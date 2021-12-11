Ultimate guide to self-photography studios in Singapore: Packages, location & price

By now you should have seen photos black and white photoshoots floating around your social media.

A new generation of self-photography studios is currently in trend. The trend first started in Korea before making its way to Singapore.

The ultimate price comparison of self-photography studio packages in Singapore

Self-photography Studio Self-photography Packages What you get? Price Contact Location Dollop Automat Self Studio 15 minutes, unlimited shots, two pax Four x Single photos $30 Website: https://dollop.sg/

Email: get@dollop.sg

Instagram: @dollopsg 30A Seah Street (Level 2), Singapore 188386 Fotomat Studio 15 minutes, unlimited shots, two pax Two x Single photos to print and receive on same day $30



(Additional $10 per additional pax) Website: https://fotomatstudios.com/

Email: fotomatstudios@gmail.com

Instagram: @fotomatstudios 3F, Unit 2, Stamford Arts Centre, 155 Waterloo Street, Singapore 187962



3F, 6B Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089114 Photopia 15 minutes, unlimited shots One x Single photo

One x Collage photo

Five x Digital photos $30 Website: https://www.selfphotostudio.sg/

Instagram: @photopia.sg 181 Orchard Rd, #04-09 Orchard Central Singapore, Singapore 238896 Photonara 15 minutes, unlimited shots One x Single photo

One x Collage photo

Three x Digital photos $30 Website: https://www.selfphotostudio.sg/

Instagram: @photonara.sg 200 Victoria Street #02-01, Bugis Junction,

Singapore 188021 Photoism 15 minutes, unlimited shots Two x Single photos

Two x Digital photos $30 Website: https://www.selfphotostudio.sg/

Instagram: @photoism.sg 10 Tampines Central 1 #01-25/26/27 , Singapore 529536 Photomania 15 minutes, unlimited shots Two x Single photos

Two x Digital photos $30 Website: https://www.selfphotostudio.sg/

Instagram: @photomania.sg 201 Victoria St, #03-21 Bugis+, Singapore 188067 Photomatic 15 minutes, unlimited shots Two x Single photos

Two x Digital photos $30 Website: https://www.selfphotostudio.sg/

Instagram: photomatic.sg Funan, 107 North Bridge Road, #02-11, Singapore 179105 Photoholic 15 minutes, unlimited shots Two x Single photos

Two x Digital photos $30 Website: https://www.selfphotostudio.sg/

Instagram: @photolic.sg 277 Orchard Rd, Orchard Gateway, #02-01, Singapore 238858 Selfiebox studio 15 minutes, unlimited, two pax Unlimited print (photo strip) $30 Website:https://www.selfiebox.sg/

Email: support@selfiebox.sg

Instagram: selfiebox.sg 80 Changi Road, [email protected] , Singapore 419715 Photobytes 30 minutes, unlimited shots, two pax Three x 5R photos

or

One x 5R photo

One x 5R with collage of four $35 Website: https://www.photobytes.com.sg/

Email: admin@photobytes.com.sg

Instagram: @photobytes_official 61A Haji Lane Singapore, Singapore 189254 Standard Photo Studio 30 minutes, unlimited shots, two pax Two x Single photos

Two x Collage (four in one) $35



(Additional $10 per additional pax) Website: https://www.standardphoto.com.sg/pages/studio

Email: info@standardphoto.com.sg

Instagram: @standardphoto_sg 565 Macpherson Road #03-00, Singapore 368234 Newtro Studios 15 minutes, unlimited shots, two pax Two x Single photos

Wax stamp seal $35 Website: https://www.newtrostudios.net/

Email: newtrostudios@gmail.com

Instagram: @newtrostudios 35 Selegie Road, #10-10 Parklane Shopping Mall, Singapore 188307 Blank Box 15 minutes, unlimited shots, up to five pax All soft copies $40 Email: hello@onstaging.com.sg

Instagram: blankboxsg Mandai Connection, 7 Mandai Link, Blk B #10-40 Mandai, Singapore 728653 Byte Size Home One hour, unlimited, two pax One x Compiled slow-mo video

Two x hot tea $48 website: https://bytesizehome.com/

Instagram: @bytesizehome – Studio03 Room 15 minutes, unlimited, two pax One x Single photo

All soft copies $65 Website: https://www.studio03.space/room

Email: hellostudio03@gmail.com

Instagram: @studio.03_ 1 Jalan Dusun, #02-10

Singapore 329363

How does self-photography studios work?

Self-photography seems to be the perfect remedy for individuals or couples who are camera-shy but would like to preserve a part of their picture memory in printed photos.

