The ultimate Singapore food guide to help you discover the delicious eats here

Muneerah Bee
The Finder

New to the little red dot? Consult this handy A-to-Z of local eats to help you navigate your way through the food-scape of the island.

A
ANG KU KUEH

This “red tortoise cake” has a sweet filling inside glutinuous rice flour skin and makes an auspicious gift during a baby’s 100-days celebration.

B

BAO

🥢 #包子 #bao

A fluffy bun with meat, bean, or other sweet or savoury fillings that makes for a quick and satisfying snack.

BEE HOON

For a light meal, this rice vermicelli is an economic and fuss-free option.

BIRYANI

Originating from the Indian subcontinent, this yellow, mixed rice dish is served with different kinds of meat.

BUBBLE TEA

This Taiwanese teabased drink with tapioca “bubbles” is all the rage, and there’s always a new variation to try!

C

CAI

Food-centre shorthand for “green leafy vegetables”, choose from kailan (Chinese broccoli), kangkong (water spinach) and more as part of a healthy diet.

CARROT CAKE

Not a cake. No carrots. Instead, in this chai tow kway, you’ll find rice flour and white radish, sometimes fried with dark soy sauce. Try radish cake and yam cake, too.

CENTURY EGG

This delicacy is what you get when you preserve eggs for several weeks or months.

The process not only turns the egg white to brown and the yolk to grey, it also turns it gelatinous with a pungent smell and a creamy, earthy-flavour.

CHENDOL

This sweet iced dessert comes with toppings like green rice flour jelly, red beans, coconut milk and gula melaka.

CHICKEN RICE

For the ultimate in SG comfort food, tuck into some fragrant rice that’s cooked with chicken stock and pandan (screwpine) leaves, and served with chewy chicken slices on top and clear soup on the side.

Drizzle on sauce – chilli, garlic or thick black soy – to be extra-authentic. Tip: If you’re tired of chicken, try duck or char siew (barbecued pork) rice.

CHILLI CRAB

Love spiced seafood? Don’t miss one of the national dishes, ranked among the world’s 50 most delicious foods by CNN.

Less sweet but spicy variations: black pepper or white pepper crab.

CHIN CHOW

Also called grass jelly, it’s found in many parts of Asia. Here, it’s in refreshing desserts and even bubble tea

CONGEE

Many Singaporeans count this humble, lightly-flavoured rice porridge dish as the ultimate comfort food for breakfast or supper.

CURRY PUFF

Popular across Southeast Asia, these savoury pie-like snacks are usually filled with chicken and potatoes but these days, the possibilities for fillings are endless!

D

DIM SUM 

A popular Cantonese cuisine, consisting of a variety of small or sharing plates, and traditionally paired with Chinese tea for a relaxing brunch or whenever-meal.

DURIAN

You can’t live in SG and not try this husky, odoriferous king of fruits (at least once!). Sure, it’s an acquired taste but you might just love it.

E

ENCHI KEBIN

Get a taste of Nonya (Peranakan) fried chicken and spot the traces of coconut milk and spices on your tongue. Alternate spelling: inchi kabin.

EURASIAN CUSINE

Spot the East-meets- West infl uences in kari debal (devil’s curry), babi assam (pork in tamarind sauce), shepherd’s pie, kueh koci (sweet dumplings) or fluffy, butter and semolina sugee cakes from this important ethnic community.

F

FISHBALL NOODLES 

Served dry or in soup and topped with fried shallots, this is one of the many classic comfort dishes for Singaporeans.

FROG LEGS 

Have you tried this amphibian meat yet? Head straight to Geylang to sample them in spring onion or white pepper sauceggs, or even in porridge, if not!

FISH HEAD CURRY 

Ini ga nyambung ya dengan masakan yg lain 😅 soalnya lebih selera ikan dimasak gulai dr pada di tim 😁 Homecook ~ Gulai Ikan Kakap / Hot and Spicy Curry Snapper Fish 🐟------------Resep Gulai Ikan------------🐟 Bahan: 1 ekor ikan kakap / 1 buah kepala ikan kakap ukuran besar 4 lembar daun salam 1 lembar daun kunyit potong2 4 Lembar daun jeruk 1 potong asam kandis 5cm Lengkuas memarkan 2 batang sereh memarkan  1250ml santan cair 250 ml santan kental garam, gula dan cabe rawit  secukupnya Bumbu dihaluskan: 10 butir bawang merah 5 butir bawang putih 6 butir kemiri 1sdt ketumbar 10 buah cabe merah 4cm jahe 1 ruas kunyit bakar Cara: - Cuci bersih ikan, lumuri dgn perasan air jeruk nipis, diamkan 15 menit kemudian tiriskan - Tumis bumbu halus dan bahan lainnya sampai harum dengan minyak secukupnya. Tambahkan santan encer masak sampai mendidih, kecilkan api sambil diaduk. - Masukkan ikan / kepala ikan da cabe rawit, masak hingga hampir matang, tambahkan santan kental. Beri garam dan gula, koreksi rasa dan masak sampai matang. - Boleh di tambah telur rebus. Siap disajikan. #homecook #homecooked #spicycurry #curryfish #curryfishhead #snapperfish #fishheadcurry #homecookedmeal #lunch #mylunch #mykitchen #mycooking #homemeal #asiancooking #simplecooking #foodpics #foodgallery #spicyfood #masakannusantara #indonesianfood #makansiang #kulinerindonesia #resepmasakan #masakanrumahan #masakanpadang #fotomasak #doyancooking #gulaiikan #ikankakap #cookingbyfenz

The Peranakan, Indian, Malay and Chinese communities in SG have their own take on this sweet-sour dish.

