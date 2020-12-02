The ultimate Singapore Christmas gift guide

Christmas shopping will be a breeze this year.

‘Tis the season of giving with these Christmas gift ideas in Singapore!

Scouring the internet for some gift ideas this Christmas? We’ve combed sunny Singapore to bring you this handy guide to the best Christmas gifts .

Check out our list of Christmas gift ideas below for…

The gadget fan

Smart tech to make life a little easier…check out some gadget Christmas gift ideas below!

HP Sprocket Photo Printer

PHOTO: HP

This Bluetooth-activated pocket printer is perfect to document all the holiday memories. Buy it here.

Price: $199

Kindle Paperwhite Generation 4

PHOTO: Kindle

Take all your favourite books with you, wherever you go with the latest Kindle Paperwhite Gen4. Buy it here.

Price: $205

Fitbit Charge 4

PHOTO: Fitbit

Keep track of your fitness progress and vitals with the Fitbit Charge 4! Shop this and other Fitbit products here.

Price: $198

Theragun Mini

PHOTO: Theragun

Relieve those tight muscle knots with this mini muscle massager. Buy it here.

Price: $279

Google Nest Mini bluetooth speaker

PHOTO: Google

Audiophiles will love the newly-launched Google Nest Mini for their home, engineered for sound with twice the bass, available at Courts. Get it here.

Price: $55

Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE™ 3-in-1 Wireless Charger

PHOTO: Apple

Ideal for nightstands, this 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Dock provides wireless charging power to your Apple devices while you sleep. Available only at Apple. Get it here.

Price: $194

Ember Temperature Control Mug

PHOTO: Ember

A heaven-sent product for all WFH peeps – your drinks will never go cold and stale again with this Ember Temperature Control Mug.

Price: $169

Nutri Bullet

PHOTO: Nutri Bullet

This multi-purpose blender and food processor is known to extract, break down, pulverize and emulsify foods to access the hidden nutrition. They can even bust open seeds, cracks through stems and shred through tough skins. Get yours here today.

Price: $159.20

The Beauty & wellness lover

With homegrown brands in Singapore offering unique, humid-friendly skincare products, why not gift them this Christmas? These are some of our favourites.

PowerMatt liquid lipsticks

PHOTO: Sceptr

This mask-proof lipstick is named after strong women visionary. It even doubles as a waterproof eyeshadow too, we love versatile products! Get yours here today!

Price: $40

Souffle Beauty's Full Souffle Skincare set

PHOTO: Souffle Beauty

Created to suit Singapore’s humid weather, this local skincare brand, Souffle Beauty, produces products that contain probiotics, antioxidants and rose ingredients. Get yours here.

Price: $135

LUSH Cosmetics Christmas gift sets

PHOTO: Lush

From under $35 to $65 and above, shop a range of Christmas gift sets from LUSH! The one pictured is the Rosie gift set complete with a bath bomb, body conditioner, shower gel and body spray.

Price: from $30

Urban Decay Naked ultraviolet eyeshadow palette

PHOTO: Urban Decay

A great New Years’ Eve look for everything 2021. Get yours at Sephora here.

Price: $83

The Major Foodie

From alcohol-free beverages to premium wine – these Christmas gift ideas below make great housewarming gifts too!

Noel Gifts

PHOTO: Noel Gifts

Festive gifts hamper sets from the Santa’s Box (Christmas Evergreen) collection are decked in Santa’s suits; the majestic gift sets of delight will also be a wondrous surprise for the occasion.

You can also personalise these gift hampers for an added touch to your corporate gifts. (Additional charges may apply.) Countdown to Christmas with these fine gifts crafted by Noel Gifts.

Call 6299 1155 or visit bit.ly/NoelXMTF to order now!

Price: from $60

Free Spirit

PHOTO: Free Spirit

Free Spirit is an SG-based alcohol-free beverage brand that allows consumers to enjoy sophisticated adult drinks without being relegated to sweet sodas and mocktails.

Shop from alcohol-free beer, wine and even champagne, get yours here! Alternatively, the brand’s sample pack works as a perfect Christmas gift.

Price: $49.50 (sample pack)

PrimOli

PHOTO: PrimOli

PrimOli offers a wide range of extra virgin olive oils produced and bottled in Italy’s finest olive-growing areas that bear the European PDO/PGI certification. Buy them on RedMart here.

Price: from $16.90

I Sabbioni wine

PHOTO: I Sabbioni

Made in one of the finest wineries in Italy, gifting I Sabbioni wines are sure to be a pleaser. Buy them on RedMart here.

Price: from $39

Atlas curated gin sets

PHOTO: Instagram/atlasbarsg

The award-winning Atlas team has expertly curated a special gin, four tonic pairings, a garnish, and two handcrafted cocktails made with the featured gin, complete with three recipe cards so that drinks can be replicated at home. A wonderful gift for Christmas. Shop them here.

