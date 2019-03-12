Ultimate Singapore movie ticket price guide (2020 edition)

PHOTO: Pixabay
Sim Kang Heong
Dollars and Sense

Enjoying the art form of movies has never been better for the budget conscious and law abiding among us.

In addition to the traditional budget-friendly ways of renting movies from stores and kiosks or borrowing DVDs from the National Library Board's surprisingly comprehensive catalogue, the advent of services like Netflix, Amazon Video and Apple Movies allows Singaporeans to enjoy legal, high quality movies streamed right to their assortment of screens.

Despite these advances, the experience of enjoying the latest blockbusters or niche art films on the big screen with state of the art surround sound is an experience that cinemas alone can provide.

With a dizzying array of prices and timings by each of the cinema operators, it's easy not to bother comparing and just picking any cinema. By being a savvy movie-goer, you can save more than 10 per cent on a single ticket and potentially more if you're planning a family outing!

Below is a compiled guide across all major cinema operators in Singapore. Since we're concerned with getting the cheapest "cinema experience" for our money, we didn't include premiums like 3D or IMAX screenings, or "perks" like discounted popcorn combos.

PHOTO: Dollars and Sense

Public Holidays = PH

*Non-First Week and Sneaks

 

Monday to Thursday

Friday to Sunday, PH and PH Eve
Golden Village

$9* / $9.50

$13.50
Cathay Cineplexes

$9* / $9.50

$13* / $13.50
Shaw Theatres

$8.50* / $9.50

$13
WE Cinemas

$8.50* / $9.50

$12.50
FilmGarde

$9* / $9.50

$13.50

SENIOR CITIZENS (AGED 55 AND ABOVE)

 

Monday to Friday
(Non-PH and PH Eve)

Restrictions
Golden Village

$5

Before 6pm
Cathay Cineplexes

$5

Before 6pm
Shaw Theatres

$4

Before 6pm
FilmGarde

$5

Before 6pm
WE Cinemas

$4.50

Before 6pm

STUDENTS (PRIMARY, SECONDARY AND TERTIARY)

 

Monday to Wednesday
(Non-PH and PH Eve)

Thursday to Friday
(Non-PH and PH Eve)
Golden Village

$7 (Before 6pm)
Cathay Cineplexes

$6 (Tuesday, All Day) / $7 (Before 6pm)
Shaw Theatres

$6.50 (Before 6pm)
WE Cinemas

$7 (All Day)

$7 (Before 6pm)
FilmGarde

$7 (Before 6pm and only for Century Square outlet)

Getting senior citizen and student prices require you to make the purchases at the box office rather than buying online. If you really want to save money, you should be buying the tickets at the box office any way, because there is usually a "convenience fee" levied on patrons buying tickets online.

CREDIT CARD MOVIE TICKET PROMOTIONS

Cinema

Credit Card

Promotion
Golden Village

DBS/POSB Credit and Debit Cards or Paylah!

For online and Automated Ticketing Machines purchases on all days (except PH and PH eve) using DBS/POSB credit and debit cards or Paylah!, you enjoy a $1 discount for 2D & 3D movies.
Golden Village

HSBC Credit and Debit Cards

For online, iGV and Automated Ticketing Machines purchases on all days (except PH) using HSBC credit and debit cards, you enjoy a $1 discount for standard 2D movies.
Cathay Cineplexes

HSBC Visa Platinum

From now till 31 December 2019, pay for any standard 2D adult ticket using HSBC Visa Platinum to receive a child ticket for free.
Shaw Theatres

Maybank Platinium Visa

From now till 31 December 2019, get $3 off each standard 2D movie ticket when buying a minimum of 2 tickets with your Maybank Platinium Visa, capped at 4 tickets per day.

Discount for same-day purchases, and tickets must be for the same session. Offer limited to first 600 redemptions per month.
Shaw Theatres

OCBC

From now till 31 March 2020, enjoy $1 off standard 2D tickets for walk-in purchases when you pay using OCBC credit or debit cards. Valid for a maximum of 4 tickets per day, per cardholder.
Shaw Theatres

UnionPay

From now till 31 July 2020, charge your ticket purchase in-person to your Singapore-issued UnionPay card to get the second ticket free. Valid for first 1,000 redemptions per month, limited to 1 free ticket per day, per cardholder.
WE Cinemas

Amex, Citi, HSBC, Maybank, Standard Chartered, UOB credit cards.

$1 off standard 2D ticket purchases up to $12.50 at the box office. Minimum purchase of 2 tickets required, maximum of 10 per cardholder. Not valid on eve of public holidays and on public holidays.

OTHER MOVIE TICKET DISCOUNTS

Cinema

Partner

Promotion
Golden Village

AIA Vitality

AIA Vitality members can buy up to 2 discounted tickets per month at $3 off each.

Valid for online purchase on Golden Village website or the iGV mobile app. AIA Vitality members can login to get the promo code.
Cathay Cineplexes

HomeTeamNS

Every Saturday and Sunday, flash your HomeTeamNS card to enjoy 1-for-1 movie tickets. Offer limited to first 50 pairs a day. Promotion valid till 31 March 2020.
Cathay Cineplexes

Singtel

Every Saturday, login to My Singtel app and click on ‘Rewards > Arts & Entertainment > Cathay’ and flash the barcode at the box office to enjoy 1-for-1 tickets. Offer limited to first 500 each day.
Shaw Theatres

Kids

Free ticket for a child age 6 and below when an accompanying adult buys a full price ticket to a movie rated G, PG and PG 13. Valid for screenings before 2pm from Monday to Friday, excluding PH and PH eve.
Shaw Theatres

SAFRA

From now till 31 December 2019, SAFRA members can buy 2D movie tickets at the following prices:

– $7.5 (Monday – Thursday, except First Week Titles/Sneaks)
– $9 (Monday – Thursday, including First Week Titles/Sneaks)
– $10.50 (Friday – Sunday, PH and PH Eve)

Members need to produce SAFRA card in person for verification. SAFRA e-Card will be accepted in 2020. Offer limited to 10 tickets per person, per day.
Shaw Theatres

M1

From now till 31 December 2019, present your latest M1 bill or show the M1 logo on your phone when buying movie tickets to get the second ticket free. Offer is limited to the first 450 customers every Sunday.
Shaw Theatres

NTUC

Purchase movie vouchers for all 2D sessions at $9.
WE Cinemas

PAssion Card

$1 off standard 2D ticket purchases up to $12.50 at the box office. Minimum purchase of 2 tickets required, maximum of 10 per cardholder. Not valid on eve of public holidays and on public holidays.
WE Cinemas

Kids

Free ticket for a child age 6 and below when an accompanying adult buys a full price 2D movie ticket (up to $12.50) to a movie rated G, PG and PG 13. Not applicable for previews, super blockbusters or special screenings. Not valid on eve of public holidays and on public holidays.

There might be additional periodic promotions by each of the cinema operators, but do read the terms and conditions. If you're interested, you can still check out the websites of the individual cinema operators.

This article was first published on Dollars and Sense.

More about
Lifestyle movies budget Deals and promotions

