Ultimate list of primary school volunteer opportunities for parents of 2017 babies

If your baby was born in 2017, then you’re probably already preparing him or her to attend primary school by 2024. This also means that you’re looking to sign up for some parent volunteer opportunities, so you have a shot at admitting your child in Phase 2B of Primary 1 registration.

If so, this is the ultimate list for you. We have compiled links to all the parent volunteer opportunities in Singapore for parents of babies born in 2017. We will be periodically updating this list with more parent volunteer opportunities.

Being a parent volunteer at a primary school not only increases your child’s chances of admission. It can also give you insight on the school and its culture before you enrol your child to study there for the next six years!

Here’s our comprehensive list of primary school parent volunteer opportunities in Singapore for babies born in 2017.

Parent volunteer opportunities in Singapore for your 2017 baby

1. Ai Tong School (Special Assistance Plan (SAP) school)

The Parent Volunteer Scheme at Ai Tong School is administered by the Singapore Hokkien Huay Kuan (SHHK). So if you’re interested to be a parent volunteer for your Singapore-born 2017 baby, you need to become a member of SHHK two years before your child starts primary school and volunteer through them.

Submission deadline: N.A

School location: 100 Bright Hill Dr, Singapore 579646 (Sin Ming)

2. Chong Fu

The Parent Volunteer Scheme at Chong Fu has yet to open for 2017 born babies. Typically it opens around August of every year.

Number of hours expected for volunteering: 80 hours

Submission deadline: To be announced.

School location: 170 Yishun Ave 6, Singapore 768959

3. CHIJ Toa Payoh

The Central Parents Council (CPC) at CHIJ Toa Payoh is open for parents interested to be a volunteer for the school.

You can submit your application form to be a parent volunteer for your Singapore-born 2017 baby here.

Submission deadline: Currently open

School location: 628 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh Singapore 319765

4. Fairfield Methodist

Parents can also apply to volunteer at Fairfield Methodist. The application is currently only open for children born in 2016, but you may check out their official website for further updates after June.

Number of hours expected for volunteering: 40 hours

Submission deadline: To be announced. Currently still accepting application for 2016 babies.

School location: 100 Dover Road Singapore 139648

5. Henry Park

The Parent Volunteer Scheme at Henry Park is now open for kids born between Jan 2, 2017 and Jan 1, 2018.

You can apply to be a parent volunteer for your Singapore 2017 born baby here.

Number of hours expected for volunteering: 40 hours

Submission deadline: Nov 29, 2021

School location: 1 Holland Grove Rd, Singapore 278790

6. Holy Innocents’ Primary School (SAP school)

Holy Innocents’ Primary School is currently still admitting applications for Parent Volunteer Registration for 2016 babies. You can expect them to open again for parents with children born after June 2017.

Number of hours expected for volunteering: 40 hours

Submission deadline: To be announced

School location: 5 Lor Low Koon, Singapore 536451 (Hougang)

PHOTO: Pexels

7. Hong Wen School (SAP school)

You can be a parent volunteer at Hong Wen School where you will also need at least 40 hours of voluntary service for completion.

While applications are still ongoing for 2016-born babies, you can expect them to start accepting for the next year soon.

Number of hours expected for volunteering: 40 hours

Submission deadline: To be announced

School location: 30 Towner Road Singapore 327829

8. Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School (SAP school)

The Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School is currently still accepting applications for parents of children born between 2016 and 2017 until May 31, 2021. But you can check their official website for any update on parent volunteer registration after June.

Number of hours expected for volunteering: 40 hours

Submission deadline: To be announced

School location: 7 Pei Wah Ave, Singapore 597610 (Bukit Timah)

9. Poi Ching School (SAP school)

Parent volunteers can register at Poi Ching School by Feb 1, 2022.

You can check their official website if there are any updates about their parent volunteer registration.

