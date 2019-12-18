The ultimate karaoke guide 2019: 14 cheapest karaoke spots in Singapore will the best deals

It is 1am. You have lost your voice, damaged your ears, and possibly sprained your neck.

Yet, you feel victorious and energised, ready to belt out Queen’s Don’t Stop Me Now for the sixth time in a single night with your cluster of mates.

A favourite pastime of any true-blue Singaporean, karaoke is a safe place where you’re free to sing off-key, while pretending to be serenading to a stadium-sized crowd.

It is the perfect group activity that is able to forge the deepest of bonds between the unlikeliest of friends.

Needless to say, an hour at the karaoke studio is not going to be enough, but before you splurge on a five-hour, sing-along rampage, take a gander at our rundown on the cheapest KTV spots in Singapore.

CHEAPEST KTVS IN SINGAPORE

1. K.STAR KARAOKE (ORCHARD CENTRAL)

Between the two outlets of K.Star Karaoke (Suntec City and Orchard Central), the latter is more budget-friendly with prices that start from $20 for an hour in a room that can fit up to six singers.

That means each person only has to pay about $3.30 for 60 minutes of fun. Blow off some steam after work and enjoy the cheapest rates before 8pm with a couple of colleagues.

If you’re hosting a mega-party, they’ve got VVIP rooms that can hold as many as 65 merrymakers.

PRICE LIST (ORCHARD CENTRAL OUTLET):

Day and Time Thematic Room (Up to 6 pax) Premium Room (Up to 10 pax) Deluxe Room (Up to 20 pax) Panorama Room (Up to 20 pax) VIP Room (Up to 35 pax) Monday to Friday (12pm to 8pm) From $20 per hour/room From $30 per hour/room From $40 per hour/room From $50 per hour/room From $160 per hour/room Saturday and Sunday (12pm to 8pm) From $25 per hour/room From $35 per hour/room From $45 per hour/room From $65 per hour/room From $180 per hour/room Sunday to Thursday (8pm to 3am) From $30 per hour/room From $40 per hour/room From $50 per hour/room From $75 per hour/room From $200 per hour/room Friday and Saturday (8pm to 3am) From $40 per hour/room From $50 per hour/room From $65 per hour/room From $98 per hour/room From $288 per hour/room

Address: 181 Orchard Road, Orchard Central #05-01, Singapore 238896

Opening hours: 12pm to 3am (Sunday to Wednesday), 12pm to 5am (Thursday to Saturday)

Contact: +65 6634 2801

Price: From $20 per hour/room (Up to 6 pax)

2. PLAYLIST KTV

What sets Playlist KTV apart from the other karaoke studios is its song selection system, which you can control on your phone.

With a contemporary playlist of the latest hits, you won’t have to worry about being stuck with an outdated catalogue either.

This joint also offers free WiFi, and has dart machines that you can play for $1 a game.

PRICE LIST:

Day and Time 1-Hour Package (1st 3 people) 3-Hour Package (1st 3 people) 1-Hour Package (4th person onwards) 3-Hour Package (4th person onwards) Weekdays (1pm to 6pm) $3.50 per hour/pax $9.50 per pax $2.50 per hour/pax $6.50 per pax Weekdays (From 6pm), and Weekends $4.50 per hour/pax $12.50 per pax $3.50 per hour/pax $9.50 per pax

Address: 2125 Sembawang Road, Sembawang CC #02-13, Singapore 758528

and 2 Clementi West Street 2, West Coast CC #02-01, Singapore 129605

Opening hours: 1pm to 1am (Sunday to Thursday), 1pm to 2am (Friday to Saturday)

Contact: +65 8686 6617

Price: From $3.50 per hour/pax

3. SING MY SONG FAMILY KARAOKE

For the West-siders, Sing My Song Family Karaoke offers the best deals that start from $12 for an hour, for a room that can hold up to four people.

That’s $3 per person—far cheaper than most KTV outlets. Even the alcohol is easy on the wallet.

Drop by anytime between 3pm and 7pm on weekdays for a hour-long session, and get the next hour free.

