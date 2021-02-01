Ultimate Singapore movie ticket price guide [2021 edition]

Enjoying the art form of movies has never been better for the budget conscious and law abiding among us.
In addition to the traditional budget-friendly ways of renting movies from stores and kiosks or borrowing DVDs from the National Library Board's surprisingly comprehensive catalogue, the advent of services like Netflix, Amazon Video and Apple Movies allows Singaporeans to enjoy legal, high quality movies streamed right to their assortment of screens.
Despite these advances, the experience of enjoying the latest blockbusters or niche art films on the big screen with state of the art surround sound is an experience that cinemas alone can provide.
With a dizzying array of prices and timings by each of the cinema operators, it's easy not to bother comparing and just picking any cinema. By being a savvy movie-goer, you can save more than 10 per cent on a single ticket and potentially more if you're planning a family outing!
Below is a compiled guide across all major cinema operators in Singapore. Since we're concerned with getting the cheapest "cinema experience" for our money, we didn't include premiums like 3D or IMAX screenings, or "perks" like discounted popcorn combos.
Public Holidays = PH
*Non-First Week and Sneaks
Senior Citizens (Aged 55 and above)
|
Monday to Friday
|
Restrictions
|Golden Village
|
$5
|
Before 6pm
|Cathay Cineplexes
|
$5
|
Before 6pm
|Shaw Theatres
|
$4
|
Before 6pm
|FilmGarde
|
$5
|
Before 6pm
|WE Cinemas
|
$4.50
|
Before 6pm
Students (Primary, secondary and tertiary)
|
Monday to Wednesday
|
Thursday to Friday
|Golden Village
|
$7 (Before 6pm)
|Cathay Cineplexes
|
$6 (Tuesday, All Day) / $7 (Before 6pm)
|Shaw Theatres
|
$6.50 (Before 6pm)
|WE Cinemas
|
$7 (All Day)
|
$7 (Before 6pm)
|FilmGarde
|
$7 (Before 6pm and only for Century Square outlet)
Getting senior citizen and student prices require you to make the purchases at the box office rather than buying online. If you really want to save money, you should be buying the tickets at the box office any way, because there is usually a "convenience fee" levied on patrons buying tickets online.
Credit card movie ticket promotions
|Cinema
|
Credit Card
|
Promotion
|Golden Village
|
DBS/POSB Credit and Debit Cards or Paylah!
|
For online and Automated Ticketing Machines purchases on all days (except PH and PH eve) using DBS/POSB credit and debit cards or Paylah!, you enjoy a $1 discount for 2D & 3D movies.
|Golden Village
|
HSBC Credit and Debit Cards
|
For online, iGV and Automated Ticketing Machines purchases on all days (except PH) using HSBC credit and debit cards, you enjoy a $1 discount for standard 2D movies.
|Cathay Cineplexes
|
HSBC Visa Platinum
|
From now till 31 December 2019, pay for any standard 2D adult ticket using HSBC Visa Platinum to receive a child ticket for free.
|Shaw Theatres
|
Maybank Platinium Visa
|
From now till 31 December 2019, get $3 off each standard 2D movie ticket when buying a minimum of 2 tickets with your Maybank Platinium Visa, capped at 4 tickets per day.
Discount for same-day purchases, and tickets must be for the same session. Offer limited to first 600 redemptions per month.
|Shaw Theatres
|
OCBC
|
From now till 31 March 2020, enjoy $1 off standard 2D tickets for walk-in purchases when you pay using OCBC credit or debit cards. Valid for a maximum of 4 tickets per day, per cardholder.
|Shaw Theatres
|
UnionPay
|
From now till 31 July 2020, charge your ticket purchase in-person to your Singapore-issued UnionPay card to get the second ticket free. Valid for first 1,000 redemptions per month, limited to 1 free ticket per day, per cardholder.
|WE Cinemas
|
Amex, Citi, HSBC, Maybank, Standard Chartered, UOB credit cards.
|
$1 off standard 2D ticket purchases up to $12.50 at the box office. Minimum purchase of 2 tickets required, maximum of 10 per cardholder. Not valid on eve of public holidays and on public holidays.
Other movie ticket discounts
|Cinema
|Partner
|Promotion
|Golden Village
|AIA Vitality
|AIA Vitality members can buy up to 2 discounted tickets per month at $3 off each.
|Cathay Cineplexes
|Passion Card
|Every 10th of the month, flash your PAssion POSB Debit Card to enjoy 1-for-1 movie tickets. Offer limited to first 800 pairs a day. Tickets must be purchased at the box office.
|Cathay Cineplexes
|HomeTeamNS
|Flash your HomeTeamNS membership card or digital membership to enjoy 1-for-1 2D standard movie tickets everyday (Mon to Sun, including PH and PH eve). Offer limited to first 50 pairs a day, one pair per member per day. Tickets must be purchased at the box office.
|Shaw Theatres
|SAFRA
|From now until 28 Mar 2021, excluding 13 and 14 Feb 2021, SAFRA members can purchase 1-for-1 weekend movie tickets. Offer limited to first 300 pairs a day per Sat and Sun. Tickets must be purchased online
|Shaw Theatres
|SAFRA
|SAFRA members can buy 2D movie tickets at the following prices:
– $7.5 (Monday to Thursday, except First Week Titles/Sneaks)
|Shaw Theatres
|SAFRA NSF
|SAFRA NSF can purchase 2D movie tickets at the following prices on Tuesday:
– $7
|WE Cinemas
|Kids
|Free ticket for a child under 90cm when an accompanying adult buys a full price 2D movie ticket (up to $12.50) to a movie rated G, PG and PG 13. Not applicable for previews, super blockbusters or special screenings. Not valid on eve of public holidays and on public holidays. Ticket must be purchased at the box office.
There might be additional periodic promotions by each of the cinema operators, but do read the terms and conditions. If you're interested, you can still check out the websites of the individual cinema operators.
