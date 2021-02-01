The ultimate lover's guide: Valentine's Day flowers price comparison 2021

Valentine’s Day 2021
If there’s ever a time to confess your feelings to someone.
Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to choose one of these unique date ideas , summon that inner courage in you, and just go for it!
And guys, while you’re planning a date, don’t forget to get her some flowers.
Even if she says there’s absolutely no need to get her anything.
Seriously.
Don’t take her word for it.
Just get that damn bouquet of flowers .
And if you’re on a tight budget, fret not.
Here’re a couple of Valentine’s Day flower options (and promos) which you can use to get your Valentine’s Day flowers.
TL;DR: Cheapest Valentine’s Day flowers and florists promo codes
|Florist
|Cheapest Bouquet
|Most Expensive Bouquet
|Promotion
|Anndol Floral
|$65
|$100
|$15 off Valentine's Collection, ends on Jan 31, 2021
|Bloom Room
|$75
|$288
|-
|Bloomen
|$80
|-
|-
|Fareastflora.com
|$74.79
|$5,349.89
|-
|Floraison Studio
|$109
|$159
|10 per cent and free delivery for orders placed before Jan 31, 2021 with code 'VDAY21'
|Floral Garage
|$30
|$135
|15 per cent discount on Valentine’s Period till Jan 22, 2021
|Floral Magic
|$100
|$150
|-
|Fleuriste
|$185
|$195
|-
|First Sight Florist
|$35
|$138
|-
|Happy Bunch
|$25
|$35
|$5 off early bird promo for orders placed before Jan 24, 2021
|Jan's Floristry
|$9
|$199
|10 per cent early bird discount for orders made before Feb 7, 2021
|Posies of Love
|$55
|$109
|-
|Renee's Floral
|$60
|$78
|-
|Roses Only
|$95
|$898
|-
|The Bloom Box
|$42
|$72
|Early bird promo until Jan 31, 2021
|The Enchanted Tree
|$30
|$150
|-
|Windflower Florist
|$46.90
|$160
|10 per cent for all orders made for Feb 12- 15, 2021, till Jan 31, 2021
|Xpressflower
|$115.56
|$297.46
|Use code "VDAY2021" enjoy 15 per cent off for the Valentine's Day Collection, extra 5 per cent after signing up for online membership
|24 Hrs City Florist
|$89
|$600
|-
Since you’ve saved a bit on the flowers, you might wanna consider throwing in an affordable staycation to really up the romance…
Ways to prevent a huge disappointment this Valentine’s Day
The demand for flower delivery tends to sky-rocket closer to the period of Valentine’s Day.
While Valentine’s Day means good business for florists, the exponential increase in demand pushes the logistic management of the florists to the extreme. Unless the florist is well-prepared to deal with such demands, there is a chance that your Valentine’s Day can be ruined by how irresponsible some of these florists are.
How to prevent Valentine’s Day flower delivery fails
In the past years, we have seen incidents as such happening and here are some takeaway to prevent huge disappointment on Valentine’s Day:
- Having a positive experience with a certain florist on non-Valentine’s day does not necessarily equate to their ability to handle Valentine’s Day.
Look up reviews and their past track record to help you make a better decision.
- Most people will be celebrating Valentine’s day on the 14 February itself.
Celebrating early by having flowers sent days earlier to reduce the risk of late flower delivery.
- Understanding the business model of certain florist works too.
Eg. I personally understand that Bloomen will only accept the number of orders he can handle.
- Spend within your means!
There is no reason to be blowing your month’s budget just for Valentine’s Day!
- Each florist has their unique selling point, be it affordability or their artisan design, find the one that suits your message (and budget) the most!