All you need to do is to show up at a self-photography studio and you will be handed a remote at the studio.

The background and lighting of the shoot would have already been set up for you and all you need to do is to capture those candid moments using the remote.

Dollop Automat Self Studio

PHOTO: Facebook/@dollopsg

Dollop Automat Self Studio is an initiative by All Aflutter, one of the leading photo and video experience providers in Singapore.

Located at Seah Street, Dollop Automat Self Studio allows you to take quality photos with the latest Korean-inspired black and white concept.

Fotomat Studio

PHOTO: fotomatstudios.com

Fotomat is the first self-photography studio in Singapore. Fotomat has two outlets, one located at Keong Saik Road and the other at Stamford Arts Centre.

You can get all the original files emailed to you at an additional $30. All students and active military personnel will also receive 10 per cent off when you show your pass.

Photopia

PHOTO: selfphotostudio.sg/pages/photopia

Located at Orchard Central, Photopia offers an affordable and fun experience if you are in town.

While you are waiting for your beautiful photos to be printed, Photopia also offers you a complimentary kroffle, so that you can snack while you wait.

If you have a personal quote that speaks out to you, you can also customise your collage with a personal quote with Photopia.

Photopia is part of the self-photo studio’s collection.

Photonara

PHOTO: selfphotostudio.sg/pages/photonara

Under selfphotostudio.sg is also Photonara, located in Bugis Junction.

Most of the studios under the selfphotostudio.sg collective also offers premium and VIP package which includes wall frame, full digital copies, timelapse, and photo letters, on top of the basic package.

Photoism

PHOTO: selfphotostudio.sg/pages/photoism

If you are looking for some fun activities when in Tampines Central, drop by Photoism to have a fun and affordable experience with your partner or your friends.

Photopia is also a self-photography studio under selfphotostudio.sg.

Photomania

PHOTO: selfphotostudio.sg/pages/photomania

Photomania is also another self-photography studio located at Bugis+. It is also part of the selfphotostudio.sg collective.

Photomatic

PHOTO: selfphotostudio.sg/pages/photomatic

Located at Funan, Photomatic allows you a great and fun experience with your partner and friends.

There are also some good reviews about the friendliness of their staff.

Photomatic is also part of the selfphotostudio.sg collective.

Photoholic

PHOTO: selfphotostudio.sg/pages/photoholic

Photoholic is also part of the selfphotostudio.sg collective located at Orchard Gateway.

Selfiebox Studio

PHOTO: selfiebox.sg

Selfiebox Studio is a locally known Black and White Photography Studio.

Founded in the year 2000, Selfiebox Studio started their photography journey by taking photographs of friends and family.

You can find them at Changi Road, Centropod which is a five-minute walk from Eunos MRT.

Photobytes

PHOTO: Facebook/Photobytes

Photobytes believes that photo-taking is a pleasant journey where everyone should be genuinely enjoying with their loved ones.

Located at Haji Lane, Photobytes offers you a fabulous self-photography experience to take unlimited photos during a 15-minutes session with a background colour of your choice.

Standard Photo Studio

PHOTO: standardphoto.com.sg/pages/studio

Located at MacPherson, Standard Photo began its operations in the year 1969 and has more than 50 years of experience in the photo industry.

Their services include digital photo prints, photo enlargement, personalized gift ideas, instant passport photos, various ranges of creative photo books, canvas prints.

Standard Photo Studio Self Photo Shoot is the latest to the range of services they provide.

Newtro Studio

PHOTO: Facebook/NewtroStudios

Newtro is the short-form for “the New generation’s Retro”.

It is inspired by the rising trend in Korea where you be your own photographer, taking photos in either colour or black & white.

There is also a lounge at Newtro Studios where you can play some games on Nintendo Switch before your session.

Blank Box Studio

PHOTO: Facebook/Blank Box SG

Located at Mandai Connection, Blank Box offers a total space of 14 metres by 9.8 metres for your events, shoots and self-photography needs.

Byte Size Home

PHOTO: bytesizehome.com

If you are looking for slow-mo videos instead of photos, you can check out byte size home where they will compile and edit a slow-mo video for you while you enjoy some tea after your shoot.

Studio03 Room

PHOTO: Facebook/Studio03

Located at Jalan Dusun, Studio 03 provides Korean style photo services. Studio03 Room also provides professional photo editing services for your photoshoot and you can also keep the raw images of your shoot.

With self-photography being the latest trend in Singapore, this can be one of your weekend activities without breaking the bank. Also, this can be a good opportunity to capture some good memories for you and your loved ones.