Ultimate Singapore movie ticket price guide [2021 edition]

Enjoying the art form of movies has never been better for the budget conscious and law abiding among us.

In addition to the traditional budget-friendly ways of renting movies from stores and kiosks or borrowing DVDs from the National Library Board's surprisingly comprehensive catalogue, the advent of services like Netflix, Amazon Video and Apple Movies allows Singaporeans to enjoy legal, high quality movies streamed right to their assortment of screens.

Despite these advances, the experience of enjoying the latest blockbusters or niche art films on the big screen with state of the art surround sound is an experience that cinemas alone can provide.

With a dizzying array of prices and timings by each of the cinema operators, it's easy not to bother comparing and just picking any cinema. By being a savvy movie-goer, you can save more than 10 per cent on a single ticket and potentially more if you're planning a family outing!

Below is a compiled guide across all major cinema operators in Singapore. Since we're concerned with getting the cheapest "cinema experience" for our money, we didn't include premiums like 3D or IMAX screenings, or "perks" like discounted popcorn combos.

Public Holidays = PH

*Non-First Week and Sneaks

PHOTO: Dollar and Sense

Senior Citizens (Aged 55 and above)

Students (Primary, secondary and tertiary)