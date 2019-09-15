The underrated skincare step you've been missing out to get clearer skin

A “basic” skincare routine generally involves just three steps (that should’ve been ingrained in us by now): cleanse, tone, moisturise. Perhaps the occasional serum, if we feel our skin needs it. But that’s more like the usual skin maintenance – like “housekeeping” – to take care of skin health.

If you’re looking to take your routine up a notch – which would, of course, translate to a clearer, smoother and brighter complexion – we recommend adding an extra step to the basics. Include a product that chemically exfoliates your skin.

Now, before you jump at the thought (Chemicals! Exfoliation! Both together!), chemical exfoliation is anything but scary or painful. It also doesn’t include using scrubs (which may potentially cause micro tears in your skin).