PRICE LIST:

Room Type Pax Price Small Up to 4 $12 per hour/room Small Up to 6 $14 per hour/room Medium Up to 7 $18 per hour/room Medium Up to 8 $20 per hour/room Large Up to 10 $22 per hour/room Large Up to 12 $24 per hour/room Large Up to 14 $28 per hour/room Party Up to 25 $58 per hour/room

Address: 962 Jurong West Street 91, #03-300, Singapore 640962

Opening hours: 3pm to 1am (Daily)

Contact: +65 8661 9887

Price: From $12 per hour/room (Up to 4 pax)

4. GRANDLINK KARAOKE

Grandlink Karaoke may be a members-only joint, but don’t let that deter you.

Anyone is welcome to sign up for a free membership, which will take about two weeks to process.

Once you’re in, you’ll get to go nuts on those rock-bottom prices—$0.50 per hour/pax during off-peak hours—that only new members can enjoy.

PRICE LIST:

Day and Time Price Monday to Friday (11am to 5pm) $5 per pax (one hour) Saturday (11am to 5pm)/td> $9 per pax (one hour)

$10 per pax (two hours)

$12 per pax (three hours) Monday to Thursday (From 6pm) $5 per pax (one hour) Friday to Saturday (From 6pm) $11 per pax (one hour) $12 per pax (two hours) $15 per pax (three hours) For New Members: Monday to Saturday (11am to 5pm) $0.50 per hour/pax For New Members: Monday to Saturday (From 5pm) $1 per hour/pax

Address: 511 Guillemard Road, Grandlink Square #B1-02, Singapore 399849

Opening hours: +65 8114 1885

Contact: 11am to 4am (Sunday to Thursday), and 11am to 5am (Friday and Saturday)

Price: From $0.50 per hour/pax

5. VOICEBOOTH

Voicebooth offers those in need of a karaoke quickie a one-of-a-kind system that allows you to pay per song, rather than by the hour.

While non-members pay $1 per song, members of Voicebooth get twice the number of sing-a-longs for the same price.

For room bookings, you’ll need to spend at least one hour, but each hour also entitles you to a free drink, so it’s still worth every penny.

PRICE LIST:

Day and Time Non-Members Members Monday to Thursday (11am to 6pm) $1 per song, or $10 per hour/room $1 per two songs, or $9 per hour/room Friday to Sunday (11am to 6pm) $1 per song, or $15 per hour/room $1 per songs, or $13.50 per hour/room Every night (From 6pm) $20 per hour/room $18 per hour/room

Address: 2 Handy Road, The Cathay #03-14/15/16, Singapore 229233

Opening hours: 12pm to 10pm (Monday to Thursday, and Sunday), 12pm to 1am (Friday to Saturday)

Contact: +65 8112 0480

Price: $1 per song, or from $9 per hour

6. TEN DOLLAR KTV CLUB

Though this KTV brand is known for its $10 offerings, as its name suggests, there are various taxes that aren’t specified on the menu, jacking up the cost of each room based on its maximum capacity.

The smallest studio goes for $11 per person for a five-hour karaoke session, which at the end of the day, is still relatively cheaper than your average KTV club.

PRICE LIST:

Day and Time Minimum number of people Price Daily (2pm to 7pm) 3 pax $11 per pax/room (For five hours) Weekdays (From 7pm) 4 pax $12.90 per pax/room (For five hours) Friday to Sunday (7pm to 10pm, or 10pm to 1am) 4 pax $12.90 per pax/room (For three hours)

Address: 35A Smith Street, 3rd Floor, Singapore 058945

Opening hours: 2pm to 2am (Daily)

Contact: +65 6582 4222

Price: From $11 per pax/room

7. HARMONY KTV

This karaoke studio is made for those with the stamina and vocal cords to last the entire day. If you’re in need of a sing-a-long marathon, this is the place to be.

For $12, you’ll get the studio all to yourself for nine hours.

You don’t have to stay indoors the whole time either. Leave mid-way for a quick bite and return to the same session without any additional costs.

PRICE LIST:

Day and Time Price Daily (2pm to 11pm) $12 per pax/room (For nine hours) Daily (From 11pm for an extended session) Additional $18 per pax/room

Address: 100 Jalan Sultan, Sultan Plaza #04-51, Singapore 199001

Opening hours: 2pm to 3am (Daily)

Contact: +65 9068 8288

Price: From $12 per pax/room

8. CASH STUDIO (SELECT LOCATIONS)

Cash Studio has outlets all over Singapore, but for the cheapest overall rates, head to Ming Arcade, Cuppage Plaza and Prinsep Street.

