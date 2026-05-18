Umrah from Singapore: Visa, flights, costs and requirements for 2026

Performing umrah from Singapore needs a Nusuk e-visa, Saudi-mandated vaccinations, and a flight to Jeddah or Madinah.

Here’s what Singaporean pilgrims need for the 1448 AH umrah season — visa, health, flights, hotels in Makkah, and arrival.

When to go: Umrah season for Singaporean pilgrims

The 1448 AH umrah season opens in mid-June 2026, shortly after Hajj 2026 concludes in late May 2026, and runs until roughly six weeks before Hajj 2027 (around early April 2027).

Singaporean passport holders can apply for an umrah visa any time within this window, but flight pricing, weather, and crowd levels vary sharply month to month.

Best months to travel from Singapore

June to early July 2026: Aligns with the Singapore school mid-year holidays, but expect peak fares from Changi and Saudi summer heat above 43 deg C.

September to November 2026: Shoulder season with cooler weather in the Hejaz, moderate Haramain crowds, and the best fare value for SIN–JED routes.

December 2026 to January 2027: Coincides with Singapore’s year-end school break and Saudi winter — popular with families, so book 8–10 weeks early.

Avoid the Hajj window (late March to early June 2026): Umrah visas are not issued during this period, and Saudi Arabia closes Makkah to non-Hajj pilgrims.

For exact opening and last-departure dates each season, check haj.gov.sa.

Visa options for Singaporeans

Singapore passport holders are on Saudi Arabia’s direct e-visa eligibility list, which means you can apply online through Nusuk without going through a travel agent.

Three visa types support umrah, each with different rules.

Nusuk umrah e-Visa

Single entry, valid 30 days from issuance with a 90-day permitted stay.

Apply directly at umrah.nusuk.sa with a Nusuk-verified hotel booking in Makkah or Madinah and confirmed ground transport.

The fee is roughly SAR 300–480 (around $110–170) depending on processing speed and insurance bundling.

Our Umrah eVisa 2026 guide walks through eligibility and the Nusuk application step by step.

Travellers can also apply through Wego’s Umrah eVisa platform for guided application support. After the visa is issued, register on the Nusuk app to book your permits.

Saudi e-Tourist visa

Multi-entry, valid one year with stays of up to 90 days per visit. Singaporeans can apply at visa.visitsaudi.com for around SAR 535 (approximately S$90) including insurance.

This visa permits umrah and is the better pick if you plan to combine the pilgrimage with leisure travel inside Saudi Arabia.

96-hour transit visa

Free with a confirmed Saudia or flynas ticket transiting Saudi Arabia.

You can perform umrah during the layover, but the window is tight — most Singaporean travellers find a full umrah visa more practical for a meaningful spiritual visit.

Documents you’ll need

Singapore passport with at least six months validity and two blank pages

Recent passport-style photo with a white background

Confirmed return air ticket from Singapore

Nusuk-verified hotel booking in Makkah or Madinah

Ground transport booking covering airport transfers and inter-city travel

Meningococcal ACWY certificate issued 10 days to five years before arrival

Polio vaccination certificate if you have recently visited a polio-affected country

Processing through Nusuk typically takes 24 to 72 hours, though Ramadan peaks can stretch to seven working days.

Apply at least three to four weeks before departure.

Health requirements before leaving Singapore

Saudi Arabia enforces strict vaccination rules at the border.

Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) and HealthHub publish pilgrimage-specific travel advisories each season — check the HealthHub portal and your travel clinic before applying for the visa.

Mandatory and Recommended Vaccines

Meningococcal ACWY (mandatory): Single dose taken 10 days to 5 years before arrival. Required at Saudi immigration.

Polio: Required only if you have recently visited a polio-endemic country.

Seasonal influenza: Strongly recommended, especially for pilgrims over 60.

Routine immunisations: Confirm MMR, tetanus-diphtheria, and hepatitis B are up to date.

Covid-19 booster: Recommended but not currently mandatory.

Practical health prep

Visit a travel clinic four to six weeks before departure. Raffles Medical, ParkwayHealth, and the Tan Tock Seng Travellers’ Health Service all stock the MenACWY vaccine; clinics fill up fast in the weeks before Ramadan and school holidays.