Taste them all to figure out your preferred version? We dare you to eat the fish eyes!

G

GORENG PISANG

These deep-fried banana fritters are best eaten piping hot as an afternoon snack.

GULA MELAKA

You’ll find this palm sugar in various preparations, from a crunchy caramelised paste to a dark syrup, in a lot of traditional snacks and desserts.

GULAB JAMUN

Must-try while you’re in Little India: this ultra-sweet dessert – milk-based balls, deep-fried in ghee and drowned in cardamom-infused rose syrup.

H

HALAL

Halal – or “permitted” in Arabic – food caters to the Muslim population. Dishes containing pork or alcohol are prohibited.

HIGH TEA

The Little Red Dot is not short on places for an awesome afternoon tea. Look out for restaurants that include local-inspired bites in the menu. 

HOKKIEN MEE

The SG version of this dish usually refers to stir-fried noodles in a fragrant stock garnished with prawns, squid and pork belly.

I

ICE CREAM ROTI 

More commonly called “ice cream bread”, this is a slab of ice cream sandwiched in a folded piece of “rainbow” bread – an iconic cool snack on a hot day.

Another popular alternative: a thick slice of ice cream between two crispy wafers.

ICE KACHANG

This colourful “bean ice” dessert made from shaved ice, syrupand condensed milk will leave a sweet aftertaste on your lips.

J

JACKFRUIT 

Did you know this fruit is native to Singapore? Recently popularised as a meat substitute for vegan meals, this sweet and tasty fruit also stands on its own and is sold in slices.

K

KACANG PUTEH 

An assortment of nuts and other surprises, this humble savoury snack in a paper cone is an all-time favourite for many Singaporeans.

KAYA TOAST

A spread of sweet kaya (coconut and egg jam) between thin slices of toasted bread, is a traditional brekkie item that is best accompanied by a cup of hot kopi.

KUEH

Kueh (or kuih) can be a snack, dessert, pastry or cake, and these heritage treats come in different forms and flavours to satisfy all kinds of cravings.

KOPI

It’s always better to start with the positives, right ? ❤️ I’m a huge tea and coffee lover and whenever I visit a place I ensure that I try their local beverage. And so when a place alleges it sells Singapore’s oldest coffee, naturally I had to try it. This coffee is made with either evaporated or condensed milk or sometimes both depending on what you order. It is a sweet coffee quite similar to what we get in India. Under any circumstances do not be tempted to add sugar to your coffee as it may make it sickly sweet. But underneath all the sweetness it is a lovely coffee - rich and bitter. ❤️❤️ absolutely loved it!! ❤️ . . . . #singapore #singaporefood #singaporekopi #kopisingapore #coffee #coffeelovers #coffeeaddict #food #foodlovers #foodadventures #igfood #igcoffee #alvexplores #alvfoodadventures #explore #exploresingapore #instadaily #instapic #picoftheday #foodphotography #foodies #travelgram #travelholic #travelfood #travelfoodblogger #travelblogger #traveladdict #igsingapore #igtravel #streeteats

Ordering local kopi (coffee)? Start slow with kopi-O (sweet black), kopi-peng (sweet black coffee with condensed milk and ice), or kopi ta-bao (coffee to-go) before advancing to the rest of the SG kopi-lingo.

L

LAKSA

A spicy coconut milk-based noodle soup with Peranakan origins, this dish often makes it to the lists of “world’s best foods”.

M

MILO

Originally from Australia, this beloved brand of chocolate malt drink is served hot or chilled.

The best thing in the world. Really.

MURTABAK

Imagine a pan-fried egg-filled pancake or bread, stuff ed with minced meat and vegetables served with curry.

MURUKKU

Want something to munch on your movie nights, other than popcorn? Try this crunchy, savoury Indian snack!

N

NASI LEMAK 

This native Malay fare is a standard and stress-free set-up.

Fragrant rice, eggs, cucumber, peanuts and fried anchovies with sambal (spicy sauce), or your choice of meat. Have it for breakfast or any time you want.

NOODLES

There are so many types of noodle dishes here, from stir-fried to soupy! Choose from fishball noodles, laksa, wanton mee and many more.

Just please don’t ask for Singapore Noodles because that’s not a thing.

O

OTAH

You’ll know this succulent grilled fish meat from the banana leaf wrapped around it and its grilled aroma.

OYSTER OMLETTE

Besides the obvious combination of oyster and omelette, you’ll also find bits of potato starch in this savoury dish of orh luak.

