The ultimate list of thoughtful Christmas gift ideas below $20 for Secret Santa

Christmas is always a good time to catch up with friends, family, and long-lost relatives.
This joyous occasion is usually a perfect time to reconnect with people whom we have neglected over the entire year.
While the idea of a Christmas gathering sounds great, it can be a huge chore if that gathering involves a Secret Santa Gift Exchange.
Getting a random Christmas gift is easy.
But getting one that is practical and thoughtful is the real challenge.
Need some ideas?
Here're our suggestions for awesome Secret Santa gifts that are below $20…
WHAT ARE THE RULES FOR SECRET SANTA?
They're pretty straightforward:
- Make sure everyone knows how to do Secret Santa (confirm got some bodoh not sure what to do…)
- Set a budget that everyone can agree on
- Know your giftee (or allow people to swap, but limit the swaps)
- Avoid personal gifts
- Have a healthy sense of humour
- Have fun!
SO... WHAT DO YOU GIVE SOMEONE FOR SECRET SANTA?
The biggest problems when it comes to choosing the perfect Secret Santa Christmas gift are:
- The stated budget is too small to get anything really good
- The gift will be opened in the presence of everyone, so anything cui (Hokkien: lousy) is not a good reflection of your character
- The fact that you might not know who the recipient that well… Does she like coffee? Tea? What if I give him candles and he throws them away?! Headache sia…
Have no fear!
Here are…
BEST CHRISTMAS GIFT IDEAS BELOW $20 FOR SINGAPOREANS
1. XIAOMI MI POWER BANK 10,000MAH
Charge on the go to make it through the busiest and longest of days!
$17.80 from Lazada
2. DUFT AND DOFT MINI HAND CREAMS (4 PIECES)
Who doesn't like pampering themselves with some luxurious and long-lasting, perfumed hand creams and moisturisers?
$15.90 from Watsons
3. WATER BOTTLE FOR GYM/OFFICE USE
It's important to drink lots of water.
Remind your giftee to do so with an aesthetic water bottle — more likely to drink from it since it looks so good.
$13.99 from Cotton On
4. A BOX OF DURIAN
Well… it's DURIAN!
Now that's a Singaporean Christmas with a good twist.
$10/kg onwards from various durian vendors
5. SUNGLASSES
A practical gift since Singapore is always so damn sunny!
$10.49 from Rubi
6. UKELELE
Maybe it's about time someone picks up a new hobby…
$15.61 from Lazada
7. A GIFT BOX FROM DAISO
Simply pick 9 different value for money items from Daiso (could be snacks or etc.) and put them in a gift box (which you can also get from there). And… it's $20 exact.
$20 Self-Made Giftbox from Daiso
8. SCENTED CANDLE
Aromatherapy to de-stress.
$16 from Sephora
9. NOTEBOOK
Sometimes writing stuff down helps us to remember things better — like making time for friends and family.
$19.99 from kikki.K
10. WHISKEY ICE BALL MOULD
You'll never know you needed this till you receive one.
You don't even have to use it for whiskey. Use it to keep your Ice Milo, iced tea, or iced coffee chilled without diluting it.
$11.39 from Lazada
11. COTTON FACE HAND BATH TOWEL
There is nothing more practical than this especially if you're concerned about the expiration date of everyday common household items.
$13.99 from Redmart
12. SHOPPING OR FOOD VOUCHERS
So that you no longer have to risk getting a gift which ends up in the trash bin.
In $5, $10, or $50 denominations from CapitaLand
13. SALTED EGG FISH SKIN
The perfect snack to pack on the festive weight this Christmas.
$16 from IRVINS
14. TRUFFLE POTATO CHIPS
Trust me on this one.
It'll turn any Camp Salted Egg supporters to Camp Truffle.
$10 from Aromatruffle.com
15. MASK GIFT SET
The perfect gift to just close your eyes. Relax. And unwind this Christmas.
$17.25 from The Body Shop
16. BOOKS
Only recommended if you know the giftee well. If it's one of those random Secret Santas where everybody picks a gift at random, choose a title which most people will appreciate.
Varies from Bookdepository or your nearest bookstore
17. PHONE STAND
Watch Netflix on your phone without straining your wrist.
$15 from Urban Outfitters
18. TEA CUP TEA BALL
Perfect for tea-lovers.
$16 from 1872 Clipper Tea
19. FINE AROMA INSTANT COFFEE
Smooth medium body and elegantly acidic character, rounded off with a delicate aroma for a mild taste.
$10.95 from Redmart
20. KOPIBAG MUG
" Uncle, kopi bao (Hokkien: takeaway)!"
$20 from Naiise
21. DRONE
A self-delivered present maybe?
$17.90 from Lazada
22. BAKES FROM SOCIAL ENTERPRISES
Adds an extra meaning to this season of giving.
$12 from MINDS
23. PERSONALISED POUCH FROM TAOBAO
Useful, personalised, and cheap!
$10 from Taobao
24. SALT AND PEPPER SHAKERS FROM ART FACULTY BY PATHLIGHT
Cute gifts for a good cause.
$14.90 from the Art Faculty by Pathlight
25. BAMBOO FIBRE CUP
If you wanna do your part for the environment.
$18 from the Art Faculty by Pathlight
26. WAX SEAL SET WITH THE GIFTEE'S INITIALS
If your giftee's into calligraphy, letters and stuff.
$19.99 from Etsy
27. IKEA JAR FILLED WITH YUMMY HOME-COOKED FOOD
The jar from Ikea will cost you $1.90. Use the rest of the budget on the ingredients to make a no-bake tiramisu or even a one-pot pasta.
$1.90 from Ikea
28. ACCESSORIES HOLDER
For your giftee to, you know, put a ring on it.
$13.80 from Robinsons
29. BOTTLES OF VARIOUS ESSENTIAL OILS
The recipient to receive 4-5 small bottles, each with a different blend of essential oil for different purposes (eg. headaches, stress, flu)
$10.80 from Lazada
30. BLUETOOTH PORTABLE MUSIC PLAYER
When music is life!
$17.80 from Lazada
31. COFFEE GRINDERS
This one's for the coffee lovers
$9.90 from Qoo10
32. HANDMADE SOAPS
Handmade and at a really affordable price, all without compromising on quality.
Mint Rose soap at $9.50 from Rough Beauty
33. ARTSCIENCE MUSEUM TICKET
Discover creativity at its best.
$16 from ArtScience Museum
34. MCDONALD'S GIFT CERTIFICATES
Who wouldn't like to receive McDonald's gift certificates amiright?
Gift certificates from McDonald's
35. CHICKEN VACUUM PACKED BAK KWA
Since Chinese New Year and Christmas aren't that far apart…
$19.80 from Bee Cheng Hiang
36. LOCALISED KEYCHAIN FROM NAIISE
If your giftee is a visitor from overseas, this should tickle their fancy.
$10.90 Ice Cream Sandwich Keychain from Naiise
37. CUP HOLDER
Reduce plastic sleeves in a fashionable way!
$8 - $12 from The Sustainability Project
Receiving gifts is great and all but ultimately, it's the thought that counts.
Make time for your friends and family this Christmas…
Everything else can wait.
This article was first published in Seedly.