Best florists in Singapore this Valentine’s Day 2021
1. Anndol Floral
- Price Range: $65 to $100
- Delivery charges: Free
- When to order: 2 days in advance
- Website: anndolfloral.com
- Instagram: @anndol.floral
- Promo code: $15 off Valentine’s Collection, ends on 31 Jan 2021
2. Bloom Room
- Price Range: $75 – $288
- Delivery charges: $15 per bouquet/arrangement
- When to order:
When to order Time to order Earliest delivery time Monday - Saturday 10am - 12pm 3pm - 6pm (Same day) 12pm - 6pm 10am - 2pm (Next working day) After 6pm 2pm - 6pm Sunday & Public Holiday All Day 2pm - 6pm (Next Working Day)
Source: bloomroom.sg
- Website: www.bloomroom.sg
- Instagram: @bloomroomsg
- Contact: flowers@bloomroom.sg or +65 6447 0217
3. Bloomen
- Price Range: From $80
- Delivery charges: $15 per bouquet
- When to order: Contact Bloomen for more info
- Website: www.bloomen.co
- Instagram: @bloomen.co
- Promo code: –
4. FarEastFlora.com
- Price Range: $74.79 to $5,349.89
- Delivery charges: –
- When to order: Anytime
- Website: www.fareastflora.com
- Instagram: @fareastflora
- Contact: info@FarEastFlora.com or +65 6251 2323
5. Floraison Studio
- Price Range: $109 to $159
- Delivery charges: Free with min purchase of $49, $15 on weekends and public holidays
- When to order: 24 hours before actual delivery
- Website: https://www.floraisonstudio.com/
- Instagram: @floraisonstudio
- Contact: flowers@floraisonstudio.com or +65 91189202
- Promo: 10 per cent off and free delivery for all orders placed before 31 Jan 2021 in VDAY 2021 collection with code “VDAY21”
6. Floral Garage
- Price Range: $30 – $135
- Delivery charges: $12 for 11 to 13 Feb, 15 to 16 Feb, $15 on Valentine’s Day
- When to order: Anytime for Valentine’s Day. eg. One can order at 9.59am for the 10am onwards (subjected to operational time slot)
- Website: www.floralgaragesg.com
- Instagram: @foralgaragesg
- Contact:service@floralgaragesg.com or +65 6282 2813
- Promo: 15 per cent discount on Valentine’s Period till 22 Jan 2021
7. Floral Magic
- Price Range: $100 – $150
- Delivery charges: $15 delivery
- When to order: 2 – 14 days in advance of delivery date
- Website: www.floralmagic.com.sg
- Instagram: @floralmagic_
- Contact: everyday@floralmagic.com.sg or +65 6337 6398
- Promo: –
8. Fleuriste
- Price Range: $185 – $195
- Delivery charges: –
- When to order: 2 – 14 days in advance of the delivery date (Valentine’s day collection will be available for delivery between 14 to 18 Feb 2021)
- Website: www.fleuriste.sg
- Instagram: @fleuriste.sg
- Contact: hello@fleuriste.sg or +65 90685320
- Promo: –
9. First Sight Florist
- Price Range: $35 – $138
- Delivery charges: $15 delivery charge
- When to order: Order 3 days in advance
- Website: https://firstsightsg.com
- Instagram: @firstsight_sg
- Contact: firstsightsingapore@gmail.com
- Promo: –
10. Happy Bunch
- Price Range: $25 to $35
- Delivery charges: Free
- When to order: A day before the delivery date
- Website: www.happybunch.com.sg
- Instagram: @happybunchsg
- Contact: hi@happybunch.com.sg, chat via live chat function on website
- Promo: $5 off early bird promo for orders placed before Jan 24, 2021
11. Jan’s Floristry
- Price Range: $9 to $199
- Delivery charges: $15, Delivery service only available for minimum purchase of $60
- When to order: Valentine’s Day orders are only available on Feb 13 and 14, 2021
- Website: www.jansfloristry.com/
- Instagram: @jansfloristry.sg
- Contact: +65 94315913, jansfloristry@gmail.com
- Promo: 10 per cent early bird discount for orders made before Feb 7, 2021
12. Posies of Love
- Price Range: $55 to $109
- Delivery charges: Free
- When to order: One-day interval from the date of order
- Website: posiesoflove.com
- Instagram: @posies.of.love