Here, there’s no choosing to sing for just an hour. You’ve got to commit to a three-hour session each time, which comes with a free drink.

PRICE LIST:

Day and Time Price (For three hours) Monday to Thursday (1pm to 6pm) From $7.90 per pax/room Monday to Thursday (From 6pm) From $12.90 per pax/room Friday (1pm to 5pm) From $7.90 per pax/room Friday (From 6pm) From $23 per pax/room Saturday (1pm to 6pm) From $12.90 per pax/room Saturday (From 6pm) From $23 per pax/room Sunday (1pm to 6pm) From $12.90 per pax/room Sunday (From 6pm) From $12.90 per pax/room

Address: 21 Cuscaden Road, Ming Arcade #B2 & B3, Singapore 2497205 or Koek Road, Cuppage Plaza #B2-09 to 20, Singapore 22879672 or Prinsep Street, Singapore 188671

Opening hours: Ming Arcade & Cuppage Plaza – 12pm to 4am (daily), Prinsep Street – 1pm to 4am (daily)

Contact: +65 6735 6087

Price: From $7.90 per pax/room

9. K-GARDEN FAMILY KTV

Belt out your favourite top 40s tunes with a retro standing microphone at K-Garden Family KTV, where you get to stay for six hours at a fixed starting rate of $7 per pax.

Each person gets a free beverage, making sure those vocal cords won’t dry out too quickly.

PRICE LIST:

Day and Time Groups of 2-3 pax Groups of 4-6 pax Groups of 7 or more Monday to Friday (2pm to 8pm) $10 per pax/room (6 hours) $8 per pax/room (6 hours) $7 per pax/room (6 hours) Sunday to Thursday (From 8pm) $15 per pax/room (3 hours) Friday to Saturday (From 8pm) $20 per pax/room (3 hours)

Address: 18 Maju Avenue, Singapore 556693

Opening hours: 2pm to 1am (Monday to Thursday, Sunday), 2pm to 3am (Friday to Saturday)

Contact: +65 6287 7256

Price: From $7 per pax/room

10. AVIARY KTV AT THE CHEVRONS

There’s no shortage of songs at Aviary KTV, which boasts an incredibly extensive catalogue of 60,000 songs in 15 languages.

A slightly more upscale venue, it has a policy against casual attires (meaning no shorts, singlets or slippers) and outside food and drinks.

Each booking must be made for a minimum of two hours, and each patron is required to order at least one drink per session.

PRICE LIST:

Day and Time Deluxe Room (Up to 8 pax)

Members Deluxe Room (Up to 8 pax)

Non-Members Premium Room (Up to 15 pax)

Members Premium Room (Up to 15 pax)

Non-Members Sunday to Thursday $14 per hour/room $18 per hour/room $17 per hour/room $22 per hour/room Friday to Saturday $16 per hour/room $20 per hour/room $19 per hour/room $24 per hour/room

Address: 48 Boon Lay Way, Singapore 609961

Opening hours: 5pm to 1am (Monday to Thursday), 5pm to 3am (Friday), 2pm to 3am (Saturday), 2pm to 1am (Sunday)

Contact: +65 6668 8841

Price: From $14 per hour/room (Up to 8 pax)

11. HAVEFUN KARAOKE (DOWNTOWN EAST)

HaveFun Karaoke is known as the first karaoke bar in Singapore with themed rooms, such as All Pink Palace, Street Racing, Batman, David Beckham, and Classic Movies.

While its Downtown East branch has the cheapest rates, students get 50 per cent on weekdays before 6pm at its Bugis and 313@Somerset outlets.

Besides its diverse selection of English, Mandarin, Malaysian and Indonesian songs, it also features a private cinema, dart machines, board games, a pool table, and a high-tech Beer Pong station.

