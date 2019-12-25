The ultimate guide to the types of traditional massages and their benefits

Ever looked at a services menu at the spa and got impossibly confused?

Don't stress. Here are seven popular types of massages offered in Singapore to help ease your choice and treat yourself right.

1. SWEDISH MASSAGE

Swedish massages use a combination of long sweeping strokes, deep circular movements, as well as muscle kneading and application of deep pressure to particular areas.

Pressure is applied always in the direction of the heart to improve blood circulation.

Best for: stress relief, muscle relaxation

2. HOT STONE MASSAGE

Heated, smooth stones are weighted on your body and used as an extension of the masseuse’s hands to knead and massage.

The localised heat warms up tight muscles and “melts” the tension to make the massage therapy more effective.

Best for: muscle relaxation

3. DEEP TISSUE MASSAGE

Exactly as the name suggests, firm pressure is applied to reach specific tissues and knotted muscles to relieve the tension.

It can leave you feeling sore, but as strange as it sounds, the pain eventually relieves your pain. No pain, no gain, right?

Best for: relieving muscle aches