- Contact: hello.posiesoflove@gmail.com
- Promo: –
13. Renee’s Floral
- Price Range: $60 to $78
- Delivery charges: Free for Sengkang and Punggol, $15 for other areas
- Delivery Timing: 11am to 8pm
- When to order: –
- Website: Facebook
- Instagram: @reneesfloral.sg
- Contact: +65 8498 1891
14. Roses Only
- Price Range: $95 – $898
- Delivery charges: Free
- Delivery Timing: 8am to 6pm (no special delivery timings can be requested)
- When to order: Any changes to be made before Feb 10, 2021
- Website: https://rosesonly.com.sg
- Instagram: @rosesonlysg
- Contact: info.sg@rosesonlyasia.com or +65 6256 1818
- Promo code: –
15. The Bloom Box
- Price Range: $42 to $72
- Delivery charges: Free
- When to order: By 12pm on the day itself
- Website: thebloombox.com.sg/
- Instagram: @thebloomboxsg
- Contact: hello@thebloombox.com.sg
- Promo: Early bird promo until Jan 31, 2021
16. The Enchanted Tree
- Price Range: $30 – $150 (Valentine’s Picks will be launched in end-Jan)
- Delivery charges: None
- When to order:
Before 12pm of delivery day to be delivered by 6pm, Valentine’s period would be Feb 12 to 15, 2021
- Website: www.theenchantedtree.com.sg
- Instagram: @theenchantedtreesg
- Contact: +65 6588 2088
- Promo code: –
17. Windflower Florist
- Price Range: $46.90 to $160
- Delivery charges: Free
- When to order: Cut-off dates for changes made on delivery details:
- Feb 12th orders – 12pm on Feb 11th
- Feb 13th and 14th orders – 12pm on Feb 12th
- Feb 15th orders – 12pm on Feb 14th
- Website: Windflower Florist
- Instagram: @windflowerflorist
- Contact: +65 9785 2570
- Promo: Early Bird discount of 10per cent for all orders made for Feb 12 - 15, 2021, till Jan 31, 2021
18. Xpressflower
- Price Range: $115.56 to $297.46
- Delivery charges: Free to $32.10
- When to order: Last order by 9pm
- Website: www.xpressflower.com
- Instagram: @xpressflower_singapore
- Contact: +65 6280 1007
- Promo: Use code “ VDAY2021 ” enjoy 15 per cent off for the Valentine’s Day Collection, extra 5 per cent after signing up for online membership
19. 24 Hrs City Florist
- Price Range: $89 – $600
- Delivery charges: Free office hours delivery, $15 per bouquet on Valentine’s Day
- When to order: Same day delivery to be submitted by 8pm
- Website: https://www.24hrscityflorist.com
- Instagram: @24hrscityflorist.com
- Contact: +65 6396 4222
- Promo: –
Further reading – types of Valentine’s Day flowers and their meaning
Each type of flower comes with meaning which might be of interest to you, especially on this special day. The last thing you want is to be spending on a bouquet that carries the wrong meaning.
|Flower Name
|Meaning
|Peony
|Happy life, happy marriage, good health and prosperity.
|Ranunculus
|Conveys a message that the receiver is attractive and charming.
|Sunflower
|Symbol of dedicated love.
|Tulip
|Symbolises fame and perfect love
|Roses
|Red Roses
|Conveys deep emotions, be it love, longing or desire.
|White Roses
|Purity, chastity and innocence.
|Yellow Roses
|Friendship and care.
|Pink Roses
|Admiration, joy and gratitude
|Orange Roses
|Passion and energy
|Blue Roses
|Desire for unattainable.
" I can't have you but I can't stop thinking about you."
|Black Roses
|Death and farewell
The number of roses and what it means
|Number of roses
|Meaning
|1
|Love at first sight, or "you are still the one"
|2
|Mutual love
|3
|"I love you"
|6
|"I want to be yours."
|9
|Eternal Love
"I want to be with you forever."
|10
|Perfect 10
"You are perfection"
|12
|"Be Mine"
|13
|Secret Admirer
|15
|"I'm sorry"
|20
|Sincerity
|21
|"I am dedicated to you."
|24
|"I'm yours"
|36
|"Head over heels in love"
|40
|"My love for you is genuine."
|50 and above
|Significant message of love. And a even louder message: "I AM RICH".
