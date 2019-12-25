The ultimate guide to the types of traditional massages and their benefits

PHOTO: Pixabay
Pinky Chng
The Finder

Ever looked at a services menu at the spa and got impossibly confused?

Don't stress. Here are seven popular types of massages offered in Singapore to help ease your choice and treat yourself right.

1. SWEDISH MASSAGE

Swedish massages use a combination of long sweeping strokes, deep circular movements, as well as muscle kneading and application of deep pressure to particular areas.

Pressure is applied always in the direction of the heart to improve blood circulation.

Best for: stress relief, muscle relaxation

2. HOT STONE MASSAGE

Heated, smooth stones are weighted on your body and used as an extension of the masseuse’s hands to knead and massage.

The localised heat warms up tight muscles and “melts” the tension to make the massage therapy more effective.

Best for: muscle relaxation

3. DEEP TISSUE MASSAGE

Exactly as the name suggests, firm pressure is applied to reach specific tissues and knotted muscles to relieve the tension.

It can leave you feeling sore, but as strange as it sounds, the pain eventually relieves your pain. No pain, no gain, right?

Best for: relieving muscle aches

4. THAI MASSAGE

A Thai massage involves a therapist using every part of his or her body - hands, knees, elbows, feet - to stretch your body in yoga-like poses to loosen your joints and relax your body.

It’s like a passive stretching session, and is invigorating yet soothing.

Best for: improving energy, relaxation

5. JAVANESE MASSAGE

Like Thai massages, Javanese ones are based on principles of energy flow, and use pushing and stroking techniques.

Heavy knuckle and thumb pressure is often used, and such massages tend to concentrate on the legs.

Be warned: It’s much more vigorous - some even say it’s the most painful type of massage - but it has strong healing effects.

Best for: relieving muscle aches

6. LYMPHATIC DRAINAGE

These massages utilise a gentle pressure technique that entails slow, circular movements applied to the lymphatic circulatory system.

This helps to removes excess lymph and toxins, bettering your lymphatic flow and immune system.

Best for: improving wellness, detoxification

7. CHINESE MASSAGE (TUI NA)

Think of this as a therapeutic form of restoring one’s qi, or the energy of the body.

Traditional Chinese masseuses recognise pathways along which your qi flows in your body, and pressure is applied along these pathways to remove blockages and keep the energy moving.

Many techniques similar to that of western massages are employed, such as kneading, tapping and rolling.

Tui na is also used in conjunction with acupuncture and other components of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM).

Best for: improving wellness

8. NATURAL PAIN MANAGEMENT

Medication isn't always the answer for joint aches or old injury pains.

Instead, consider one of Osteopathic Treatment Centre's natural therapies, ranging from homeopathy to Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and more.

Each one is administered by a licensed healthcare professional, and aims to treat pain at its root.

This article was first published in The Finder.

More about
massages Lifestyle Beauty Spa

