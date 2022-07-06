Under the stars: Films At The Fort returns this August after 3-year break

Hands up if you're feeling a little bored by the general experience of watching a movie at the cinema.

While there's nothing wrong with it per se, there's no harm switching things up so why not consider catching a film under the stars?

On Tuesday (July 5), open-air cinema event Films At The Fort announced on Facebook that it's back for its eighth edition after a three-year hiatus. The event was last held in 2019, and the 2020 edition was cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The event this year will run from Aug 10 to 21.

Loyal fans would be glad to hear that there's no change location-wise. It is situated at Fort Canning Green, an open-air space in Fort Canning Park that's opposite the National Museum of Singapore.

The seventh edition of Films At The Fort in 2019.

PHOTO: Facebook/Films At The Fort

The curated film programme ranges from award-winning new releases to classics and festival hits.

Just to whet the appetite, expect to find films like Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and Forrest Gump at this event.

With movie choices aplenty, sorting out food and drinks is also of utmost importance to enrich the overall experience.

Watching a movie doesn't feel right without grabbing a bite while you're at it. But who said we should only limit ourselves to popcorn and chips?

One of the most enjoyable aspects of Films At The Fort is sharing a meal with friends over a glass of wine.

While you can bring your own food to the event, Films At The Fort has also confirmed that their gourmet food partner The Providore will be onsite with sumptuous options from their dinner, dessert and snack menu.

A fully stocked bar awaits you too, with wine, sparkling wine, beer and cider at prices that won't break the bank.

Tickets have been on sale since July 5. Click here to have a peek at the various movies on offer.

And if you miss out on snagging yourself a ticket, here are some alternative outdoor cinema experiences to consider.

Hendrick's Sunset Cinema is located at Tanjong Beach, Sentosa and has been running since late June.

This weekend marks its final three screenings so if you're keen on catching A Quiet Place II, Respect or Marry Me, grab your tickets here.

Complimentary outdoor movie screenings are also available at Southside, Sentosa. This will run till late September.

