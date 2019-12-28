The ultimate Singapore food guide to help you discover the delicious eats here

C

CAI

Food-centre shorthand for “green leafy vegetables”, choose from kailan (Chinese broccoli), kangkong (water spinach) and more as part of a healthy diet.

CARROT CAKE

Not a cake. No carrots. Instead, in this chai tow kway, you’ll find rice flour and white radish, sometimes fried with dark soy sauce. Try radish cake and yam cake, too.

CENTURY EGG

This delicacy is what you get when you preserve eggs for several weeks or months.

The process not only turns the egg white to brown and the yolk to grey, it also turns it gelatinous with a pungent smell and a creamy, earthy-flavour.

CHENDOL

This sweet iced dessert comes with toppings like green rice flour jelly, red beans, coconut milk and gula melaka.

CHICKEN RICE

For the ultimate in SG comfort food, tuck into some fragrant rice that’s cooked with chicken stock and pandan (screwpine) leaves, and served with chewy chicken slices on top and clear soup on the side.

Drizzle on sauce – chilli, garlic or thick black soy – to be extra-authentic. Tip: If you’re tired of chicken, try duck or char siew (barbecued pork) rice.

CHILLI CRAB

Love spiced seafood? Don’t miss one of the national dishes, ranked among the world’s 50 most delicious foods by CNN.

Less sweet but spicy variations: black pepper or white pepper crab.

CHIN CHOW

Also called grass jelly, it’s found in many parts of Asia. Here, it’s in refreshing desserts and even bubble tea

CONGEE

Many Singaporeans count this humble, lightly-flavoured rice porridge dish as the ultimate comfort food for breakfast or supper.

CURRY PUFF

Popular across Southeast Asia, these savoury pie-like snacks are usually filled with chicken and potatoes but these days, the possibilities for fillings are endless!