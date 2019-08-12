The ultimate list of thoughtful Christmas gift ideas below $20 for Secret Santa

Christmas is always a good time to catch up with friends, family, and long-lost relatives.

This joyous occasion is usually a perfect time to reconnect with people whom we have neglected over the entire year.

While the idea of a Christmas gathering sounds great, it can be a huge chore if that gathering involves a Secret Santa Gift Exchange.

Getting a random Christmas gift is easy.

But getting one that is practical and thoughtful is the real challenge.

Need some ideas?

Here're our suggestions for awesome Secret Santa gifts that are below $20…

WHAT ARE THE RULES FOR SECRET SANTA?

They're pretty straightforward:

Make sure everyone knows how to do Secret Santa (confirm got some bodoh not sure what to do…)

Set a budget that everyone can agree on

Know your giftee (or allow people to swap, but limit the swaps)

Avoid personal gifts

Have a healthy sense of humour

Have fun!

SO... WHAT DO YOU GIVE SOMEONE FOR SECRET SANTA?

The biggest problems when it comes to choosing the perfect Secret Santa Christmas gift are:

The stated budget is too small to get anything really good

The gift will be opened in the presence of everyone, so anything cui (Hokkien: lousy) is not a good reflection of your character

The fact that you might not know who the recipient that well… Does she like coffee? Tea? What if I give him candles and he throws them away?! Headache sia…

Have no fear!

Here are…

BEST CHRISTMAS GIFT IDEAS BELOW $20 FOR SINGAPOREANS

1. XIAOMI MI POWER BANK 10,000MAH

Charge on the go to make it through the busiest and longest of days!

$17.80 from Lazada

2. DUFT AND DOFT MINI HAND CREAMS (4 PIECES)

Who doesn't like pampering themselves with some luxurious and long-lasting, perfumed hand creams and moisturisers?

$15.90 from Watsons

3. WATER BOTTLE FOR GYM/OFFICE USE

It's important to drink lots of water.

Remind your giftee to do so with an aesthetic water bottle — more likely to drink from it since it looks so good.

$13.99 from Cotton On

4. A BOX OF DURIAN

Well… it's DURIAN!

Now that's a Singaporean Christmas with a good twist.

$10/kg onwards from various durian vendors

5. SUNGLASSES

A practical gift since Singapore is always so damn sunny!

$10.49 from Rubi

6. UKELELE

Maybe it's about time someone picks up a new hobby…

$15.61 from Lazada

7. A GIFT BOX FROM DAISO

Simply pick 9 different value for money items from Daiso (could be snacks or etc.) and put them in a gift box (which you can also get from there). And… it's $20 exact.

$20 Self-Made Giftbox from Daiso

8. SCENTED CANDLE

Aromatherapy to de-stress.

$16 from Sephora

9. NOTEBOOK

Sometimes writing stuff down helps us to remember things better — like making time for friends and family.

$19.99 from kikki.K

10. WHISKEY ICE BALL MOULD

You'll never know you needed this till you receive one.

You don't even have to use it for whiskey. Use it to keep your Ice Milo, iced tea, or iced coffee chilled without diluting it.

$11.39 from Lazada

11. COTTON FACE HAND BATH TOWEL

There is nothing more practical than this especially if you're concerned about the expiration date of everyday common household items.

$13.99 from Redmart

12. SHOPPING OR FOOD VOUCHERS

So that you no longer have to risk getting a gift which ends up in the trash bin.

In $5, $10, or $50 denominations from CapitaLand

13. SALTED EGG FISH SKIN

The perfect snack to pack on the festive weight this Christmas.

$16 from IRVINS

14. TRUFFLE POTATO CHIPS

Trust me on this one.

It'll turn any Camp Salted Egg supporters to Camp Truffle.

$10 from Aromatruffle.com

15. MASK GIFT SET

The perfect gift to just close your eyes. Relax. And unwind this Christmas.

$17.25 from The Body Shop

16. BOOKS

Only recommended if you know the giftee well. If it's one of those random Secret Santas where everybody picks a gift at random, choose a title which most people will appreciate.

Varies from Bookdepository or your nearest bookstore

17. PHONE STAND

Watch Netflix on your phone without straining your wrist.

$15 from Urban Outfitters

18. TEA CUP TEA BALL

Perfect for tea-lovers.

$16 from 1872 Clipper Tea

19. FINE AROMA INSTANT COFFEE

Smooth medium body and elegantly acidic character, rounded off with a delicate aroma for a mild taste.

$10.95 from Redmart

20. KOPIBAG MUG

" Uncle, kopi bao (Hokkien: takeaway)!"

$20 from Naiise

21. DRONE

A self-delivered present maybe?

$17.90 from Lazada

22. BAKES FROM SOCIAL ENTERPRISES

Adds an extra meaning to this season of giving.

$12 from MINDS

23. PERSONALISED POUCH FROM TAOBAO

Useful, personalised, and cheap!

$10 from Taobao

24. SALT AND PEPPER SHAKERS FROM ART FACULTY BY PATHLIGHT

Cute gifts for a good cause.

$14.90 from the Art Faculty by Pathlight

25. BAMBOO FIBRE CUP

If you wanna do your part for the environment.

$18 from the Art Faculty by Pathlight

26. WAX SEAL SET WITH THE GIFTEE'S INITIALS

If your giftee's into calligraphy, letters and stuff.

$19.99 from Etsy

27. IKEA JAR FILLED WITH YUMMY HOME-COOKED FOOD

The jar from Ikea will cost you $1.90. Use the rest of the budget on the ingredients to make a no-bake tiramisu or even a one-pot pasta.

$1.90 from Ikea

28. ACCESSORIES HOLDER

For your giftee to, you know, put a ring on it.

$13.80 from Robinsons

29. BOTTLES OF VARIOUS ESSENTIAL OILS

The recipient to receive 4-5 small bottles, each with a different blend of essential oil for different purposes (eg. headaches, stress, flu)

$10.80 from Lazada

30. BLUETOOTH PORTABLE MUSIC PLAYER

When music is life!

$17.80 from Lazada

31. COFFEE GRINDERS

This one's for the coffee lovers

$9.90 from Qoo10

32. HANDMADE SOAPS

Handmade and at a really affordable price, all without compromising on quality.

Mint Rose soap at $9.50 from Rough Beauty

33. ARTSCIENCE MUSEUM TICKET

Discover creativity at its best.

$16 from ArtScience Museum

34. MCDONALD'S GIFT CERTIFICATES

Who wouldn't like to receive McDonald's gift certificates amiright?

Gift certificates from McDonald's

35. CHICKEN VACUUM PACKED BAK KWA

Since Chinese New Year and Christmas aren't that far apart…

$19.80 from Bee Cheng Hiang

36. LOCALISED KEYCHAIN FROM NAIISE

If your giftee is a visitor from overseas, this should tickle their fancy.

$10.90 Ice Cream Sandwich Keychain from Naiise

37. CUP HOLDER

Reduce plastic sleeves in a fashionable way!

$8 - $12 from The Sustainability Project

Receiving gifts is great and all but ultimately, it's the thought that counts.

Make time for your friends and family this Christmas…

Everything else can wait.

This article was first published in Seedly.