Number of hours expected for volunteering: 40 hours

Submission deadline: To be announced

School location: 21 Tampines Street 71, Singapore 529067

10. Methodist Girls’ School (MGS)

The Parent Volunteer Scheme at MGS is open for parents whose children are Singapore citizens. They only start taking applications a year before the child is due to register. Once completed, parent volunteers at MGS get a certificate and will be eligible for Phase 2B registration.

Number of hours expected for volunteering: 40 hours

Submission deadline: The application is only open from April 1 to 30.

School location: Blackmore Drive Singapore 599986

11. Nanyang Primary School (SAP school)

You can register to be a parent volunteer at Nanyang Primary School here.

Interviews for shortlisted applicants with representatives from the school will take place around March and/or April 2022.

You can submit your Phase 2B Parent Volunteer Form here.

Number of hours expected for volunteering: 80 hours

Submission deadline: October 31, 2021

School location: Nanyang Primary School 52 King’s Road Singapore 268097

PHOTO: Pexels

12. Nan Hua Primary School (SAP school)

You can be a parent volunteer in Singapore for your 2017-born baby at Nan Hua Primary School.

While their NHPS Parent Volunteer Application for 2023 Primary 1 intake has already ended, you can expect applications to open in September for the 2024 intake.

Number of hours expected for volunteering: 40 hours

Submission deadline: March 2022

School location: 30 Jln Lempeng, Singapore 128806 (West Coast)

13. Raffles Girls’ Primary School

Parents can also volunteer at Raffles Girls’ Primary School.

The application for kids born between Jan 2 2017 and Jan 1, 2018 will be open in Sept or Oct 2021.

If you’re interested to be a parent volunteer in this primary school for your 2017 baby, you can find more information here.

Number of hours expected for volunteering: 60 hours

Submission deadline: To be announced

School location: 21 Hillcrest Road Singapore 289072

14. Red Swastika School (SAP school)

Registration is yet to open for parents who wish to apply for the next Primary 1 Registration Exercise. The school is currently still accepting applications from parents whose children were born between 2016 and 2017.

You can check out their announcement again for applications on their website to be a parent volunteer at this Singapore school for your 2017-born baby.

Once you are selected, Red Swastika School expects parent volunteers to continue their support to the school. And this is applicable even after the required 40 hours of voluntary service.

Number of hours expected for volunteering: 40 hours

Submission deadline: To be announced

School location: 350 Bedok North Avenue 3 Singapore 469719

15. Rosyth Primary School

Interested parents with kids born between Jan 2, 2017 and Jan 1, 2018 can apply to be a parent volunteer at Rosyth Primary School by Jan 2022.

Submission deadline: To be announced

School location: 21 Serangoon North Ave 4 Singapore 555855

16. Singapore Chinese Girls’ School (SCGS)

Singapore Chinese Girls’ School (SCGS) also offers the opportunity for parents to become volunteers. And those with babies born in 2017 should seize the opportunity this year. You can complete your application online from the safety of your own home.

Once submitted, you will receive an immediate acknowledgement of your application.

You can submit your application form here.

Number of hours expected for volunteering: 40 hours

Submission deadline: Nov 2021

School location: 190 Dunearn Rd, Singapore 309437

17. Springdale Primary School

At Springdale Primary School, they believe that a parent’s involvement in their child’s school can “promote a learning community” so they can positively engage in activities and academics. Interested parents can join their Parent Volunteer Club to collaborate and support through various areas that they wish to assist in.

You can sign up to be a parent volunteer here.

Submission deadline: Currently open

School location: 71 Anchorvale Link Singapore 544799

PHOTO: Pexels

18. Teck Ghee Primary School

Join the Parent Volunteer Programme at Teck Ghee Primary School where you can choose to begin the registration process two years in advance of their Primary 1 Registration Practice.

You can fill up your form here.

Number of hours expected for volunteering: 40 hours

Submission deadline: April 30, one year before the Registration exercise

School location: 1 Ang Mo Kio Street 32 Singapore 569299

This article was first published in theAsianparent.