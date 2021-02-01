The ultimate lover's guide: Valentine's Day flowers price comparison 2021

Valentine’s Day 2021

If there’s ever a time to confess your feelings to someone.

Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to choose one of these unique date ideas , summon that inner courage in you, and just go for it!

And guys, while you’re planning a date, don’t forget to get her some flowers.

Even if she says there’s absolutely no need to get her anything.

Seriously.

Don’t take her word for it.

Just get that damn bouquet of flowers .

And if you’re on a tight budget, fret not.

Here’re a couple of Valentine’s Day flower options (and promos) which you can use to get your Valentine’s Day flowers.

TL;DR: Cheapest Valentine’s Day flowers and florists promo codes

Florist Cheapest Bouquet Most Expensive Bouquet Promotion Anndol Floral $65 $100 $15 off Valentine's Collection, ends on Jan 31, 2021 Bloom Room $75 $288 - Bloomen $80 - - Fareastflora.com $74.79 $5,349.89 - Floraison Studio $109 $159 10 per cent and free delivery for orders placed before Jan 31, 2021 with code 'VDAY21' Floral Garage $30 $135 15 per cent discount on Valentine’s Period till Jan 22, 2021 Floral Magic $100 $150 - Fleuriste $185 $195 - First Sight Florist $35 $138 - Happy Bunch $25 $35 $5 off early bird promo for orders placed before Jan 24, 2021 Jan's Floristry $9 $199 10 per cent early bird discount for orders made before Feb 7, 2021 Posies of Love $55 $109 - Renee's Floral $60 $78 - Roses Only $95 $898 - The Bloom Box $42 $72 Early bird promo until Jan 31, 2021 The Enchanted Tree $30 $150 - Windflower Florist $46.90 $160 10 per cent for all orders made for Feb 12- 15, 2021, till Jan 31, 2021 Xpressflower $115.56 $297.46 Use code "VDAY2021" enjoy 15 per cent off for the Valentine's Day Collection, extra 5 per cent after signing up for online membership 24 Hrs City Florist $89 $600 -

Since you’ve saved a bit on the flowers, you might wanna consider throwing in an affordable staycation to really up the romance…

Ways to prevent a huge disappointment this Valentine’s Day

The demand for flower delivery tends to sky-rocket closer to the period of Valentine’s Day.

While Valentine’s Day means good business for florists, the exponential increase in demand pushes the logistic management of the florists to the extreme. Unless the florist is well-prepared to deal with such demands, there is a chance that your Valentine’s Day can be ruined by how irresponsible some of these florists are.

How to prevent Valentine’s Day flower delivery fails

In the past years, we have seen incidents as such happening and here are some takeaway to prevent huge disappointment on Valentine’s Day:

Having a positive experience with a certain florist on non-Valentine’s day does not necessarily equate to their ability to handle Valentine’s Day.

Look up reviews and their past track record to help you make a better decision.

Celebrating early by having flowers sent days earlier to reduce the risk of late flower delivery.

Eg. I personally understand that Bloomen will only accept the number of orders he can handle.

There is no reason to be blowing your month’s budget just for Valentine’s Day!

Best florists in Singapore this Valentine’s Day 2021

1. Anndol Floral

Price Range: $65 to $100

Delivery charges: Free

When to order: 2 days in advance

Website: anndolfloral.com

Instagram: @anndol.floral

Promo code: $15 off Valentine’s Collection, ends on 31 Jan 2021

2. Bloom Room

Price Range: $75 – $288

Delivery charges: $15 per bouquet/arrangement

When to order: When to order Time to order Earliest delivery time Monday - Saturday 10am - 12pm 3pm - 6pm (Same day) 12pm - 6pm 10am - 2pm (Next working day) After 6pm 2pm - 6pm Sunday & Public Holiday All Day 2pm - 6pm (Next Working Day)

Source: bloomroom.sg

Website: www.bloomroom.sg

Instagram: @bloomroomsg

Contact: flowers@bloomroom.sg or +65 6447 0217

3. Bloomen

Price Range: From $80

Delivery charges: $15 per bouquet

When to order: Contact Bloomen for more info

Website: www.bloomen.co

Instagram: @bloomen.co

Promo code: –

4. FarEastFlora.com

Price Range: $74.79 to $5,349.89

Delivery charges: –

When to order: Anytime

Website: www.fareastflora.com

Instagram: @fareastflora

Contact: info@FarEastFlora.com or +65 6251 2323

5. Floraison Studio

Price Range: $109 to $159

Delivery charges: Free with min purchase of $49, $15 on weekends and public holidays

When to order: 24 hours before actual delivery

Website: https://www.floraisonstudio.com/

Instagram: @floraisonstudio

Contact: flowers@floraisonstudio.com or +65 91189202

Promo: 10 per cent off and free delivery for all orders placed before 31 Jan 2021 in VDAY 2021 collection with code “VDAY21”

6. Floral Garage

Price Range: $30 – $135

Delivery charges: $12 for 11 to 13 Feb, 15 to 16 Feb, $15 on Valentine’s Day

When to order: Anytime for Valentine’s Day. eg. One can order at 9.59am for the 10am onwards (subjected to operational time slot)

Website: www.floralgaragesg.com

Instagram: @foralgaragesg

Contact:service@floralgaragesg.com or +65 6282 2813

Promo: 15 per cent discount on Valentine’s Period till 22 Jan 2021

7. Floral Magic

Price Range: $100 – $150

Delivery charges: $15 delivery

When to order: 2 – 14 days in advance of delivery date

Website: www.floralmagic.com.sg

Instagram: @floralmagic_

Contact: everyday@floralmagic.com.sg or +65 6337 6398

Promo: –

8. Fleuriste

Price Range: $185 – $195

Delivery charges: –

When to order: 2 – 14 days in advance of the delivery date (Valentine’s day collection will be available for delivery between 14 to 18 Feb 2021)

