025 with an epic beachside bash at Sand Bar's New Year's Eve countdown party. For just S$25 per entry, immerse yourself in a high-energy night of live DJ sets, fire-dancing performances, and stunning fireworks over Siloso Beach.

Now a much-anticipated annual event, this celebration will bring top local DJs like DJ Smookey, DJ Simone, and resident favourites The Partyman and DJ Jason T, spinning heart-thumping mixes of EDM, hip-hop, and R&B. The mesmerising fire dancers add an extra spark, creating an unforgettable atmosphere under the night sky.

If you're looking to elevate your evening, premium table packages start from $368++, making this New Year's Eve at Sand Bar a memorable, stylish way to end 2024.

Sand Bar's New Years Celebrations run on Dec 31, 2024, 7pm onwards, at 52- 54 Siloso Beach Walk Singapore 099012. Tickets are priced from S$25 per pax (inclusive of GST). Each ticket includes one complimentary drink.

VUE

Kick off 2025 in style at VUE, where an unforgettable New Year's Eve experience awaits atop one of Singapore's premier rooftop destinations.

From 9pm onwards, dive into a luxurious six-course dinner, featuring dishes like Amelie Oyster & Pearl with Oscietra Caviar, Mt Fuji White Salmon with kimchi carrot butter sauce, and the Signature A5 Black Wagyu Sirloin from Kumamoto, Japan.

Each guest is greeted with a glass of Dom Perignon 2013, setting the tone for an evening of pure indulgence. For folks with a sweet tooth, there is a lavish dessert trolley offering treats like Yuzu Macarons, Raspberry Lychee Saint Honore, Pineapple Rum Tart, and more, providing a sweet ending to the meal.

From 10pm onwards, head outdoors for the exclusive party with live non-stop DJ music. Immerse in the festivities with free-flow drinks and food stations offering fresh oysters, charcuterie, and grilled skewers for S$288++ per pax (standing) for four hours.

As the night unfolds, enjoy a sweeping fireworks display illuminating Marina Bay — perfectly visible from VUE's panoramic outdoor terrace.

VUE's New Year Eve's Celebrations run on Dec 31, 2024, 9pm onwards, at OUE Bayfront, 50 Collyer Quay Rooftop Level 19, 049321. The 6-course Prix Fixe Menu is priced at S$688++ per pax with a complimentary glass of Dom Perignon Champagne 2013.

HighHouse and Nova

HighHouse and Nova are setting the stage for an unforgettable year-end celebration with their Festive Sharing Menu (S$398++ for up to six pax), crafted by Executive Chef Sam Chin and available from Nov 18 to Jan 1.

Perfect for groups of up to six, this menu reflects HighHouse's Pacific Coast influences with unique Asian and wintery notes. Highlights include Grilled Whole Australian Barramundi with pancetta and chai poh, Braised Duck Leg with butternut squash puree and winter truffle, and a 35-day dry-aged Argentinean Bone-In Ribeye (1kg).

Guests can enjoy these hearty dishes alongside draft beers and signature cocktails, in a setting that transforms as the evening progresses with dimming lights and DJ-curated tunes.

From the 61st-63rd floors of One Raffles Place, HighHouse and Nova also offer stellar New Year's Eve fireworks views, along with exclusive bottle packages, countdown parties with two dancefloors, and curated DJ sets, making it a top choice for ringing in 2025.

HighHouse and Nova's Festive celebrations run from Nov 18, 2024 to Jan 1, 2025, at 1 Raffles Pl, Singapore 048616. The Festive Sharing Menu is priced at S$398++ for up to 6 pax. For more information, please visit the respective websites.

Eden Restaurant, Pullman Singapore Orchard

Celebrate New Year's Eve with a lavish 6-course dinner at Eden Restaurant, where a set menu priced at S$158++ offers culinary delights on Dec 31, 2024.

Indulge in standout dishes like Grilled Beef Tallow Sourdough with scallion cottage cheese, Maine Lobster Tail with pickled fennel and burnt orange tahini nage, and Foie Gras Chawanmushi with mushroom dashi.

Highlights continue with Pan-Seared Halibut, A4 Yakimuro Wagyu Striploin, and a decadent Pandan Kaya Crème Brûlee to conclude the evening.

Eden Restaurant's All That Glitters New Year's Eve 6-Course Extravaganza runs on Dec 31, 2024, 6pm-11pm at Pullman Singapore Orchard, 270 Orchard Road, Singapore 238857. The set menu is priced at S$158++ per pax.

Bottega di Carna, Mondrian Singapore Duxton

Get ready to celebrate New Year's Eve in pure style at Mondrian Singapore Duxton's Bottega di Carna, where the night comes alive with DJ beats and smooth saxophone tunes.

Gather your closest friends for an unforgettable dining experience featuring an indulgent two- or three-course menu crafted for this special occasion.

Savour refined dishes like Hokkaido Scallops, rich Beef Battuta with black truffle, Tagliatelle All'Anatra, wild snapper with Jerusalem artichokes, and tender 48-hour Braised Short Ribs with chimichurri, finishing with the exquisite Monte Bianco dessert. With Italian-inspired flavours, lively music, and chic ambiance, Bottega di Carna is the place to be.

Bottega di Carna's Festive celebrations run from Nov 11 to Dec 31, 2024, at Mondrian Singapore Duxton 16A Duxton Hill, Singapore 089970. The two-course menu is priced at S$68++, and the three-course menu is priced at S$98++.

