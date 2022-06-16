Uncle Roger says Singapore's food is 'less good' than Malaysia's - here's how Singaporeans responded

Food brings us all together. However, for Malaysians and Singaporeans, it can sometimes turn competitive.

Nigel Ng — better known as Uncle Roger on YouTube — decided to pick a side when asked about his thoughts on Singapore's food in a recent Straits Times interview, and let's just say he didn't mince his words.

According to the 31-year-old Malaysian comedian, Singapore's food is a "weird, less good version of what we do (in Malaysia)."

He also added how Singapore's bak kut teh is "pale" and "transparent".

"I think there are more similarities than differences, but Malaysia has better food, especially in Penang".

Netizens took to Facebook to respond to his remarks, with many debating whether Malaysian food was actually better.

Others were offended by his remark and left heated comments expressing their anger.

But perhaps we shouldn't be surprised by his response during the interview — after all the comedian is known for his brutal honesty and witty barbs.

He even made a surprise appearance on the second season of MasterChef Singapore, just to roast the contestants.

One contestant was told, "I hear you got newborn? Why you out here messing around with 11 other people? You're a terrible father. Haiyah."

Nigel also branded the contestants "slow", telling them that "Uncle Roger grandma cook faster than you".

