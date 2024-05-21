Uncle Peter Hokkien Mee reopens in Redhill after sudden closure in early May due to insufficient footfall

It's been a tiring few weeks of ups and downs for the owner of Uncle Peter Hokkien Mee.

On May 10, the hawker, Peter, took to Facebook to share that he was "forced to shutter" his stall at Woodlands Industrial Park.

He explained then that this was due to insufficient footfall and customer support.

In the comments of that post, some patrons of his stall shared that they were sad to see him go.

But they didn't have to feel that way for too long because on May 12, Peter revealed that he will be relocating to a new space at Meet@55, a coffee shop at Redhill.

However, only one dish will be available.

"Due to lack of manpower, uncle Peter will only sell his signature Hokkien mee for the time being," he explained.

In a separate post on May 18, Peter shared more details about the new stall.

"Uncle Peter is very aware that everyone is anxious about when uncle Peter Hokkien Mee is reopening and starting the operations," he said.

The hawker revealed that if all things went smoothly, he would be able to open earliest by May 21 and latest by May 22, which also happens to be a public holiday.

As for now, he does not have any fixed opening hours for the stall but it will tentatively operate from 10am to 8pm daily.

He's also considering starting as early as 8am for breakfast.

If he does go through with it, he will be whipping up dishes like fried you char kway, fried yam cake and fried carrot cake.

"During these hours there will be no Hokkien mee or char kway teow," he added.

AsiaOne has reached out to Peter for more details.

Moved shop several times

Peter hasn't been the luckiest when it comes to business locations.

This time last year, Peter's stall was actually located at Bidadari Alkaff Crescent.

However, due to slow footfall and high rental, he had to shutter the stall in end August.

He eventually moved to Woodlands Industrial Park in early September.

Address: Blk 55 LengKok Bahru, #01-387, Singapore 151055