Price: from $118

Oh My Goodness! Gift bag of goodness

PHOTO: Oh My Goodness

Gift gluten-, dairy-, refined sugar-, yeast- and gum-free halal treats this Christmas with Oh My Goodness! Choose from the signature dark chocolate cake, vegan lemon raspberry cake, banana zucchini bread, vegan walnut carrot cake or gluten-free pandan cake. Buy them here.

Price: from $120

The decor & entertainment aficionado

Home decor, art pieces, books – yep you got it!

ARELI Designs home decor

ARELI Designs

ARELI Designs is an SG-based online boutique that curates contemporary chic home accessories, sourced from all over the world.

This Christmas season, with a stunning range of items including decorative figurines, ginger jars, lamps, decorative boxes, vases, photo frames and much more, these make perfect presents for loved ones. Shop them here.

Price: from $10

Christian Pendelio's Paintings

PHOTO: Ode To Art

Work: “Love Crosses All The Winters” (Oil on Canvas, 180cm x 60cm)

Revel in the wonderful festive atmosphere with Christian Pendelio’s dreamy wintry paintings! Well-known for his whimsical art style, Christian Pendelio is a self-taught artist born in 1967 in Toulouse, France. Support and buy his works on Ode To Art here.

Price: from US$2,900 (S$3,880)

Dae Byu's art sculptures

PHOTO: Ode To Art

Work: “To Home” (2019, Fiber Resin, 73 x 35 x 75 cm)

Byu is an excellent fable teller. His continuous “animal-human” motif is a metaphorical interpretation of modern society, that brings subjects that have been ignored or considered secondary into the foreground.

The meaning in his works of art has endless interpretive potential as the artist deals with issues in a subjective approach. Support and buy his works on Ode To Art here.

Price: from $6,600

Elizabeth Langreiter's artworks

PHOTO: Ode To Art

Work: “Golden Days” (2019, Mixed Medium on Canvas, 91.5 x 183.5 cm)

Australian artist Elizabeth Langreiter’s unique mixed media works offer viewers a delightful escape to paradise through their combination of patterns, colour, and interesting textures as well as their unique aerial perspective.

Her works are influenced by her childhood memories of swimming, sunbathing and enjoying the outdoors in sunny Australia, and feature many little three-dimensional figures enjoying such pastimes. Support and buy her works on Ode To Art here.

Price: from US$1,300 (S$1,740)

The Skin Deep's "The { } And" Relationship Card Game

PHOTO: The Skin Deep

As featured in the widely popular The Skin Deep YouTube channel, this brand is committed to inculcating deeper human connections via meaningful conversations. Their cards contain questions that help to really dig deep and facilitate important conversations. Might be a good idea for Christmas! Buy them here.

Price: from US$24.99 (S$33.44)

The Red Dot Melting Pot cookbook

PHOTO: Iccs.org

Presented by the International Cooking Club Singapore (ICCS), The Red Dot Melting Pot houses 223 recipes of SG’s most cherished dishes spanning 75 countries from 11 regions across the world. Travel to the heart of Singapore and discover a celebration of diversity in culture and food. Buy the book here.

Price: $90

Esquire Dress Code: A Man's Guide To Personal Style

PHOTO: Book Depository

Esquire Dress Code is the definitive guide to what men need to know in order to dress well, look stylish and create a signature look.

Price: from $40

Scribolo's Giant Colouring Poster Of Singapore

PHOTO: Scribolo

Measuring 145 cm wide and 58 cm tall, this giant roll-out poster is a kid-friendly gift that’s perfect for stay-in home days. Buy it here.

Price: $32

Louise Hill Design's "We Love Singapore" canvas

PHOTO: Louise Hill Design

Louise Hill is an SG-based designer and artist specialising in illustration and detailed artwork. Buy her “We Love Singapore” canvas available in six different sizes here.

Price: from $440

To Be Calm fragrances luxury large soy candle

PHOTO: To Be Calm

This pine-, cedar- and rose-scented soy candle will definitely waft in the Christmas spirit. Buy it here!

Price: $80

Table Tales Singapore 2020

PHOTO: Table Tales

Peruse 12 dining destinations specially curated by Tables Tables. You can also enjoy a complimentary main course or 20% off two set menus. Your book will be signed at every restaurant, making it your personal keepsake. Add to cart here.

Price: $69

The Body Shop's advent calendar gift set

PHOTO: The Body Shop

With a collection of The Body Shop‘s well-loved skin and hair care items, this would make a perfect gift to count down Christmas. Get it here.

Price: $89

This article was first published in The Finder.