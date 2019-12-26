Ultimate guide to selling your second-hand clothes for cash

"Girl ah, can you go and clear/tidy your wardrobe?"

I can't even count the number of times my mum nagged at me about it but I will always procrastinate until we do spring cleaning during Chinese New Year.

Whoops, sorry mummy…

Every year, without fail, I will find some preloved gems that have yet to see the light in a long while.

Yeap, I'll end up thinking why I wasted my money on them in the first place and set my New Year's resolution to NOT waste money.

Thing is, the next day, I'll forget all about that and go shopping for clothes again.

And the cycle repeats…

Sounds familiar?

What happens to those clothes we don't want anymore?

Just throw them by the carpark or do I donate them to the Salvation Army?

What a waste, right? I feel you!

Did you know that Singapore generated 156,700 tonnes of textile and leather waste last year, which includes used clothing, linen and bags?

But, only 8 per cent of these wastes are being recycled.

Not only does buying too many clothes wastes money, but it also harms the environment. Jialat, GG liao.

Now, what if I tell you that you can earn money by selling away these second-hand clothing and save the environment at the same time?

That's right, you heard me.

TL;DR: SELL YOUR SECOND-HAND CLOTHING AND EARN SOME CASH: REFASH VS CAROUSELL VS SOCIAL MEDIA VS FLEA MARKET VS SWAPATHON

Let's assume that I have a dress from a decent known brand that has a retail price of $40.

Given that it has been hidden in my wardrobe for 3 months, it is still relatively new of 8/10 condition.

Platforms To Sell Second-Hand Clothing Earnings Costs Profit From Sale Cons Carousell $25 Prices subjected to negotiation $18-$25 Negotiating with buyer can be a chore and takes a long time for deal to go through. Refash 19% Handling fee $20.25 Handling fee applies Social Media - $25 May not be as effective as sale platform Flea Market $5 Usually priced lower when sold in bulk $5 Requires man effort and hours Swapathon $0 $15 Registration fee Other clothes instead of cash You get clothes in return

Do keep in mind that, the clothes you choose to sell should be of a decent quality.

How do you know if it is decent? Just think from the point of view of a customer.

HOW IS IT SUSTAINABLE YET PROFITABLE?

"One man's trash is another man's treasure"

We have now come to the Golden Age of second-hand shopping. This happens through recycling the use of these second-hand clothing to another user, which creates a fashion circular economy.

With that, the increased use of clothing helps to reduce waste pollution.

If you have yet to read the news, you are late to the game bro. Forever 21, one of the big players in Fast Fashion has just declared bankruptcy and is likely to close down!

It's the same thing that happened to American Outfitters or even Factorie, it just shows how fast fashion took a big impact with the rise of this new Golden Age.

HOW DO I SELL THEM? IF SO, HOW MUCH CAN I PROFIT?

PHOTO: Recycling International

Sure, you can't sell your second-hand clothes at the retail price you bought it for, but hey, at least you can get back some cash by selling it.

It's definitely better than throwing them away or leaving them to rot in your wardrobe, whereby you get nothing in return.

CAROUSELL

Carousell is a mobile app that allows you to buy and sell things online. It is really simple - just create an account, take a photo and post it up with a listing. That's it.

Now, you just got to sit back and wait for interested people to negotiate with you. As easy as 1,2,3.

Well, if you need some help pricing your items, there are some factors to take into consideration.

And it doesn't harm checking out the market rates…

REFASH

This store is one of my personal favourites!

Fun fact - I got my prom dress here for $14, a whopping $28 cheaper from the retail price if you buy a new piece from Love Bonito. I express my gratitude to the person who sold it so if you happen to be reading this, Thank you. GDLL.

Back to my point, Refash provides a platform for people like you and me to sell our used clothes, which will then be sold to another who wants it.

There are 2 ways to sell them:

Offline Store Online Store 1. Drop your clothes off at any of the Refash Outlets. Sign up for an account on Refash 2. Get a quote, as evaluated by the Refash team. 2. List your items with the agar-agar price you think it is worth. 3. If you accept, you can get your money as fast as within 30 days. But if you reject, your clothes would be sold on a consignment basis. 3. Mail your items (They will reimburse you the postage so mai kanchiong) 4. Cha-Ching! Money comes in!

Refash will handle all of the sales and enquiries for a 19 per cent handling fee on each sale, which means that you can get up to as high as 80 per cent of returns!

DOLLAR DOLLAR BILL Y'ALL~

You gotta be patient though.

It may take some time for your clothing to get sold, as it has to be found by the right owner at the offline stores. It is akin to finding a needle in a haystack.

Buyers have to find a design they like and it is probably after digging through all the piles of clothes, can you find a few suitable pieces.

Pro-tip: The higher quality and known brand your clothes are, the higher the probability that it can be sold!

SOCIAL MEDIA