Website: www.fleuriste.sg

Instagram: @fleuriste.sg

Contact: hello@fleuriste.sg or +65 90685320

Promo: –

9. First Sight Florist

Price Range: $35 – $138

Delivery charges: $15 delivery charge

When to order: Order 3 days in advance

Website: https://firstsightsg.com

Instagram: @firstsight_sg

Contact: firstsightsingapore@gmail.com

Promo: –

10. Happy Bunch

Price Range: $25 to $35

Delivery charges: Free

When to order: A day before the delivery date

Website: www.happybunch.com.sg

Instagram: @happybunchsg

Contact: hi@happybunch.com.sg, chat via live chat function on website

Promo: $5 off early bird promo for orders placed before Jan 24, 2021

11. Jan’s Floristry

Price Range: $9 to $199

Delivery charges: $15, Delivery service only available for minimum purchase of $60

When to order: Valentine’s Day orders are only available on Feb 13 and 14, 2021

Website: www.jansfloristry.com/

Instagram: @jansfloristry.sg

Contact: +65 94315913, jansfloristry@gmail.com

Promo: 10 per cent early bird discount for orders made before Feb 7, 2021

12. Posies of Love

Price Range: $55 to $109

Delivery charges: Free

When to order: One-day interval from the date of order

Website: posiesoflove.com

Instagram: @posies.of.love

Contact: hello.posiesoflove@gmail.com

Promo: –

13. Renee’s Floral

Price Range: $60 to $78

Delivery charges: Free for Sengkang and Punggol, $15 for other areas

Delivery Timing: 11am to 8pm

When to order: –

Website: Facebook

Instagram: @reneesfloral.sg

Contact: +65 8498 1891

14. Roses Only

Price Range: $95 – $898

Delivery charges: Free

Delivery Timing: 8am to 6pm (no special delivery timings can be requested)

When to order: Any changes to be made before Feb 10, 2021

Website: https://rosesonly.com.sg

Instagram: @rosesonlysg

Contact: info.sg@rosesonlyasia.com or +65 6256 1818

Promo code: –

15. The Bloom Box

Price Range: $42 to $72

Delivery charges: Free

When to order: By 12pm on the day itself

Website: thebloombox.com.sg/

Instagram: @thebloomboxsg

Contact: hello@thebloombox.com.sg

Promo: Early bird promo until Jan 31, 2021

16. The Enchanted Tree

Price Range: $30 – $150 (Valentine’s Picks will be launched in end-Jan)

Delivery charges: None

When to order:

Before 12pm of delivery day to be delivered by 6pm, Valentine’s period would be Feb 12 to 15, 2021

Before 12pm of delivery day to be delivered by 6pm, Valentine’s period would be Feb 12 to 15, 2021 Website: www.theenchantedtree.com.sg

Instagram: @theenchantedtreesg

Contact: +65 6588 2088

Promo code: –

17. Windflower Florist

Price Range: $46.90 to $160

Delivery charges: Free

When to order: Cut-off dates for changes made on delivery details: Feb 12th orders – 12pm on Feb 11th Feb 13th and 14th orders – 12pm on Feb 12th Feb 15th orders – 12pm on Feb 14th

Website: Windflower Florist

Instagram: @windflowerflorist

Contact: +65 9785 2570

Promo: Early Bird discount of 10per cent for all orders made for Feb 12 - 15, 2021, till Jan 31, 2021

18. Xpressflower

Price Range: $115.56 to $297.46

Delivery charges: Free to $32.10

When to order: Last order by 9pm

Website: www.xpressflower.com

Instagram: @xpressflower_singapore

Contact: +65 6280 1007

Promo: Use code “ VDAY2021 ” enjoy 15 per cent off for the Valentine’s Day Collection, extra 5 per cent after signing up for online membership

19. 24 Hrs City Florist

Price Range: $89 – $600

Delivery charges: Free office hours delivery, $15 per bouquet on Valentine’s Day

When to order: Same day delivery to be submitted by 8pm

Website: https://www.24hrscityflorist.com

Instagram: @24hrscityflorist.com

Contact: +65 6396 4222

Promo: –

Further reading – types of Valentine’s Day flowers and their meaning

Each type of flower comes with meaning which might be of interest to you, especially on this special day. The last thing you want is to be spending on a bouquet that carries the wrong meaning.

Flower Name Meaning Peony Happy life, happy marriage, good health and prosperity. Ranunculus Conveys a message that the receiver is attractive and charming. Sunflower Symbol of dedicated love. Tulip Symbolises fame and perfect love Roses Red Roses Conveys deep emotions, be it love, longing or desire. White Roses Purity, chastity and innocence. Yellow Roses Friendship and care. Pink Roses Admiration, joy and gratitude Orange Roses Passion and energy Blue Roses Desire for unattainable.

" I can't have you but I can't stop thinking about you." Black Roses Death and farewell

The number of roses and what it means

Number of roses Meaning 1 Love at first sight, or "you are still the one" 2 Mutual love 3 "I love you" 6 "I want to be yours." 9 Eternal Love

"I want to be with you forever." 10 Perfect 10

"You are perfection" 12 "Be Mine" 13 Secret Admirer 15 "I'm sorry" 20 Sincerity 21 "I am dedicated to you." 24 "I'm yours" 36 "Head over heels in love" 40 "My love for you is genuine." 50 and above Significant message of love. And a even louder message: "I AM RICH".

This article was first published in Seedly.