P

PANDAN CAKE

You’ll recognise this green and fluffy sponge cake (made from the extract of screwpine plant leaves), but other pandan-flavoured snacks are also taking over SG.

PERANAKAN CUISINE

Also known as Nyonya cuisine, it combines Chinese, Malay and Portugese influences.

Try the babi buah keluak (seasoned pork rib stewed with kepayang tree seeds) and cincalok (fermented shrimps). Also, see enchi kabin, kueh, and popiah.

POPIAH

Grab these juicy fresh spring rolls – typically filled with prawns, vegetables and shredded yam bean – when you need a quick snack in between meals.

Q

QUAIL EGGS

These itty-bitty eggs are commonly seen and used in several dishes in this part of the world as a side dish, topping or in dishes such as quail eggs and ikan bilis sambal (anchovies in spicy sauce).

R

RENDANG 

Many in Southeast Asia were ready to defend this spicy red meat dish (served with rice) when its characteristics were challenged on a cooking reality show and we can see why.

This beef dish, stewed in coconut milk and spices, is NOT meant to be crispy.

ROJAK

“Mishmash” – that’s what it means, and that’s what you’ll get whether you order the Indian or Chinese version of this mixed salad dish.

ROTI PRATA

For this year’s Chefs’ Feast celebration at Tanjong Beach Club, The World’s 50 Best Restaurants has invited some of Singapore’s delicious hawkers stalls to the party. Stay tuned as we explore their history and, of course, share their mouth-watering dishes. First up is Mr Mohgan’s Prata! Mr Mohgan’s Super Crispy Roti Prata was founded in 2006 by Somasundram Mohgan, 52, and his wife. Somasundram’s career in prata first goes back to when he was 12, helping his mother, who was a hired cook at a now-defunct prata stall in the Alexandra area. “By the time I was 15, I could cook fish curry and dhal, and by 16, I was making prata at the stall,” recalls Somasundram. #Worlds50Best #Celebration #Singapore #Hawker #HawkerStall #Foodie #Travel #RotiPrata @visit_singapore @tanjongbeachclub Photos: @bibikgourmand

A versatile option for breakfast, lunch, dinner or supper, this fried flatbread that’s usually served with curry is definitely worth the calories.

S

SALTED EGG YOLK 

While it is traditionally made by soaking duck or chicken eggs in brine, you’ll also find this savoury ingredient in buns and chips.

SATAY

In SG, this skewered, grilled meat item typically comes with a special peanut sauce, slices of cucumber and onion plus ketupat (rice cubes), and is popular for communal dining, preferably in an open-air setting.

STEAMBOAT

Another perennial choice for feeding a group, there’s just something about sharing a meal with your loved ones over hot pot.

Throw in some prawns, leafy vegetables, sliced meat and mushrooms into the bubbling cauldrons in restaurants or portable hot pots at home.

SOYA BEANCURD

SG loved soy and tofu before they became a worldwide trend, and there’s always room in our tummy for some tau huay (soya beancurd).

T

TEH TARIK

This hot milk tea beverage comes with a show. Watch for how it’s transferred from one cup to another, earning its name as “pulled tea”.

TEMPEH

Made from fermented soya beans and served sliced, this is a healthy and nutritious source of protein for vegans.

THOSAI

#egg and #cheese #thosai for #dinner.

Hailing from South India, thosai is like a thin pancake dipped in tasty accompaniments. Skip the cutleries and use your fingers.

U

ULAM

Ulam is a traditional salad made with steamed or raw vegetables and is served with rice (nasi ulam) in Malay and Peranakan cuisine.

V

VADAI

Get the best of both worlds with this savoury South Indian fried snack, which is crispy on the outside but soft on the inside.

VINDALOO

This spicy and savoury Indian-influenced curry from Goa is also a hallmark Eurasian dish in SG.

W

WANTON MEE

Another Cantonese dish that has found a permanent spot in SG, you can choose dry or soupy noodles (mee) with small dumplings (wantons), barbecued pork and vegetables.

WESTERN FOOD

A catch-all term referring to Western-style comfort food found in food centres.

It includes everything from chicken cutlet served with coleslaw, to fried chicken wings and fried rice.

X

XIAO LONG BAO

These steamed Chinese soup dumplings served in signature bamboo baskets are a type of dim sum with a cooler moniker: XLB.

Y

YOUTIAO

Similar to churros, these doughnut-esqe fried Chinese breadsticks are eaten on their own for breakfast or served as a side dish during other meals.

YONG TAU FOO

While the main ingredients are tofu and meat paste, this dish can contain fish balls, crabsticks, bitter melon, lettuce, mushrooms and more!

Z

ZHI CHAR 

Christmas dinner 🎄

Not sure what to eat? Head to these Chinese food stalls and pick from a wide variety of affordable dishes that could rival home-cooked meals.

ON "CHOPING"
In hawker centres, customers will reserve (a.k.a. “chope”) a spot on the table with a packet of tissue paper, small umbrella or other such items. Sorry, those seats are taken.

ON SG'S HAWKER CULTURE
The Lion City recently nominated Hawker Culture in Singapore for the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Results will be revealed around the end of 2020. Stay tuned!