Pack a personal medication kit: paracetamol, anti-diarrhoeal, oral rehydration salts, throat lozenges, sunscreen (SPF 50+), and a refillable water bottle.

Carry prescription medication in original packaging with an English-language doctor’s letter.

Plan for extreme heat — daytime temperatures in Makkah and Madinah regularly exceed 43 deg C between May and September. Pace yourself and hydrate constantly.

Review the Singapore MFA travel page for Saudi Arabia before flying.

Flights and packages from Singapore

Changi Airport is the only commercial departure point for Singaporeans heading on umrah, but it is well-connected.

Saudia and Scoot fly direct to Jeddah several times a week, and the major Gulf and Turkish carriers offer one-stop routings to both Jeddah and Madinah.

Common routings

Search live fares for flights to Jeddah and flights to Madinah from Changi.

Most Singaporean pilgrims fly into Jeddah, perform umrah in Makkah first, then travel onward to Madinah by Haramain High-Speed Rail or coach.

For current operational notes on the Jeddah gateway, check our Is Jeddah Airport Open live status page before flying.

What umrah costs from Singapore

Budget (three-star, shared room, 10–12 days): $2,800–$3,800 per person

Mid-range (four-star, walking distance to the Haramain, 12 days): $4,000–$5,500 per person

Premium (five-star with Haramain view, 12–14 days): $6,500–$9,500+ per person

Prices include flights, the umrah visa, hotel stays in both cities, ground transport, and a ziyarah guide.

Ramadan packages cost 40–70 per cent more than shoulder-season trips because of hotel surcharges and tight inventory near the Haramain.

The umrah visa alone runs SAR 300–480, or roughly $110–$170, when booked independently.

For on-the-ground spending in both cities, see our Makkah and Madinah Daily Costs breakdown, and don’t miss the new 15 per cent VAT refund for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims on eligible purchases.

After you arrive: Nusuk permits and performing umrah

Saudi Arabia’s umrah infrastructure is heavily digital. Download the Nusuk app before flying out of Changi, sign in with your visa credentials, and finalise permits before you reach Makkah.

At immigration

Have your e-visa printout or digital copy, return ticket, and Meningococcal ACWY certificate ready.

Saudi border officers capture biometrics on arrival; most flights clear within an hour, though Ramadan and weekend arrivals can take longer.

Currency declaration is required if you carry over SAR 60,000 (around $21,000) in cash.

Booking your umrah permit

Book your umrah permit with a date and time slot through the Nusuk app

Reserve your Rawdah Sharif visit at the Prophet’s Mosque (separate slots for men and women)

Show the QR code at Grand Mosque security gates for entry

Access ride-hailing, prayer times, live crowd updates, and inter-city transport directly in the app

What’s allowed and what isn’t

Your umrah visa lets you move freely across Saudi Arabia after completing the pilgrimage — Riyadh, AlUla, and Jeddah’s Al-Balad heritage quarter are all open to umrah visa holders.

You cannot work, enter Makkah without a permit, or perform Hajj on this visa. Overstaying triggers a fine of SAR 15,000 (about $5,300) and a future re-entry ban.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does MUIS handle umrah arrangements like it does Hajj?

No. The Majlis Ugama Islam Singapura (MUIS) regulates Hajj through its quota system and appoints authorised Hajj travel agents, but umrah is not centrally managed.

Singaporean pilgrims book umrah directly through licensed local travel agencies or apply independently via Nusuk.

Can Singapore permanent residents apply for umrah from Singapore?

Permanent residents must apply using their passport country’s eligibility, not their Singapore PR status.

If your passport is from a country on the Nusuk direct e-visa list, you can apply online from Singapore; otherwise you’ll need to route through a licensed umrah operator.

Can Singaporean women travel for umrah without a mahram?

Yes. Saudi Arabia removed the mahram requirement for women aged 18 and over in 2022, and Singaporean women can apply for the Nusuk umrah e-visa independently.

Many MUIS-registered agencies also offer women-only group packages — our Umrah Without Mahram guide covers what to expect.

Can I combine umrah with leisure travel in Saudi Arabia?

Yes. The Saudi e-Tourist visa permits umrah and lets you visit Riyadh, AlUla, the Red Sea coast, and Jeddah’s historic district within the same trip. The Nusuk umrah e-visa also allows domestic travel once you complete the pilgrimage.

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This article was first published in Wego.