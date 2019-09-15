The underrated skincare step you've been missing out to get clearer skin

PHOTO: Pexels
Chelsea Tang
Her World Online

A “basic” skincare routine generally involves just three steps (that should’ve been ingrained in us by now): cleanse, tone, moisturise. Perhaps the occasional serum, if we feel our skin needs it. But that’s more like the usual skin maintenance – like “housekeeping” – to take care of skin health. 

If you’re looking to take your routine up a notch – which would, of course, translate to a clearer, smoother and brighter complexion – we recommend adding an extra step to the basics. Include a product that chemically exfoliates your skin.

Now, before you jump at the thought (Chemicals! Exfoliation! Both together!), chemical exfoliation is anything but scary or painful. It also doesn’t include using scrubs (which may potentially cause micro tears in your skin). 

Instead, these chemical exfoliators are mostly products that are infused with alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) which help to slough away dull, dead skin cells that your cleanser may not be able to get at. 

Common AHAs used in skincare products include glycolic acid and lactic acid. Most of these products are leave-on ones that you simply slather on like how you’d use a moisturiser. The acids in these formulas then work on the uppermost layers of the skin’s, “eating away” the dead (or dying) cells to reveal radiant, brighter, cleaner skin beneath. 

For people who’ve never tried chemical exfoliants before, we suggest incorporating just one product first so that your skin gets used to the effects of AHAs. Take your pick from our favourite ones below:

DR. DENNIS GROSS ALPHA BETA UNIVERSAL DAILY PEEL, $135 FOR A BOX OF 30 SHEETS

The universal formula in these wipes is a combination of five different acids: glycolic, lactic, malic, citric and salicylic. The founders, Dennis and Carrie Gross, call this the at-home equivalent of a chemical peel, without the recovery time. The formula is made to be gentle enough for first-time peel users.

Use step one to “activate” the AHAs, then wait two minutes before using step two, which has neutralising and soothing actives to calm and balance the skin.

SUNDAY RILEY GOOD GENES ALL-IN-ONE LACTIC ACID TREATMENT, FROM $148

It’s not the brand’s best-selling product without good reason – potent, concentrated lactic acid works almost instantly in exfoliating dull and pore-clogging dead skin cells.

Rosier skin can be seen within minutes of using the face treatment. Cherry on top: it’s also enhanced with liquorice for a brightening effect, and aloe to soothe irritated skin.

ALLIES OF SKIN BRIGHT FUTURE OVERNIGHT FACIAL, $159
View this post on Instagram

They say that everything that comes in threes is perfect. We can’t agree more.⠀ ⠀⠀ The 1A™ All-Day Pollution Repair Mask is packed with 7 Brighteners, 9 Antioxidants and Teprenone to protect against all forms of pollution while repairing worn-out collagen while the 1A™ Retinal + Peptides Overnight Mask is a game changer that syncs with your sleep cycle to reduce the effects of stress and the lack of sleep. A Nutrient-Rich Oil Blend (Organic Argan Oil, Arctic Cranberry Seed Oil, Cloud Berry Seed Oil) with Retinaldehyde nourish and reduce the signs of premature ageing and fatigue. To complete the trio, the Molecular Saviour™ Probiotics Mist contains Colloidal Silver, Probiotics and 6 Antioxidants in an anti-evaporation formula for lasting hydrating and protection.⠀ ⠀ #1AAllDayMask #1AOvernightMask #MolecularSaviour

A post shared by Allies of Skin (@alliesofskin) on

Use this as a sleeping mask, to wake up to brighter, clearer skin.

The formula has a blend of AHAs, retinol and probiotics that work together to rid skin of dullness.

All these active ingredients are encapsulated in a concentrated hyaluronic acid gel, and are slowly released throughout the night to constantly nourish and exfoliate your skin as you sleep.

PIXI GLOW TONIC, FROM $9
https://www.instagram.com/p/B2TRNlrhjNq/

This is a toner than a face treatment. Use this as a supplement to your cleanser to really get healthy, glowing skin. Its gentle exfoliating properties, thanks to glycolic acid in the formula, slough off dull skin patches.

DR. ROEBUCKS DAINTREE AHA BRIGHTENING MASK, $36

Infused with caviar lime (that’s rich in AHAs), this natural exfoliating mask will not only reveal brighter skin, but also even out uneven skin tone. Apply a thick layer for 10-20 minutes as a wash-off mask, or a thin layer as an overnight treatment.

This article was first published in Her World Online .

More about
Lifestyle Beauty beauty tips skincare

TRENDING

Taiwanese actress finds out hubby&#039;s mistress is her mother
Taiwanese actress finds out hubby's mistress is her mother
Haze in Singapore: PSI enters unhealthy range across island, with the west recording 124 at 8am
Haze in Singapore: PSI enters unhealthy range across island, with the west recording 124 at 8am
I Taobao-ed my wedding gowns for under $80 each, and it&#039;s proof you don&#039;t need to splurge on gown rentals
I Taobao-ed my wedding gowns for under $80 each, and it's proof you don't need to splurge on gown rentals
10 secrets you never knew about Singapore Airlines stewardesses’ uniforms
10 secrets you never knew about Singapore Airlines stewardesses’ uniforms
She banished depression, anxiety, with exercise, better diet
She banished depression, anxiety, with exercise, better diet
Elderly woman dies in JB after robbers&#039; stray bullet hits her
Elderly woman dies in JB after robbers' stray bullet hits her
The haze is back: From PSI to PM2.5, 10 questions about the haze answered
The haze is back: From PSI to PM2.5, 10 questions about the haze answered
Shopee seller &#039;taunts&#039; then blocks buyer after cancelling order without explaining
Shopee seller 'taunts' then blocks buyer after cancelling order without explaining
Ghosting is horrible. Here&#039;s how to let people down gently
Ghosting is horrible. Here's how to let people down gently
Lost dog waits for 4 years by road in Thailand before he&#039;s reunited with owner
Lost dog waits for 4 years by road in Thailand before he's reunited with owner
159 suspected drug offenders arrested in 12-day CNB blitz, including 13-year-old
159 suspected drug offenders arrested in 12-day CNB blitz, including 13-year-old
M1 releases two-year mobile contract price plans for iPhone 11
M1 releases two-year mobile contract price plans for iPhone 11

LIFESTYLE

A guide to Klang, Malaysia: See this charming royal town with a day trip from KL
A guide to Klang, Malaysia: See this charming royal town with a day trip from KL
$1 xiao long baos, free Old Chang Kee potato chips, limited edition unicorn cereal &amp; other deals this week
$1 xiao long baos, free Old Chang Kee potato chips, limited edition unicorn cereal & other deals this week
Weekend planner Sept 14-15: Pay with plastic at Tiong Bahru Market, mooncake hunt &amp; other fun activities
What to do this weekend: Pay with plastic at Tiong Bahru Market, go on a mooncake hunt & other fun activities
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off

Home Works

This pink Punggol home takes design cues from postmodernism
This pink Punggol home takes design cues from postmodernism
It&#039;s totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
It's totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
How to hide rooms, storage and more with &#039;invisible&#039; doors
How to hide rooms, storage and more with 'invisible' doors
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
Chinese live-streamer fools 10-year-old boy into donating $19k then blocks him
Chinese live-streamer fools 10-year-old boy into donating $19k then blocks him
NSF saves man&#039;s life after he suddenly collapses on bus
NSF saves man's life after he suddenly collapses on bus
Indonesian student threatens teacher with sickle for confiscating his phone
Indonesian student threatens teacher with sickle for confiscating his phone

SERVICES