Unconventional itinerary? Tourists visit HDB showroom to find out how Singaporeans live, fascinated by bomb shelter

When tourists travel overseas, they usually add famous landmarks, attractions and food spots to their list of places to visit.

But a gallery featuring the country's public housing system? That's a first.

Silkie and Kieran, who started their travels from the UK, did just that.

Currently, the couple, who tied the knot back in 2021, are on a 10-year honeymoon and part of their trip included our sunny Singapore, which they documented down in a YouTube video uploaded on Monday (Oct 2).

During their time here, they met Tony, a Singaporean who owns Betel Box Backpackers Hostel & Tours.

As Tony also happens to be a tour guide, he took Silkie and Kieran to the usual tourist attractions like Jewel Changi and local food joints.

But he also brought them somewhere unconventional — the HDB LivingSpace Gallery at Toa Payoh.

For the uninitiated, LivingSpace - which is located in the HDB Hub - is an immersive gallery which shows the meticulous planning, innovation and creativity behind housing a nation and building communities in Singapore.

And the couple were fascinated by what they learned about Singapore's public housing system.

"It makes us want to buy a home," admitted Silkie.

They also got to check out what a HDB bomb shelter is like with the various showflats and the couple were captivated.

"Oh my god, how crazy! I want to live in Singapore! I would feel safe here," said an excited Silkie as she sat on a chair inside the reinforced room.

Vegan food, efficient transportation and lots of supercars

Apart from being fascinated by our housing system, the couple were impressed with other aspects of Singapore.

For one, the level of security.

Just in the MRT station alone, they spotted multiple CCTV cameras.

"Singapore's security and safety measures are out of this world, it's incredible," praised Kieran.

"They do say that this is a city where they see everything that goes on."

There was also our public transportation system.

"Taking public transport here is super easy, just tap your bank cards and voila, you're on the train," said Silkie.

That wasn't the only mode of travel that left an impression.

"The cars here are crazy," remarked Silkie as she popped up in front of a purple BMW.

"We have never been in a country where we have seen so many fancy freaking cars."

The couple were also very happy with the food variety.

One meal they had here was from VeganBurg, which specialises in plant-based burgers.

"[Singapore] is one of the easiest places that we've found to be able to just have a wide range of food and so many vegan and vegetarian restaurants," shared Silkie.

In the comments, netizens praised the couple for the way they showed "the real Singapore".

Some also gave the couple recommendations for a future trip back in Singapore.



