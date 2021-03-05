Under Armour's Flow Velociti Wind shoes got rid of the rubber so you can run faster

In Under Armour’s constant pursuit in developing the most innovative solutions to help elite run athletes get better, the UA team wanted to create a lightweight shoe that’s built for speed while still providing support.

After three years, over 17 rounds of raw material testing, 9 rounds of biomechanical testing, 15 rounds of shoe testing, and over 11,000 miles of weartesting, UA came up with the all-new UA Flow midsole.

PHOTO: Under Armour

The UA Flow is a responsive, grippy, and supportive singular-foam compound that eliminates the rubber outsole (reduction of two to three ounces of weight from traditional running shoes), enabling UA to create an innovative, high-traction running shoe with nothing on the market like it today.

UA Flow makes its debut with the high-performance running shoe, the UA Flow Velociti Wind. This lightweight performance running shoe weighs just 8.5oz (men’s size 9), and the foam base provides a naturally sticky traction.

PHOTO: Under Armour

PHOTO: Under Armour

So what exactly is flow state? According to UA, it is the feeling you get when you could keep running for miles. The feeling of wanting to keep going one more mile – because you feel so good. The feeling of light, effortless speed. The feeling of the wind at your back. Every runner is searching for that flow state.

The UA Flow Velociti Wind is out now at all Under Armour Brand Houses in Singapore (Orchard Central, Bugis Junction & VivoCity) and online, retailing at $229. Men’s comes in 3 colour variants – Green, White & Red, while women’s comes in Blue & White.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.