2-HOUR PACKAGE PRICE LIST:

Day and Time Members Public Seniors/Students Monday to Friday (12pm to 6pm) $8.80 per pax/room $13.80 per pax/room $10 per pax/room Monday to Thursday, Sunday (From 6pm) $12.80 per pax/room $17.80 per pax/room -/td> Saturday to Sunday (12pm to 6pm) $12.80 per pax/room $17.80 per pax/room – Friday to Saturday (From 6pm) $18.80 per pax/room $23.80 per pax/room –

3-HOUR PACKAGE PRICE LIST:

Day and Time Members Public Seniors/Students Monday to Friday (12pm to 6pm) $12.80 per pax/room $17.80 per pax/room $14 per pax/room Monday to Thursday, Sunday (From 6pm) $18.80 per pax/room $23.80 per pax/room -/td> Saturday to Sunday (12pm to 6pm) $18.80 per pax/room $23.80 per pax/room – Friday to Saturday (From 6pm) $24.80 per pax/room $29.80 per pax/room –

Address: 1 Pasir Ris Close #01-311/312, Singapore 519599

Opening hours: 12pm to 1am (Daily)

Contact: +65 6243 6508

Price: From $8.80 per pax/two hours

12. PARTY WORLD KTV (BUKIT BATOK)

It’s not the most convenient spot, but the Party World KTV branch at Bukit Batok offers the most bang for your buck in comparison with its more central locations at Liang Court and Tanjong Pagar.

At a price tag of $11.80, get two hours of crooning before 8pm on a weekday.

Although the prices here aren’t the lowest, the spacious rooms and technicolour mood lighting will definitely make up for it.

PRICE LIST:

Day and Time 2-Hour Package 3-Hour Package 4-Hour Package Monday to Friday (Before 8pm) $11.80 per pax/room $14.20 per pax/room $16.50 per pax/room Sunday to Thursday (From 8pm) $17.70 per pax/room $21.20 per pax/room $24.80 per pax/room Saturday to Sunday (Before 8pm) $15.30 per pax/room $18.80 per pax/room $22.30 per pax/room Friday to Saturday (From 8pm) $24.70 per pax/room $29.40 per pax/room $34.10 per pax/room

Address: 2 Bukit Batok West Ave 7, HomeTeamNS Bukit Batok Clubhouse #03-01, Singapore 659003

Opening hours: 5pm to 3am (Monday to Friday), 3pm to 3am (Saturday to Sunday)

Contact: +65 6333 6060

Price: From $11.80 per pax/two hours

13, MANEKINEKO KTV

The most expensive option on this list is Manekineko KTV, a Japanese brand with outlets islandwide and prices that start from $13 per person for a two-hour slot.

It may be tempting to stick to whatever’s the most affordable, but we’d recommend going for a three-hour session at lunch time on a weekday—a more value-for-money choice that entails a buffet and free flow of drinks for just $28 per person.

PRICE LIST:

Day and Time 2-Hour Package 3-Hour Package Weekdays (11am to 6pm) $13 per pax/room $17 per pax/room Weekdays (11am to 2pm) $13 per pax/room (with free flow drinks) $28 per pax/room (with buffet and free flow drinks) Weekdays (From 6pm) $18 per pax/room $25 per pax/room Weekends (11am to 6pm) $17 per pax/room $25 per pax/room Saturdays (From 6pm) $28 per pax/room $35 per pax/room Sundays (From 6pm) $18 per pax/room $25 per pax/room

Address: Islandwide

Opening hours: 11am to 3am (Daily)

Contact: +65 6755 3113

Price: From $13 per pax/room

14. TEO HENG KTV

Of course, who could forget everyone’s go-to karaoke joint, Teo Heng? This franchise—known for its presence in the heartlands—charges by the room. “The more, the merrier” is thus an adage that rings true here.

The fees vary between locations, but generally they start from $8 per hour for the smallest room, shared between four singers.

You can also book a five-hour session (applicable to studios of all sizes), and get the next hour free.

PRICE LIST:

Day and Time Small Room (Up to 4 pax) Medium Room (Up to 6 pax) Large Room (Up to 10 pax) Monday to Thursday (12pm to 7pm) $8 per hour/room, or $18 for three hours/room $10 per hour/room, or $20 for three hours/room $12 per hour/room, or $22 for three hours/room Monday to Thursday (After 7pm) $14 per hour/room, or $35 for three hours/room $16 per hour/room, or $40 for three hours/room $18 per hour/room, or $45 for three hours/room Friday to Sunday (12pm to 7pm) $8 per hour/room $10 per hour/room $12 per hour/room Friday to Sunday (After 7pm) $14 per hour/room $16 per hour/room $18 per hour/room

Address: Islandwide

Opening hours: 1pm to 1am (Daily) – Varies slightly between outlets

Contact: +65 6345 6513

Price: From $8 per hour/room (Up to 4 pax)

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.